10 things that made us smile this week
We Northern Hemisphere folks are almost at the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, when we flip from our days growing darker to gaining more and more sunlight.
The winter solstice is a good reminder that darkness is a temporary state. It's also a good time to slow down, get cozy and embrace the season for what it is. Put up more twinkle lights. Make a cup of tea or cocoa and sip it under a blanket. Light some candles and get your hygge on.
Embracing simple joys make the dark days a little brighter, and we've got some simple joys to get you started right here.
Enjoy!
1. How fun are these Christmas Olympics game ideas?
These would be so fun at any holiday party! Read the full story here.
2. Adam Driver gives hilarious impersonation of an 'airplane baby' having a tantrum on 'SNL'
Adam Driver as we've never seen him before. Read the full story here.
3. Perhaps the best Golden Girls Gospel Remix lip sync yet
@tabitha.jack34
#fyp #motherdaughterfunny #friends #MyAngel #ShegoneKILLmeforpostingthis
The guy riffing the original can be seen here. This lip sync challenge was popularized early in the pandemic when we were trying to find ways to stay connected virtually, and she just absolutely nails this.
4. These kids on the bus cheering on Xavier, the 'fasted kid alive'
Everyone needs this kind of cheering squad. Go Xavier, go!
4. People are sharing good things happening in America that are flying under the radar
Good news!
Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
The news may seem like nothing but doom and gloom, but there are good things happening all around us all the time. From huge leaps in disease treatments to threatened wildlife making a comeback to everyday people being awesome human beings, you can read about tons of good things happening here.
6. The beautiful thing that happens in Amsterdam if you die and have no one to attend your funeral
Every life deserves to at least be acknowledged.
Canva
Leave it to the poets to find everyone's humanity worth celebrating. The Lonely Funeral project enlists a poet to write a custom poem for people who don't have any family or friends and read it at their funeral. The concept has now expanded to cities around the world. Read the full story of the Lonely Funeral project here.
7. Lonely baby camel, 'Sir Camelot' gets his very own best friend: A baby cow
Aw, Sir Camelot! Everyone needs a friend. Read the full story here.
8. The total and complete guilt on the face of these doggos
That "save me" hug at the end, though. So hilarious.
9. The 'last GenX playground' has 40 and 50-somethings drowning in nostalgia
@over40_slbmom
Last GenX Playground!❤️ #genx #genxtiktokers #over50 #bestgenerationever #genxkid
Welcome to our childhood, youngsters! The slide that became a thousand degrees in the sun. The spinning seesaw that made kids puke. The wooden teeter-totter that made you see stars when someone jumped off and your butt hit the ground. Ah, the good ol' days!
10. Doggo loses his mind with joy when he finds out he's going to visit Grandma and Grandpa
@sky.q
The other video got a “sensitive content warning” because of the end… but why?? 😂 #repost #dogsofttiktok #dogs #australiancattledog #blueheeler #acd #heeler #cattledog
The flop for the belly rubs at the end? So darn sweet.
