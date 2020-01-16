People on Twitter are sharing what gives them hope in 2020, and it's an inspiring read

We need hope in our lives. It's what keeps people going when the going gets tough. And since the world is currently literally on fire (and seems like it has been for an entire year – if it's not one part of the world, it's another), some people might need a fresh injection of hope to keep them going.

A recent Pew Research poll found that 56% of Americans are somewhat or very optimistic about the what the country will be like in 2050. And the other 44% now might have something that will lift their spirits.

Scott Hechinger, a public defender in Brooklyn, asked Twitter to share stories that give people hope. "A positive question for this Saturday night," he wrote on Twitter. What, if anything, gives you hope?"

Twitter came through, weaving a thread full of stories of strangers being nice to strangers and humans changing for the better. It's what we all need to hear right about now.









































Hechinger shared what gives him hope, too. Like many other people who shared what gives them hope, it's children. Children are our future, and knowing that they've already got good heads on their shoulders gives people hope that our future isn't f-ed.





In some ways, the fact that people have hope and are willing to share their hope so broadly is something that also gives hope. It's important to remember that there are positive things going on in the world, and the more we share what's right on this Earth, the easier it will be to find hope when we need it.

