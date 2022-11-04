10 things that made us smile this week

+
Harvey 117/Canva

A roundup of joyful, smile-worthy finds from around the internet.

It's that time of the week again, when we grab the best smile-worthy content from the last seven days and deliver it in a nice little package so you don't have to go searching for it.

Let's be real. There's a whole lot we could point to that sucks in the world. But that has always been the case, and it's also always been true that there's plenty of good in the world when we look for it.

I once heard someone say, "The grass is always greener where you water it." If we want more goodness and positivity in the world, we need to place more energy there. That doesn't mean we ignore problems that need fixing, but there's wisdom in feeding and nurturing what you want to grow.

So let's focus on some goodness right here as we celebrate awesome dads, hilarious kids, thoughtful mentors and animals that make us laugh. Enjoy this week's roundup and share the smiles to spread some joy:

1. The way this man gets emotional when handing out Halloween candy.

It can be easy to take good things for granted. Seeing this guy's wholesome emotional reaction to the tradition of trick-or-treating is a sweet reminder to revel in the joy of simple things.

2. The way this border collie painstakingly herds a group of ducklings into their puddle.

Man, that herding instinct is strong. How did the dog know where the ducklings were supposed to go?

3. The way this kid told on herself after leaving a half-eaten stick of butter in mom's bed.

Kids unintentionally telling on themselves is always funny, but this one is legendary. "I did not put butter in it." OK, little one. Guess it's just a mystery!

4. The way Steven Spielberg honored Drew Barrymore's vivid imagination by keeping E.T. 'real' between takes.

Drew Barrymore had a famously rough childhood, and she has said the "E.T." cast and crew really taught her the meaining of family. She and Steven Spielberg have been close since then and he has served as a loving father figure. The way he honored her imagination by keeping E.T. alive is just so sweet. Read the full story here.

5. The way this kid waxes rhapsodic about imagination being the basis for everything we have.

@recesstherapy

The motivational speaker you never knew you needed! #recesstherapy #viral #motivation

This was … should I say … adorable? What a delightfully thoughtful young man. I think he needs to give a TED Talk. Read the full story here.

6. The way this Indian village sounds a siren at 7 p.m. to remind people to turn off their devices and connect with one another.

Indian woman walking through a market holding her cellphone

Cellphone siesta has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

via Adam Cohn/Flickr

All of us could use more unplugged time—and we know it—but it can be hard to disconnect. Love this idea of a whole community marking a specific time, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for nondigital fun and bonding. Read the full story here.

7. The way this dad talks his daughter through her feelings during an upset moment.

Kier Gaines is an awesome dad who also happens to be a therapist. Definitely worth a follow to get great advice and see powerful examples of compassionate, effective parenting. Follow him on Instagram.

8. The way these lions don't give a single hoot that they're blocking traffic.

"Sorry I'm late, there was a lazy lion cuddle puddle in the middle of the road."

9. The way these professional football players reacted to having their minds read by Oz Pearlman.

Mentalism is so trippy. Believe it or not, anyone can learn some tricks of the trade, but Oz Pearlman is a master. Read the full story here.

10. The way this squirrel looks like the 'Scream' character when it grabs a bite to eat.

Clever. Humans are seriously the best sometimes.

Hope that made you smile! Come back next week for another roundup of joy. And if you'd like these posts delivered to your inbox each week, sign up for the free Upworthiest newsletter.

