Why do cats make that weird 'ekekek' noise? 5 reasons behind the odd feline quirk.
Chattering is a mysterious kitty characteristic. Here's what we do know about that fascinating sound.
Cat parents, we’ve all been there. It’s a quiet morning. We see our beloved feline sunbathing near the window. Then, a bird appears, and the peaceful silence is no longer. Suddenly kitty’s teeth are all a chatter and it sounds as though they might be trying to signal down the aliens with a series of bizarre chirps and ekekekeks.
This chattering is certainly one of the more unusual quirks possessed by our feline friends (second only to alugalugging, of course). But certainly it’s not there merely to befuddle and entertain us. As if…any cat owner can tell you that these critters aim to entertain themselves and themselves alone.
This aural phenomenon by and large remains a mystery; however, science does have a few possible explanations for it. And while a lot of theories posit that it mostly has to do with being ancient predators thrust into a modern domestic world, there’s also an underlying theme arguing that cats are a lot more emotional than we give them credit for.
Read below to find out more.
Chattering = hunting mode activated
You’ve more than likely witnessed chattering when a cat spots a potential prey animal, such as a bird or even a fly on the wall. In this instance, the chattering may be a manifestation of conflicting emotions—both excitement at the opportunity to make a kill, and frustration at not being able to do so.
You can find this kind of displacement behavior in humans too, such as with nail biting and playing with hair, veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Radosta notes.
Your cat is making bird calls
Chattering and chirping may also be a form of mimicry, imitating the sound of birds and rodents, enabling cats to get closer and eventually pounce. This is a strategy still used by cats in the wild, such as the ocelot who was observed mimicking the cries of a baby monkey. Jaguars and pumas have also been known to use this tactic.
Chattering helps cats smell
We know that dogs usually get the credit for having powerful noses, but a cat’s sense of smell is incredibly strong as well. After all, both have a vomeronasal organ, which is essentially a second nose that specializes in detecting pheromones. And according to Parade Pets, chattering could be a complex way of using the vomeronasal organ to analyze smells. Chattering may enhance their ability to differentiate aromas through this organ, which sits right behind their top incisor teeth, there is a little duct that transfers smells directly to this organ.
They are just excited to see you
If you walk in the room and your cat starts chattering at you, don’t fret. It doesn’t think you’re dinner. It’s simply trying to say “Hello!” This is the funny thing about cats. They have a wide array of sounds that can be interchanged for different contexts. And that’s sort of the fun of being a cat owner, getting to decipher their own personal language.
Lastly, an important note…
When chattering should warrant a vet visit
Yes, chirping is totally normal. However, you wouldn’t want to confuse it with teeth grinding, which can point to serious issues with kitty’s dental health. Typically you can pinpoint teeth grinding when it seems out of context and when there’s salvation involved. A good rule of thumb is that if anything seems too odd (even for you oddball cat) play it safe and consult a vet.
All this goes to show that, yes, cats are weird. But they are also complex, fascinating, and definitely not aloof beings. They actually feel a plethora of emotions, and can even feel things so strongly that they have a visceral reaction. Basically, they are just like many, many of us humans.