Pop Culture

Wrinkle the Duck goes to PetSmart, tries on cute outfits, makes new friends and spreads joy

Watching her waddle through the aisles may result in instant smiles.

wrinkle the duck, petsmart
Seducktive/Youtube

She had the best time.

So, a man and a duck walk into a PetSmart…

No, this isn’t the beginning of a joke, although this story is plenty funny.

Wrinkle the Duck already captured the hearts of millions (including ours) back in 2021 when she ran the New York City Marathon. A clip showing her speed-waddling along in her wee little duck shoes was borderline too pure for this world.

Well friends, there’s even more adorable content where that came from. Wrinkle goes on all kinds of adventures with her owner, who graciously shares them online to make the internet a better place.


Recently, Wrinkle took a trip to PetSmart. Unsurprisingly, delightful moments ensued.

The full video is a little over 18 minutes of non-stop cuteness. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Wrinkle try on tiny outfits, fist bump employees with her beak, say hi to other pets in the shop (who her owner refers to as “inmates”) or enjoy not 5, not 7, but 9 sippys from her sippy cup?

However, if you’re pressed for time, the must-watch moment happens at 5:30 when Wrinkle finds out that she’s put on some weight. I for one didn’t know ducks could be aghast.

Watch:

“Wrinkle…we’re gonna have to start running again,” her owner playfully laments. Perhaps she’ll be preparing for her next marathon very very soon.

All in all, the trip was a success. Wrinkle waddled out of PetSmart having made new friends and with a new hoodie to boot. And she made plenty of people happy in the process, including the 700,000 who watched the video on Youtube.

“Her little waddle with the clothes on melted my soul,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another shared that “every time I'm sad or I'm suffering, Wrinkle is here to make my day better than usual with her walking and her kissing.”

Without a doubt, Wrinkle is pure joy personified. Or in this case…duckified.

Follow along on more adorable adventures with everybody’s favorite waterfowl on TikTok and YouTube.

Family

Mom's video on why parents should give their kids adult names, not baby names, has parents debating

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

via rubyyvillarreal/TikTok and Adele Morris/Pixabay

Parents are debating over whether to give children "adult" or "baby" names.

The names we choose to give our children can significantly impact their lives. Multiple studies from across the globe have found that a person’s name can influence their employment, social and economic outcomes.

Unfortunately, humans make snap judgments about one another, and having an unusual name can lead people to make unflattering assumptions. “We’re hardwired to try to figure out in a heartbeat whether or not we want to trust somebody, whether we want to run from somebody,” Northwestern University researcher David Figlio said, according to Live Science.

However, an increasing number of parents are giving their children non-traditional names to help them stand out. “Parents are trying to be original, almost branding their kids in an era where names are viewed on the same level as Twitter handles or a website URL,” writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson said.

Ruby, a mother on TikTok, took a hard stance on parents giving their children names that sound childish in a post that’s received over 11 million views. Ruby says she named her kids as “adults, not babies” hoping they would never “outgrow” their names.

@rubyyvillarreal

#stitch with @nikkiruble love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesnt mean they will perfer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options 🤷🏻‍♀️ #nicknames #babynames #babytok #adultnames #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momtok #momlife #babynames #babyname

“The whole concept when I was trying to look for a name and choose a name for her is I did not want her to outgrow her name,” she said in the viral video. “I wanted the name to fit her as a baby, as a toddler, as a child, and into adulthood. So, it's like I really am happy with what I ended up with naming her and it just fits her so well.”

She captioned the video, “love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesn’t mean they will prefer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options.”

People in the comments responded with modern names they think that kids will outgrow.

"My name is Koazy and I’m here for a job interview," Stalker joked. "Hello sir, I am Bluey Mason Garrison! I was called in for a job interview last Tuesday," Pastel Purr added.

"I can’t imagine knowing [a] 30-year-old named Emma or Posie," Mikey wrote.

However, a lot of people commented that names that seem like they’ll be outgrown will sound fine in the future when those names are popular with the new generation. “Kids grow up with their generation having their own names on trend. They will be normal adult names when they are grown,” Kerry wrote.

“Names grow with the generation,” Lauren added. “The name Dennis sounded like a baby name once too. Names grow up just like generations.”

@rubyyvillarreal

Replying to @19eighty_5 my kids name and the process 😬 #babynames #nicknames #babytok #adultnames #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #babyname #babyfever

In a follow-up video, Ruby shared the names she gave her children. Her girl is named Karla Esmerelda and her boy is called Deluca.

