George the 'celebrity' duck renews community support for Vegas sanctuary after wild rescue
George = Big Duck Energy.
Note from Upworthy: This story is part of our Impact Series, where we are sharing stories in which readers like you can help raise awareness and make a real world impact. We believe part of sharing the best of humanity means lifting up the things we all care about most. If you'd like to help, click here to learn more.
It's not every day a duck makes the news and changes the trajectory of a struggling animal sanctuary but that's because every duck isn't George. George the duck was a legend among legendary ducks that ever decided to grace the Las Vegas strip. How often do you get to see a duck living its best duck life while you meander the city?
The locals and tourists alike got to know George, often feeding him breads and other scraps of food as he swam in the fountain at The Mirage (future Hard Rock Las Vegas). But recently The Mirage announced it was closing so one had left the building...except George. Apparently ducks can't read or understand much human language so he did not get the memo to vacate the premises.
That's where Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary comes in. Executive Director Jennifer Langford got a phone call while she was vacationing at Disney from a board member asking her to come see a man about a duck. Turns out The Mirage was scheduled to be demolished but George was making things difficult so the president of the casino, Joe Lupo reached out to Gilcrease.
Things did not go as planned as the duck was quite comfortable where he was and it turned out there were questions around the legality of the sanctuary rescuing George. According to Langford people made a bit of noise saying that George was a wild duck. Wild ducks are not allowed to be captured by Gilcrease or any other animal rescue due to strict rules by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NVDW) so the cheeky duck got a stay of eviction while Langford made calls to get George properly identified.
George the duckCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
When speaking with Upworthy, Langford explains that her phone was "blowing up" while on family vacation. Apparently the rescue of George was top priority and had captured the attention of animal lovers, officials and news stations. After making it home from what was likely a less than relaxing vacation after all the duck calls, Langford and her 20-year-old daughter, Kylee, the Exotic Avian Lead at the sanctuary trekked to The Mirage to have a word with George.
While the identification of George held up the rescue, the community grew impatient leaving Lupo under fire in the news and across social media platforms. Langford paints a different reality, "he could've made an assistant or employee do it but he personally called around himself to find someone to come and get this duck. He told me, 'I had an easier time getting rid of five dolphins and two tigers than this duck.' He was doing everything he could but there are so many rules around wild ducks."
George suddenly went from the random duck that everyone knew existed to Taylor Swift duck level famous complete with his own "Swifties" or would they be "Georgies?" Either way people were upset and wanted the duck rescued not understanding the red tape Langford and Lupo were having to sift through. Eventually NVDW was able to determine that George was a hybrid duck, meaning he's either part wild and part domesticated or a mix of two different breeds of ducks.
In George's case he's a Mallard mix, which allowed Gilcrease the green light to rescue him from The Mirage. The rescue was a sight to see according to Langford. It involved a frequent George visitor that had a bond with the sassy duck, Langford and her daughter wading through an abandoned fountain, climbing up casino fixtures and outsmarting a duck that's likely evaded capture by inebriated guests for years.
George the duckCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
Due to the expected reaction of a duck that didn't want to be caught, it was decided that filming the comical rescue wasn't a good idea. In the end, George was captured and brought to the sanctuary to glare at all the "Georgies" coming to see him. If he could talk he would likely have a lot to say about the lack of tasty snacks in his diet. But Langford explains to Upworthy, all the treats guests were giving George are likely the reason he can't fly.
Bread, french fries and other things people like to feed ducks aren't good for their nutritional needs and can cause neurological issues that affect their ability to fly. Langford shares that the veterinarian isn't sure if George will ever regain his ability to fly with the proper diet but Gilcrease isn't losing hope.
Gilcrease Executive Director Jennifer Langford feeing Andrew the ostrichCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
The news around George hasn't died down since his rescue over the summer. There was such interest from the community to get to know the duck that Gilcrease held a gender reveal party where it was revealed that George was indeed a boy. All the attention from George has increased visitors and donations, including a large donation from The Mirage to help care for George.
The sanctuary went from struggling from lack of visitors and a not so great reputation to an influx of visitors thanks to a famous duck. Gilcrease's reputation has also significantly improved after Langford took over last year. She's worked diligently to get animal enclosures up to code, get the animals on proper diet with adequate medical care and has really pushed for positive changes throughout the entire nonprofit.
Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
While George is bringing in donations, Langford tells Upworthy that they're coming in specifically to care for the rescued duck and she can't use those earmarked donations to help with the other animals. "The exotic birds really do need better enclosures," the executive director says some of the birds get depressed during the winter because the enclosures they currently have don't protect them from the elements so they have to be covered with a heater placed inside.
Courtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
Langford would love to see enclosures that allowed the birds to still be able to see and interact with people during the winter as well as larger enclosures to allow the birds that can fly to fly freely. But most of all, she's hopeful to update the enclosures and find the resources to train the staff to meet the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's (AZA) standards to become accredited. Right now Gilcrease currently holds a USDA license but has big dreams for their nonprofit and community by becoming AZA accredited.
Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary is holding a fundraising festival October 26, with a live band, DJ, food and craft vendors along with a costume contest and games for kids. If you're not local to Vegas but would like to donate to help the birds get new enclosures, you can do that here.