Adam Scott makes an appearance in his teen daughter's TikTok, and the jokes run wild
“Mark S is your dad?”
You might expect Adam Scott to make an appearance on television, but on a teen girl’s TikTok? Not so much.
But lo and behold, Scott’s daughter, Frankie Scott, recently featured him in one of her videos (a great honor that Gen Z bestows only to the worthiest of parents) and it had fans understandably shook.
The clip, captioned “Me informing my dad about my weekend plans,” starts off with Frankie lip syncing to audio from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying, “I have a busy week.” Then, BOOM, that camera cuts to Adam, mouthing “Do you?” followed by a conversation about Vegas and spray tans.
It’s a cute clip regardless, but the unexpected reveal of Scott was the real kicker. That, and the grade-A Parks & Rec and Severance comments it inspired.
“Ur dad is so good at this he should be an actor.”
“It’s hard for him to relate because he doesn't know what he does at work.”
“So this is what his outie does”
"The weekend is mysterious and important.”
“Mark S is your dad?”
WHAT THE HELLY”
“Wait, your dad is the 18 year old mayor who created Ice Town?”
“How’s his claymation project going?”
Please tell me your mom is Leslie Knope.”
Ben Wyatt, from Parks & Recmedia0.giphy.com
Also, special shoutout to the person who wrote “do you have the plug on Catalina Wine Mixer tix?” in reference to his role in Step Brothers.
But by and large, the thing on everyone’s mind was the truly shocking realization that Adam Scott is, in fact, 52, with a teenage daughter. Not perpetually in his mid thirties.
"It appears that I’ve severely underestimated Adam Scott’s age.”
“Adam Scott is old enough to have a baddie daughter what?”
“This was me finding out he’s 52 omg he hasn’t aged since parks and rec.”
“Adam Scott has been 35 to me for the last 20 years. Paul Rudd level aging.”
Seriously, did he and Rob Lowe go in on some Death Becomes Her-type potion while working together on Parks and Rec? It’s the only explanation for their faces never changing.
But get ready to be even more blown away. Frankie, 16, is actually Scott’s youngest kid. Scott and his wife Naomi also have an 18-year-old son named Graham.
What comes as no surprise is that Scott passed down his sense of humor. While appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023, the Party Down alum shared how Frankie collected "unflattering" screenshots of him from their FaceTime calls, and used them all to create an, ahem, creative gift.
@fallontonight #AdamScott’s daughter collects unflattering FaceTime screenshots of him. 🤣 #FallonTonight ♬ original sound - FallonTonight
"'When you're doing FaceTime, it's not like you're on a fancy zoom, and you have a ring light, and you, like, primp yourself," he told Fallon. "You're, like, getting ready for bed or eating or whatever. It's family time. Every single time I see that flash on the screen, it's just like, Jesus, really? And so this past year, they made a calendar of all of those photos."
Scott might never age, but thanks to his kids, he’ll also always stay humble.