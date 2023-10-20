+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

people dancing, baby smiling with creepy doll
@fiercefitnessty/TikTok, @brittikitty/TikTok

10 reasons to smile, from hip-hop grannies to creepy doll-loving babies

I've been thinking a lot lately about hope. What it is. Where it comes from. How we hold onto it. Where we look for it when it feels lost.

People talk about hope as if it's something that you either have or you don't, but I think hope is a choice. We decide to look for the positive, we choose to believe that things will improve, we consciously create a world in our imagination that's better than the one we are currently living in.

One of our goals at Upworthy is to make it easier to for people to choose hope. Sometimes we do that by sharing stories of inspiring people, sometimes we do it through exploring solutions to tough challenges the world faces and sometimes we do it by making people smile or laugh because joy is good for us.

It can be hard to choose hope when the world feels dark, but without it, things only get darker.

I hope this simple roundup of joy makes you smile and also helps you keep choosing hope.

1. Robert Irwin gets emotional sharing the first bred baby turtle named after his dad

Steve Irwin was a gift, and the way his kids have continued his legacy is just beautiful.

2. People are loving this baby's reaction to the creepy demon baby doll her sister picked out for her

@brittikitty

Lily is so thoughtful 😂😂

So sweet and so creepy. Read the full story here.

3. Yo-Yo Ma plays 'Going Home' from Dvořák's New World Symphony and it's hauntingly gorgeous

Music is like a magical balm for our souls.

4. This toddler band is the greatest thing, right from the first count

So. Darn. Cute.

5. 16-year-old country singer starts yodeling and gets the coveted 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

Even if you're not a country music fan (raises hand), it's easy to appreciate her skill and energy and the way she wowed the crowd. Read the full story here.

6. Watch this scary smart cat figure out how to open a jammed door

Impressive. And a little spooky.

7. This 75-year-old 'hip-hop granny' inspires with her dance moves

@fiercefitnessty

Reposting this video of Ms.Stephanie & I since it going viral again. This video will always be a vibe. One thing Ms.Stephanie and I created was magic. We dance from our hearts. My classes are always about creating a Fierce vibe for everyone to show up and show out! . #fiercefitness #dancefit #fiercefitnessty #hiphopfitness #fyp #viral

And she didn't even start taking dance classes until she was nearly 30! Learn more about Ms. Stephanie and her love of dance here.

7. Bride breaks tradition to make sure her mom is honored at her wedding

So much deserved gratitude for Mom. Read the full story here.

9. Little girl loves the 'grandmas and grandpas' that live upstairs from her preschool

Can we make this a living arrangement everywhere, please?

10. Paul Simon and George Harrison singing 'Here Comes the Sun' is just the pure spirit lift we need

Sweet, nostalgic, lovely and soothing. Just what we all need a bit more of in our lives.

