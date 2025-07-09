Why blue was the last color to be named in every culture around the world
Turns out our language impacts our ability to distinguish between colors.
One of the first things we learn as small children is the names of colors—stop signs are red, lemons are yellow, the sky is blue. Color naming is such a fundamental element of early language development, we might assume that it's always been this way, but apparently, it has not.
In fact, ancient cultures didn't even have words for many colors that we have now, including the most basic blue. Despite the sky and bodies of water being visual backdrops since prehistoric times, having a word for "blue" is a surprisingly recent human development.
There was no word for blue in most ancient cultures, despite people seeing the sky and water all the time.Photo credit: Canva
As a video from AsapSCIENCE explains, ancient texts reveal that ancient cultures around the world lacked a word for blue. The one notable exception was the Egyptians, who were also the only people to develop a blue dye. We may think of blue as being ubiquitous in nature since the sky and water appear blue, but actual pigment-wise, it's not common at all. There are very few truly blue fruits, animals, or plants, so ancient art was created with earthy tones like browns, reds, yellows and greens. The Egyptians started mining the rare lapis lazuli, which is why they came up with a word for blue, and they figured out how to recreate the color with various minerals. But otherwise, across the board, blue simply wasn't a specified color.
In fact, when researchers looked into the historical record for words for specific colors, they found that color names emerged in the same order in all cultures worldwide. Black and white came first. Then red. Then yellow, then green (though a small percentage reversed the order of those two). And blue came last. This is across every culture, every language. The same order, with red being the first actual color named and blue being last. Isn't that wild?
Researchers have come up with two explanations for this order. The first is evolutionary. Black and white came first for the very basic differentiation between night and day, light and dark, etc. Red came next, most likely due to blood. Yellow and green helped differentiate between ripe and unripe fruits and vegetables. Blue didn't really have much usefulness as a name. The sky could be described in terms of lightness and darkness, cloudiness and clearness, and water can be described with similar terms.
The second theory has to do with our ability to create colors. Basically, the words for colors didn't enter the language until humans could make them. It was easy to make black, white, red, yellow, and green pigments. Blue, not so much. It's one of the hardest colors to create, which may be why humans didn't bother making a name for it earlier on.
The language we use affects how we perceive colors.Photo credit: Canva
Now we get into whether having a name for specific colors impacts our ability to perceive them. Early humans considered all colors as hues of black, white, and red, which is hard for us to conceptualize with our hyper-specific color names like fuchsia and turquoise and chartreuse.
But the Himba people of Namibia don't have a name for blue in their language, and it appears to affect their ability to differentiate blue from green. It takes them longer, for example, to note that a blue circle differs from a green one. However, they are able to more quickly identify a slightly lighter shade of green among darker greens because they have more words for green shades than we do in English. They literally see blues and greens differently because the language they have for various colors is different than other cultures.
Where does green end and blue begin? Photo credit: Canva
Our language shapes how we see color. As the video explains, the categories we place colors into influences our ability to perceive them as separate colors and not just part of a continuum or as a shade of something else.
"Language trains our brain to see colors differently. What this means is once we have a new word for a color, there's a feedback loop in the brain and this exaggerates the differences between those colors, especially at the border areas between them. We get used to calling these colors as distinct hues, and as a result, the brain more aptly sees them as distinct hues. Without the word, you would still see the color, but you wouldn't notice or contextualize it in the same way."
Who knew that color perception was such a language-specific thing? Check out more fascinating facts about how humans interact with our environment on AsapSCIENCE's YouTube channel.