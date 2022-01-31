Well Being

A comic from The Oatmeal illustrates how we're missing the mark on happiness.

I do the things that are meaningful to me, even if they don't make me "happy."

By Matthew Inman/The Oatmeal. Used with permission.

How to Be Perfectly Happy

This article originally appeared on 12.02.16


Matthew Inman is the Eisner Award-winning author of The Oatmeal. He's published six books, including New York Times Best-Sellers such as "How to Tell if Your Cat is Plotting to Kill You" and "The Terrible and Wonderful Reasons Why I Run Long Distances." He enjoys running marathons, writing comics, and eating cake.

You can read more of Matthew's comics here.



Comic by Matthew Inman/The Oatmeal. Used with permission.

























More comics from The Oatmeal:When your house is burning down, you should brush your teeth.



My dog: the paradox



It's going to be okay.

More comics from The Oatmeal:

Well Being

Culture

Prosperity

