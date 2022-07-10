+
Back-to-the-office never felt this at home

If you're back in the office, your desk needs this touch of WFH.

Back-to-the-office never felt this at home

Back to work? This product will make you feel like you *almost* never left your living room. Ok, it will at least let you bring some of your family and friends with you... without having to organize guest parking for the entire crew. Because what looks like a classic picture frame is actually so much more. Here's how it works:


This Skylight Frame is a digital picture frame! If you're not sure what that means, think photo screensaver that's constantly being updated. And it's beyond easy to send pictures too, so there's never a hassle of having to update it or plug it in to download new photos.

The frame is a touch screen so you can easily connect to WiFi just like you would with any other device. Then, you can create your own unique Skylight email address for the frame. After that you can forward your favorite pics and the frame will almost instantly add those photos into the queue. It can surprise you with its own slide show settings (think shuffle) or you can select an order (think newest to oldest) for your slideshow. This feature is really the best part about this digital frame, because it's always showing something new.

And because you can give out the email address to your friends and family and they can also send you pictures on their own! That way the photo album will continue to update with all of the best adventures and you can be treated to a surprise while you're at your desk... just as long as the surprises are all work appropriate.

That being said, this frame really is better when shared. It has tons of cool features, like a small heart that you can click to "like" a photo and let whoever sent it to you know that it made your day a little brighter. You can also pause the slide show at any time and hold on one picture for a few minutes or the whole day. This feature is especially handy if you're going to a meeting or heading away from your desk.

There are other settings that allow you to control the flow and display of the slideshow. It's complete customizable and there are tons of new features to explore. It's almost like being on social media, but instead of being flooded with photos of people you went to high school with, you only get the best, silliest, happiest photos from people you love.

But, if you're going for a more posh aesthetic or if you want the frame to showcase your vision board, that's also totally doable. You can self-curate slide shows or limit the amount of photos displayed. Because of the simple features and easy to use touchscreen, this frame is an easy addition for your desk. And it just might soften the blow of being back in the office... even if it's just a little bit.

Check it out now, and see what all the hype's about.

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

Family

15 tweets that only married people will understand

This article originally appeared on 09.06.17


Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life. Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?"

Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.

relationships

Enjoy great sustainable coffee that gives back

The Volcanica Coffee Company offers sustainably sourced coffee from around the world.

All images via Volcanica Coffee
True

Despite being one of the world’s most sought after drinks, coffee is still a source of enviromental degradation, child labor, animal abuse and even slavery in many parts of the world. So, how do we enjoy a cup of coffee knowing that it could further contribute to these issues? By buying from a coffee roaster that actively works towards reducing their carbon footprint, sources sustainable beans from local coffee farms and cooperatives, and gives back to a non-profit that works on projects in developing countries. Just like the Volcanica Coffee Company.

Parenting

Mom documents positive parenting on TikTok and the heartwarming results in her kids

Positive discipline takes time and effort, but it's totally worth it.

@lauralove5514/TikTok

Respectful parenting is far more effective than some people believe.

Parenting isn't easy. In fact, it's really freaking hard. Raising humans through the various stages of development, navigating their unique needs and personalities, helping them develop the tools and skills and qualities they will need to be contributing members of society, all while feeding, clothing, housing and making sure they're getting an education? It's a lot.

And unfortunately, many people weren't raised with good parenting examples to learn from. Abuse and neglect of varying degrees are incredibly common, so a lot of people find themselves floundering when it comes time to raise their own kids. So often, people want to do things differently than their parents did but don't know what to do instead.

Positive discipline has been around a long time, but many people don't really understand how it works. Some may see it described as "gentle parenting" or "soft parenting" and assume it's lackadaisical in some way. Some may think of it as weak or ineffectual. Really, nothing could be farther from the truth.