“I just really liked how simple, how bold, and strong that the name by itself just really kind of is. Doing some research names with the letter K tend to be like very bold and powerful names, so I really wanted it with a K and not with a C,” she said.

She named her son Deluca, after a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She said she chose the name because there was nothing to connect it to, and it sounded “nice.”







Pop Culture

Mom writes note to daughter's teacher, admitting she skipped class just to see Taylor Swift

"Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie."

via Makaiyla Willis/Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift performing in concert in 2017

People are praising Karen Vladeck, 38, a mom from Austin, Texas, who wrote a clever email notifying her daughter's teacher that she would be missing school to attend a Taylor Swift concert. However, instead of a simple letter asking for the absence to be excused, she channeled her inner Swiftie and composed a note infused with nods to the singer's music catalog.

The absence was for April 24, which coincided with the final date of Swift’s 3-night stand at Houston’s NRG stadium. Vladek sent the letter on April 4, so the teacher would have plenty of notice.

Vladek, a legal recruiter, attorney and podcaster, shared the witty email she sent to her daughter's teacher on Twitter, which received nearly 3,800 likes. “Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie," she captioned the tweet.

Joy

Vet tech hilariously reenacts how different dog breeds react to nail clippings

Dog owners in the comments are rolling over the accuracy.

@ktbergeron/TikTok

Viral TikTok shows how different dog breeds act when it's nail trim time.

All dogs are different, but specific breeds have unique tendencies that are recognizable to people who know dogs. And few people know dogs as well as veterinarians, vet techs and dog groomers. Vets are animal experts, of course, but many people take their dogs to get cleaned and primped far more frequently than they take them in for health checkups, so groomers see a huge range of dog breeds on a regular basis.

Basically, if you want to know about typical dog breed behavior, look to the people who trim their claws, whether they work at an animal clinic or the PetSmart grooming salon.

A TikTok video from @ktbergeron shows what appears to be two vet techs doing a reenactment of how different dog breeds respond to having their nails clipped, and it's hilariously spot-on.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Grandma's infectious laughter at her wild new hair color has the internet in love

It's instant joy for the ears.

@thecolourchemist/Instagram

She had too much fun.

If you are needing a masterclass in loving life, proof that childlike joy can be had at any age or simply a reason to smile today…look no further. Betty Mae Jinright has you covered.

Betty Mae has lit up social media after her granddaughter and hairstylist, Kourtnee Jinright, filmed herself dying Grandma’s hair in some pretty outrageous colors. People simply can’t get enough of Betty Mae's infectious squeal of laughter that comes with each new shade.
Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

@juixxe/TikTok, @ktbergeron/TikTok,@dimitribeauchamp/TikTok

The best smile-worthy finds from around the internet

It's almost the end of April, which means the days are getting longer, the flowers are a-poppin' and the smell of spring is in the air. For those of us who live where winter is snowy and cold, it feels like we're finally fully thawed and it's finally time to break out the short sleeves, sandals and sunscreen.

Spring also means animal babies, and this week's list of smileworthy finds kicks off with a brand-new baby elephant learning how to walk. Seriously, the purest thing ever. Further down the list, we've also got a brand-new human baby being introduced to family and friends for the first time, and it's also the purest thing ever. The wonder of new life feels fresh and pure every time.

From the beauty of babies to the moving poetry of a 95-year-old woman to a fabulous, head-boppin' hip-hop-meets-Star-Wars musical mash-up, this week's list is filled with a wide range of human joy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Democracy

New congressman drops truth bomb about fellow politicians on his 100th day in office

"Most of the really angry voices in Congress are totally faking it."

Rep. Jeff Jackson/Twitter

Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., shared a video about what he's learned in his first few months in Congress.

Politics has never been free of outrage and fearmongering, but only in recent decades have those base methods of drumming up support been shoved in our faces 24/7. Unfortunately, politicians know that fueling rage and fear gets them attention, which in turn gets them valuable media coverage, and some are shameless about capitalizing on it.

It's how random members of Congress from tiny rural districts gain massive national name recognition while hundreds of non-inflammatory, non-extremist, non-outrage-baity lawmakers quietly go about the business of governance with few Americans able to pick them out of a lineup.

Outrage-fueled notoriety is what prompted Rep. Jeff Jackson, Democrat of North Carolina—most likely a legislator you've never heard of—to make a video on his 100th day in Congress, where he shared something he's learned about his fellow elected leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
