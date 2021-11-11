People can't get enough of this duck running in the NYC marathon—shoes and all
Well, here's something you don't see every day. Or, um, ever.
The New York City Marathon took place this past Sunday, as 33,000 runners of all shapes and sizes ran the 26.2 miles from Staten Island to Central Park. Among them was a runner no one would have expected—an energetic white duck named Wrinkle.
Wrinkle's owner shared her triumphant running videos on TikTok and YouTube, which highlight Wrinkle's daily doings, and people have been sharing them with great joy on social media. Who can blame them? Ducks are adorable. Ducks in shoes are super adorable. And a duck in shoes running in a marathon is too adorable to handle.
I mean, watch this and try not to smile.
Wrinkle's owner wrote on the video share on YouTube:
Wrinkle the duck is more than just a beautiful pekin duck,
she is a full grown adult human child
She is fast
She is speed
She is zoom
She is wrinkle
Still fast as duck boiiii
The video of Wrinkle running in the marathon has garnered more than 4 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.
One commenter wrote, "I know this may seem silly, but I've been so deeply depressed lately and seeing this little lady running has actually made me smile."
Wrinkle responded: "As an official emotional support duck hearing this makes me feel like I'm doing my job well. Wrinkle loves you."
Some famous brands got in on the comments as well.
Duolingo—the language app with an owl for an icon—wrote, "That's my cousin!"
Adidas wrote, "Sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection."
The New York Rangers hockey team wrote, "She's a runner, she's a track star" (a reference to the song "Track Star"—of course, several commenters chimed in to correct it to "quack star").
Peloton wrote, "You're hired your first class will be a 20 min Hip Hop Waddle."
The Anaheim Ducks hockey team: "Legendary duck."
(Aflac, surprisingly, missed the opportunity.)
Undoubtedly, Wrinkle did not run the entire 26.2 miles, but however much she ran was totally worth it. If you're wondering how Wrinkle trained for her five minutes of fame, check this out (with the sound up, please):
@seducktiv
Duck Feet on Hardwood Floors 🧀 #oddlysatisfying #narutorun #zoomies #asmrsounds #wrinkletheduck #foryou
Okay, wrinkle. You've won us over with your cute widdle waddle and the pitter patter of your widdle footsies. The shoes are really just icing on the cake.
In a world filled with division and strife, perhaps we can all agree on the delight Wrinkle the emotional support duck brings to us all.
