10 things that made us smile this week

At Upworthy, we strive to bring you the best of humanity and this week there was a lot to be happy about. We had ear-to-ear grins after learning about Wally the Walrus, a huge drop in the child hunger rate, and a mom of six who got a million-dollar scone order.

1. Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th

Mieke Gorissen, a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium, came in 28th out of 88 world-class runners in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. Her feat was inspiring because she just started running three years ago. When a reporter told her that she came in in the top third of the pack, she was astonished. "No," she said. "That's not possible."

2. Child hunger rates dropped 24% after just one round of Child Tax Credit payment

The first wave of $250 to $300 direct payments to families with children from the American Rescue plan has had a positive impact on child hunger. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, after the money was distributed, the rate dropped by nearly 24%.

3. Mom of six who turned her Irish pub into a hub of pandemic service gets $1 million surprise

Mary O'Halloran's Irish pub in New York City's east side was shut down just before St. Patrick's Day in 2020 and her husband, a longshoreman, got and got stuck in the Aleutian Islands for nine months. The mother of six struggled as she raised her kids alone while trying to make ends meet during the pandemic. After Humans of New York shared her story and included a link to purchase her scones, she received over $1 million in orders.

4. Wally the Walrus appears to drive a boat he 'stole' off the coast of Ireland

Wally the Wondering Walrus from Norway was captured on video appearing to steer a boat he jumped in on the Irish coast. The walrus has been on a 2,500-mile solo trip for months and has recently been seen in Wales, England, and France.


This funny video shows Wally the Walrus appearing to drive a boat! | SWNS www.youtube.com


5. Wrestling gold medalist Tamyra Mensah to buy her mom a food truck with prize money

Early last week, wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the Olympics women's freestyle match and was granted a $37,500 cash prize. She said she plans to use her winnings to help her mother purchase a food truck.

"It is her dream," she said. "I told her five years ago, 'I'll get you your food truck, but you have got to be responsible.' She was like, 'Thank you, baby.' So my mom is getting her food truck!"

6. Kevin Costner returned to the 'Field of Dreams'

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox squared off on Thursday in a specially-built stadium in Dyersville, Iowa near the cornfield where the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The film's star, Kevin Costner, started off the night by walking through the cornfield surrounding the stadium.

7. Research shows that AI could diagnose dementia in a day

Currently, it can take several scans and tests to diagnose dementia. However, scientists are testing an artificial intelligence system thought to be capable of diagnosing dementia after a single brain scan. It may also be able to predict how quickly the condition will remain stable.


8. The average pay for supermarket and restaurant workers tops $15 an hour for the first time

For over a decade the Fight for $15 movement has worked to push governments and companies to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Recently, the average wage for workers in restaurants and supermarkets hit that magic number as wages have risen during a resurgent economy.

9. Dog urges mom: 'Keep your paws off my baby!'

A dog in Fort Worth, Texas, is so protective of the family's three-month-old baby girl that even her mother's arm gets pushed away.



10. Alabama is turning to TikTok to help convince returning students to get vaccinated

A group of educators in the Birmingham City Schools launched a TikTok contest aimed at young people from 13 to 29 to create videos around the theme "This is why I got vaccinated." A panel of judges will select four winners who will receive $250 Visa gift cards.

Photo by CDC on

