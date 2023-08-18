10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Hey, all!
It's 10 things time! Every week, we pull together a collection of heartwarming, wholesome and hilarious content to give us all a boost of serotonin and faith in humanity. Some of these smileworthy finds are light and silly and some are deeply touching, but they're all reminders of the good that's all around us.
We hope this roundup of joy hits your heart in all the right places. (Don't forget to pass it along—joy is meant to be shared!)
1. A good reminder that love is quiet, but oh so powerful
Just a lovely description of how love looks all kinds of ways, and we see it everywhere when we look for it.
2. Young librarian shares heartwarming story of an encounter between three kids and three grown-ups
YES. Library kids will change the world! Read the full story here.
3. Mom draws her son a picture on the fridge every night and it's a win-win
First of all, what even is that refrigerator? I want a draw-on fridge now. And secondly, love that she gets as much out of this tradition as her son does. Those are the ones that stick.
4. Husband's explanation of his wife's 'true beauty' is winning hearts all over the place
@chrissyjpowers
Sunday Sermon: How the patriarchy makes women question their beauty and then makes money of their insecurities. #realbeauty #aginggracefully #embracingaging #consciousrelationships
Yep, he's a keeper. Read the full story here.
5. Woman asks for a mental health day and her managers exemplify workplace support
This is what caring for your employees looks like. "We got you." Love it.
6. Dad reserved a room for him and his 'kid' and the hotel hilariously delivered
@lifewithacole
Kindersley Quality Inn and Suites out did theirselves! This is the funniest things I have seen on the road from a hotel crew! #fyp #canadatiktok #canada #alberta #edmonton #kindersley #saskatoon #saskatchewan #lovinglife #livingmybestlife #hotel #qualityinnandsuites #funny #funnymoments #prank
Nobody's too old for a bed fort and a teddy bear. Nobody.
7. Grandpa-in-a-kid's-body enjoys his cup of tea and a good book at 6:30 a.m.
He's already got retirement figured out. Go, little fella, go.
8. Doggo with anxiety calms right down when her owners sing the 'so brave' song
@macrosbymel
sorry if it gets stuck in your head #rue #ruetok #ruetherescue #dogtok #rescuedog
And now the song has become an anthem for both dogs and hoomans everywhere. See how people are repurposing the jingle for themselves here.
9. Teacher shares the sweet reason his student always rubbed his necklace when he talked to people
Such selfless compassion in a sixth grader. These kids are alright. Read the full story here.