Why do cats 'make biscuits'? 6 reasons your cat likes to knead on you and your stuff.
Those kitty massages aren't just leftover breastfeeding instincts.
As soon as our cat steps onto one of the soft, fluffy blankets in our living room, her eyes go half-mast, her head hangs low, and she starts rhythmically kneading on it. Occasionally, she'll hover her nose just above the blanket while she kneads for minutes at a time, as if she's been sucked into a trance of some sort.
This kneading behavior, colloquially known as "making biscuits," is known to cat owners but always funny nonetheless. Like, what a bizarre instinct for an animal to have. It's not a survival instinct, nothing to do with keeping themselves safe or alive, just "Ooooh, I'm feeling the urge to massage something with my paws right now."
What makes cats want to knead like this? What's this "making biscuits" business all about for them?
According to Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital in Clifton Park, New York, there are multiple reasons cats knead:
Your cat feels happy and safe like they did with Mom
The most obvious explanation for the kneading is that it's an extension of kitten behavior. If you've ever seen a kitten breastfeeding, you may have witnessed them kneading as they suckle to help express the milk. Those cozy, comforting moments of being nurtured and nourished by their mothers may cause cats to engage in similar behaviors as adults when they're happy and content.
Your cat loves you
We all want to believe that our cats adore us as much as we adore them, and kneading is one way they show us affection. Think of it as a way of them saying, "Hey, thanks for making me feel happy, safe and content like Mom used to." Even if we don't have definitive proof that that's what it means, we'll go with it. They make biscuits out of love.
Your cat is preparing their 'nest'
Sometimes kneading may be an instinct that stems even further back than kittenhood. Our domestic feline friends' ancestors would soften the grass to prepare a comfy place to sleep. Kneading to prepare for a nice rest—all that wandering around the house gets exhausting—can be a throwback to that feral cat behavior.
Your cat is oh-so-relaxed
There are different modes of kneading that cat owners may notice. Sometimes it may almost seem frantic, like they're so happy they just can't stop themselves from doing it. Other times, they're super duper chill and the kneading is more like a slow meditation. The latter mode may be their way of expressing relaxation or of stretching their muscles before drifting off to sleep.
Your cat is leaving their scent to mark their territory
Cats are known for marking their territory with scent, which they do in several different ways. (Rubbing their cheeks on things and kneading are the cute ways. Spraying and peeing, not so cute.) Cat paws have scent secretors in them, so kneading is a way to signal to other cats that the spot they're kneading on is theirs. That includes you.
Your cat is in heat or labor
Not a cause of kneading for spayed pets, but if a female cat is in heat she might knead as a signal that she's ready to mate. Additionally, if she's pregnant, it might be a sign she's in labor.
"If your cat was in heat about two months prior, became more prominent in the belly, and they are now making biscuits in their bedding, they may be in labor," shares Cornerstone. "One of the first signs of feline labor is a mother cat preparing comfortable bedding for her soon-to-be-born babies." Makes sense.
What should you do if a cat is kneading on you? “Some cats might want to be petted while they’re kneading on you; some cats might just want to be talked to; some cats might just want to knead and have no other interaction with you,” certified applied animal behaviorist Kristyn Vitale tells Scientific American. “There’s so much individual variability.”
Of course there is. It's cats we're talking about here. Individual fickleness is the name of the game.
What if you don't want your cat to knead on you? Too bad. There's not really anything you can do to stop it. Just make sure their claws are trimmed if it hurts or put a thick blanket between you and your little biscuit-maker.
Most cat owners love this behavior, though, as it's such a curiously delightful tendency. So enjoy your kitty massage when you get one and know that unless your cat is in heat or pregnant, it's a positive sign that they feel happy in your care.