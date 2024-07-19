Mom documents the immediate change that happened after taking away her daughter's iPad
Everyone is thrilled by the results.
Like most parents, Stephany Faublas often used an iPad to keep her 5-year-old daughter Cadence Gray entertained, especially during work hours when she couldn’t devote a lot of her attention.
But Faublas shared that she began noticing behavioral changes in Cadence after an extended amount of screentime.
“We were butting heads a lot," Faublas told Good Morning America. "I was noticing her ability to listen to the full direction was not there or was decreasing. Her patience was decreasing [and] so was mine."
Hoping to nip the problem in the bud, Faublas began a “no iPad challenge,” swapping out the normal hours of screen time for practicing writing the alphabet.
Though the 34-year-old mom was initially nervous about how her daughter would react, she was pleasantly surprised by Cadence's enthusiasm at the challenge. So much so that she decided to record the journey and share it on TikTok.
“Her excitement to start made me want to record and keep the moment – just in case the enthusiasm wasn’t the same the next day. I figured I could use this footage to remind her of her excitement to learn,” Faublas told Fox News Digital.
@stehfuhnee_ Day 1 of resetting that frontal lobe (pray for us both) #momsoftiktok #kumon #singlemom #motherdaughter ♬ original sound - Stehfunee
So far, we’ve seen the adorable Cadence have a blast with letters B through M, and viewers are having a ton of fun along with her. So many have written in commending the young girl’s confidence and bold personality.
“It’s giving class president,” said one of the top comments.
What’s more, Faublas noted that those previous behavior issues “went away immediately.”
"Her ability to have a little bit more patience was there. I also felt like her emotional responses were also much more tempered,” she told GMA.
@stehfuhnee_ The Gifted to @Poppi addict pipeline 🤭 #noipad #summerslide #letterpractice #motherdaughter #momsoftiktok @target @Scholastic ♬ original sound - Stehfunee
Though quitting screens cold turkey isn’t always necessary, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting screen time for children between the ages of 2 and 5 to less than one hour per day and doesn't recommend any screen time for kids under 2. Still, the organization recognizes that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.
Regardless, it’s a good idea for parents to have some ideas for screen-free activities—particularly those that stimulate the body and the brain. Previously, Simple Life posted a video sharing a whopping 30 games that do just that. And luckily, none require a ton of props. A tissue here, a stuffed animal there. All in all, pretty darn simple.
As this video, along with Stephany and Cadence’s story, shows, finding ways to reduce screen time can be enjoyable both for parents and kids. Parents get a bonding opportunity, kids get to learn in exciting new ways. It’s just a win-win for everyone. IPads can definitely be a godsend at times, but we all know that relying on them too much doesn’t do parents, or their kids, any favors.
To follow along on Stephany and Cadence's "No iPad challenge," find them on TikTok.