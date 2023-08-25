+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

dog waking up, story on Twitter, bumble bee in flowers
@kelly_blackheart/TikTok, @DavidSHolz/X, @kathaaleksi/TikTok via Upworthy Instagram

If you're looking for a reason to smile, we've got 10 for you.

Bees and babies and bears, oh my!

This week's list of 10 things that made us smile is full of wee ones and wild ones, and they're all here to bring us joy. We've also got some Elton John awesomeness and a groom raising the bar with his bride gift, so take a scroll and share the smiles!

1. Baby discovering the magic of ice cream for the first time is all of us

Oh yeah. Definitely feel that, little one.

2. In animals-helping-humans news, watch this bear fix a toppled traffic cone

I mean, that definitely looked deliberate. Thanks, Mr. Bear!

3. And in humans-helping-animals news, watch this one-winged bumble bee get to live its best life

BEEautiful indeed.

4. Marvel at the musical genius of Elton John as he makes up a song on the spot

Unreal talent from Sir Elton. Read the full story here.

5. A tale of two beaches is a beautiful reminder that life is how we view it

Tweet screenshot

Life is all about perspective.

@DavidSHolz/X

Learning this lesson at 14 is a gift. (via @DavidSHolz on X)

6. Doggo wakes up to the smell of a strawberry, then snacks in his sleep

@kelly_blackheart

Just immediately falls back asleep like sleep eating is a normal thing. #rescuedog #rescuedogs #dogsoftiktok #rhinothepup #dogs #enrichmentmeal #americanbully #bulliesoftiktok #asmr #dogseating #dogseatinggently #dogasmr

Taking notes. Why wake up fully to eat if you don't have to?

7. Mom handcrafts a hearing aid for her son's Woody doll and the result is awesome

Representation matters. Read the full story here.

8. A brief vision of the world we all want to live in

Singing with strangers at stoplights. It's all we really want.

9. Groom gifts his bride a photo album to go through with her girlfriends on their wedding day

@chlobellexx

Take notes gentleman 🥹💍👏🏼 Delivered with the sweetest love note I have ever read. I cannot express how much these meant to me! #weddingmorning #groom #weddingtips #weddingideas #giftsforbride #weddinggift #weddingday #theknotweddings #weddingtiktok #weddingtok

This guy raised the bar in the best way. Read the full story here.

10. May we all have the perseverance of this little one learning to sit in a chair

We all do things wrong when we're learning new skills, but the key is to keep trying—and to be super cute while doing so. :)

Hope this week's roundup made you smile! If you'd like to get these posts in your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

uplifting
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Family

1 in 8 kids in the U.S. experiences food insecurity. One simple grocery choice can help.

It's truly a win-win.

Albertsons

No child should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive.

True

When you’re a kid, summer means enjoying the fun of the season—plentiful sunshine, free time with friends, splashing in pools and sprinklers. But not every child’s summer is as carefree as it should be.

For some, summer means going hungry. According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects 1 in 8 children in the U.S., largely because families lose the free or reduced-price meals at school that help keep them fed during the school year.

But back-to-school time doesn’t make food insecurity disappear, either. Hunger is a year-round issue, and with the increased cost of groceries, it’s gotten harder for families who were already struggling to put food on the table.

So what can be done—or more specifically, what can the average person do—to help?

The good news is that one simple choice at the grocery store can help ease the burden a bit for those experiencing food insecurity. And the even better news is that it’s also a healthy choice for ourselves, our families and our planet. When we’re out on our regular shopping trips, we can simply look for the O Organics versions of things we would already buy.

But wait—aren’t we all feeling the pinch at the checkout stand? And isn’t organic food expensive? Here’s the thing: Organic food is often much more affordable than you might think. The cost difference between organic and non-organic products keeps narrowing, and many organic and non-organic foods are now almost identical in price. Sometimes you’ll even find that an organic product is actually cheaper than its brand-name non-organic counterpart.

Since 2005, O Organics has helped give health-conscious shoppers more options by making organic food more accessible and affordable. And now, it’s helping those same shoppers take action to fight food insecurity. For every O Organics product you purchase, the company will donate a meal to someone in need through the Albertsons Companies Foundation—for up to a total of 28 million meals.

