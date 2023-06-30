10 things that made us smile this week
Four-year-olds doing cute things, animals making epic comebacks, and music, music, music.
Happiness is not something our survival-centered brains naturally gravitate towards. We all need help once in a while to shift our mindset with reminders of just how wonderful, hilarious, magical, endearing and truly awesome life on this blue planet can be.
Luckily, there are countless sources of joyful inspiration out there, both IRL and in the virtual realm. At Upworthy, we like to make collecting those uplifting gems just a little bit easier for you with these weekly round-ups. And the funny thing is: week after week, the world provides.
Here are 10 smile-inducing things we've discovered this week. Enjoy!
1. Life is beautiful. Just take it from Scooter, "The World's Ugliest Dog."
If Scooter, a bald 7-year-old Chinese Crested dog with backwards facing hind legs can not only escape certain death to be in a loving home, but make an epic comeback by winning the "World's Ugliest Dog" competition…then perhaps there's hope for us all.
2. Her name is Van Van. She likes to rap. At 2 o'clock, she takes a nap.
Can you believe this impressive word play is being effortlessly spewed by a four-year-old?! The adorable march and dad's hype up take it to next level sweetness too. Van Van has way more raps where that came from.
3. Wild buffalo returning to their natural habitat on Blackfeet tribal land is a breathtaking sight.
'Absolutely epic': Blackfeet Nation releases wild buffalo on tribal land, returning free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat https://t.co/79S1RiUFbC— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 28, 2023
A win for nature. And a win for Indigenous groups. Huzzah.
4. As it turns out, Beyonce's "Single Ladies" is the perfect Blink-182 song
It's the Blink style "na na na"s in lieu of Beyoncé's "oh oh oh"s for me. This diddy is brought to you by Alex Melton, who has all kids of Blink-182 covers. And they're all bangers.
5. May we all enjoy life as much as this 41-year-old at her first ever hip-hop class
It's never too late to try something new.
6. Guy ends up being the only one on his flight, so he decides to party with the crew
@phil.stringer
18-hour delay turned this flight into a private party! ✈️🥳 Watch how the amazing crew and I made the most of it! #americanairlines #flightattendant #airplanetiktok #privateparty #FlightFun #delayedflight #fyp #viral
After a near 18 hours delay, everybody except for Phil Stringer had given up on a flight heading from Oklahoma City to Charlotte. Did that stop him from having the time of his life? Hell no. you can read the full wholesome story here.
7. Gorillas, lemurs and more beat the heat with Pride-themed rainbow ice pops
Happy Pride to humans and animals everywhere. Stay cool, y'all.
8. The family that sings together, stays together.
New Jersey's Sharpe Family Singers wowed the "America's Got Talent" crowd with a sensational cover of "How far i'll Go" from Disney's Moana. But even more inspiring than their talent is the sheer amount of fun they have together on stage.
9. Friends come in all shapes and sizes…including hummingbird size.
You know how they say you attract more bees with honey? The same could be said for nectar and hummingbirds. That's why this clever 4-year-old girl hid herself in a nectar suit to get up close and personal with some bird friends. The sweet experiment proved a success.
10. And last but not least: when anxiety levels are too high, follow this dog's lead and take a chill pill
@barstoolsports Little man is somewhere else 😭 @Son of a Boy Dad ♬ original sound - Barstool Sports
Of course, in this pup's case…there can be too much of a good thing. But even his hilarious "melting face" is enough to put a smile on ours. How about you?