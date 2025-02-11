Couples shared their most surprising 'celebrity hall passes' and they're surprisingly wholesome
Less Brad Pitt and more Danny Devito.
It all started with a subreddit group for Righteous Gemstones fans. That's right, the HBO television show starring John Goodman and Danny McBride. A Redditor stated, "Report to this thread if your celebrity hall pass is on this show."
It was that specific. The OP continued with some ground rules and thoughts: "Urban Dictionary defines a 'celebrity hall pass' as permission given by your significant other to go on a date or sleep with a particular celebrity. Is it crass? Yes. Inappropriate? Absolutely. Is it something that would realistically ever happen? No."
They then posed the questions: "Who is yours? Why? Was it this show that solidified that actor/actress on your list, or another?"
Danny Mcbride Dancing GIF by The Righteous GemstonesGiphy
The comment section lit up. One user wrote, "Adam Devine has a sexy ass. Had no idea until the next-to-last episode, and I’ve watched him in tons of stuff!" Another chimed in, "I've loved/crushed on Walton Goggins since he was Shane in The Shield." Yet another chose many from the cast to be on their list: "Yes to Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Tony Cavalero, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman."
And one added, "I imprinted on John Goodman as an adolescent. He’s always been hot."
Of course, this led to falling down a rabbit hole of finding other less-than-traditional choices for the celebrity hall pass. It's all subjective. Everyone named thus far (and to be named) is a talented, gorgeous person. It's just not your typical "Angelina Jolie, George Clooney" answer.
(Personally, my choice is Martin Freeman from the original BBC version of The Office, also known as Bilbo Baggins. That's what I'm into.)
The Hobbit Good Point GIFGiphy
Here are some others:
Jeremy Clarkson
Mostly famous for hosting Top Gear, this Reddit user’s pick on a thread called "if you had a 'hall pass' for any celebrity, who would it be and why" invoked comments like, "Powerrrr," and "Interesting choice!"
File:Jeremy Clarkson (cropped).jpg - Wikimedia Commonscommons.wikimedia.org
Diplo
@meettheharrisons
He didn’t understand the rules
Nothing super out of the ordinary on this one. He is, after all, a tatted-up DJ. But when this woman on TikTok chooses him for her celebrity hall pass, her significant other has a surprising pick in return.
Judge Judy
judge judy GIFGiphy
On a different Reddit thread simply titled "Who is your celebrity hall pass," a now-deleted user put this bold choice on their vision board. (They didn't specify which robe they prefer, however.)
Jack Black, Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito, "That Guy from Saltburn," and Adam Sandler
On TikTok, a woman makes the rounds in her office and asks co-workers who their "hear me out" crushes are. The answers are all unique and delightful.
@gem.au
DADDY DANNY 💀 who’s your hear me out crush?! #hearmeout #hearmeoutcrush #celebritycrush #hallpass #barrykeoghan #officehumor
Steve Buscemi
This brilliant actor makes someone’s list, and why wouldn’t he? He's smart, funny, and incredibly talented.
steve buscemi fargo GIF by MauditGiphy
Note: One Redditor, on a thread called "Couples often joke about celebrities on their list," insists - "I unexpectedly met my wife’s celebrity-free pass. He thought it was hilarious and agreed to have a beer with me so that I could send her a photo of us having beers together. Good guy."
No word as to who that celebrity was, exactly. I'm hoping it was DeVito.
- Dad writes touching letter to himself on his worst day reminding him that "it gets better" ›
- How parents who are overly critical of others unknowingly crush their children's self-esteem ›
- This woman's powerful 'before and after' photos crush myths about body positivity ›
- 'Matilda' star Mara Wilson has a message for the LGBTQ community: Come out. ›
- Jennifer Garner got adorably surprised by childhood crush, Donny Osmond, for her 50th birthday ›