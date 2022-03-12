10 things that made us smile this week

Hi there, happy, hopeful, helpful, heartwarming humans! And hello hurt, heartbroken humans who are handling helpless and hopeless feelings as well.
Here we are all together on this tiny rock floating through the vastness of space. Most of us are trying to figure out how to use our fleeting time on Earth to make this place a little bit better, while simultaneously being bewildered by those who insist on destruction and chaos.
It can be so easy to let our spirits get bogged down by it all, especially when narcissistic dictators suck all the air out of the room. But no matter what, there are always beacons of light we can turn to for hope—people doing things large and small to better the lives of those around them.
And in moments when those beacons of light and hope are hard to find? Well, we always have silly dog videos to fall back on for a momentary reprieve. What a time to be alive.
As we engage with the push and pull of the positive and the negative, the uplifting and the disheartening, the integration and the disintegration happening in the world, let's always make sure we're making room for joy. We've seen time and again how important moments of beauty and simple pleasures are, even for people hiding out in war zones. These are things that not only help us get through whatever we're going through, but they bring us together around our shared humanity as well.
These weekly roundups of delights from around the internet may not be life-changing, but hopefully, they can help uplift and inspire us all to see the good around us and to make our own little slice of the world, wherever we are, a little better.
A hotline where you can get life advice from kindergarteners? Yes, please.
The kindergarteners know where it's at and their pure, wholesome wisdom will definitely make you smile. With the "Peptoc" hotline (named for the way the teacher's 6-year-old son spelled "peptalk") students of the Bay Area's West Side Elementary school are making people smile with their words of encouragement. Read the full story here.
You don't have to like basketball to smile at this incredible ending.
.@UKCoachLZ draws up the game-winning play for @KentuckyWBB \n\nSEC Inside: SEC WBB Tournament | 7 PM ETpic.twitter.com/rlay6rX6rH— SEC Network (@SEC Network) 1646779578
I don't even follow college basketball, but this video definitely made me smile. The Wildcats, who haven't won a conference championship in 40 years, were the underdogs coming in. At one point they were down by 15 points to No. 1 ranked South Carolina, then pulled this out in the end. Amazing coaching and great teamwork.
Forager Alexis Nikole making wisteria syrup is just pure delight.
@alexisnikole
WISTERIA SYRUP 💜💗 #wisteria
All of Alexis Nikole's foraging videos are delightful, but this week she was in Los Angeles and brought home some fresh wisteria blossoms to make syrup. She shares hilarious, educational videos about foraging on her TikTok channel and is definitely worth a follow. Learn more about her here.
Dogs rushing out to play—but wait for the crash at the end.
I mean, watching the dogs run with the epic music is fun in and of itself. But the slo-mo crash is too hilarious (assuming the doggo is okay—I imagine it looked more dramatic than it actually was).
More and more people's loved ones who've passed are being taken out for "one last wave."
The One Last Wave Project was begun by surfer Dan Fischer as a kind deed for people who have lost loved ones who loved the ocean. He offered to write the loved ones' names on his surfboard to take the out for "one last wave," and the response was so great, he now has multiple boards with thousands of names of people who have passed. Learn more about how the project originated and grew here.
This dog's reaction to a lemon slice is hilarious.
He really doesn't like lemons pic.twitter.com/grWxgO9CA8— Antifa Recruiter (@Antifa Recruiter) 1646341525
So. Much. Drama. The growl. The head toss.The flopping back in disgust. Silly doggo.
Mom shares her son's love of his 'big hair.'
Scroll through to see how excited and proud this kiddo was on his first day of preschool. Love to see hair love.
On a similar note, check out this heartwarming note from a daughter to her mom.
Imagine if all kids grew up with such positive feelings about how they look. What a gift.
A beautiful moment of reconnection in a coffee shop. (Yay for healthcare workers.)
Having a bad morning, stopped for coffee. Woman next to me stared at my ID badge and started to cry. I did her liver transplant last year, she was so sick then. Today she had her hair did, makeup on, and looked FABULOUS. Unrecognizable. Gave me the BEST hug. \n\nI love this job— Dinee Simpson MD, FACS (@Dinee Simpson MD, FACS) 1646755507
Imagine running into the doctor who helped save your life while you're out getting coffee. Imagine being a doctor, running into the person whose life you helped save and seeing them thriving. Imagine being someone in that coffee shop witnessing that reunion. Just beautiful, all around.
Our moments of connection don't have to be that life-altering to have an impact, though. Even giving a stranger a compliment or going out of our way to make someone's day in some way can make more of a difference than we know. We can all share a smile. Pass along some encouragement. Be the reason someone feels a bit lighter and brighter today.
Hope this week's list brought you some joy! Join us again next week for more.