Look for the O Organics label in every aisle.O Organics

Here’s what that means in real-world terms:

Say you’re throwing an end-of-summer backyard BBQ bash. If you were to buy O Organics ground beef, hamburger buns, ketchup and sea salt potato chips, you’d be donating four meals just by buying those four ingredients. If you added O Organics butter lettuce and O Organics sandwich slice pickles, you’d be donating two more meals, and so on.

And where are those meals going? Albertsons Companies Foundation works with a network of national and local charities fighting hunger, and regional divisions choose organizations to fund locally. So every O Organics product you purchase means a meal on the table for someone in your area who might not otherwise have the nourishment they need.

No kid should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive. We all make conscious choices each time we walk down a grocery store aisle, and by choosing

O Organics, we can make a difference in a child’s life while also making healthy choices for ourselves and our families. It’s truly a win-win.
From Your Site Articles
food insecurity
Pop Culture

Woman who lives on a cruise ship for free shares the 4 things she can’t do

Living on a ship isn’t perfect. It’s just close to perfect.

via Pixabay/Pexels

A beautiful ocean liner

Upworthy has covered a few stories about people who decided to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than living on land or in a nursing home. These stories have connected with millions because they say a lot about the modern cost of living but are also aspirational.

Christine Kesteloo has become popular on TikTok with over 680,000 followers because she shares what living on a cruise ship is really like. Kesteloo is the wife of the ship’s Staff Chief Engineer, so she gets to live on the boat for free. She only has to pay for alcohol and soda, which she gets for half off.

“I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it's often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Insider. “After all, I don't cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Pop Culture

Businesses can succeed while still being ethical—just ask Warren Buffett

Buffett always considers 6 factors before making a business decision. And none of them have to do with making money.

Wikipedia Commons File:Warren Buffett at the 2015 SelectUSA Investment Summit (cropped).jpg

Warren Buffett speaking at the 2015 Select USA Investment Summit.

True
TD Ameritrade

Warren Buffett isn't just rich. He's known for being ethical, straightforward, and wise. And also generous. Not just with his money but with his ideas.

Buffett straight up spelled out how he makes decisions on how to invest in and acquire businesses in a public letter sent to his shareholders. To be clear: His instincts and insights are what have made him such a rich man. And that's what he's sharing so openly with the world.

These are the six factors Warren Buffett says he considers when he's making big business decisions.

Maybe they could help the rest of us think through some tough decisions in our own lives? Let's see.

Keep ReadingShow less
inspiring
Family

Experts plead with parents to stop cracking eggs on their toddlers' heads. No, really.

Kids' emotional reactions shouldn't be used as viral fodder.

ponce_photography/Canva

The "egg crack challenge" on TikTok is more harmful than it is funny.

There are plenty of viral videos involving children that are perfectly harmless. Kids are naturally hilarious, and it's not unusual for parents to capture their wee ones saying or doing something adorably funny.

At Upworthy, we often share cute viral kid videos, like the Italian preschooler who gesticulates like an old Sicilian grampa or the 4-year-old snowboarder in a dinosaur suit or the 3-year-old with incredible moves dancing alongside choreographed dancers. These are kiddos just doing what they do—genuine, wholesome kid moments caught on video.

Sometimes we share viral kid videos that are clearly set up, often with some kind of a positive parenting lesson included. But such videos are a far cry from a viral TikTok trend that involves parents cracking eggs on their children's heads and recording their reactions.

Keep ReadingShow less
child development
Joy

Elephants in India can find care and compassion from humans in their very own hospital

“We can offer them a place where we can heal them."

Photo pulled from Youtube video

With numbers dwindling conservationist take amazing action.

India’s first elephant hospital, the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, opened in the Hindu holy town of Mathura, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Injured, sick, rescued, and elderly elephants now have a home to receive the care that they need. The facility is run by non-profit Wildlife SOS. Wildlife SOS also runs a conservation and care center near the newly opened hospital, and is currently home to 22 elephants.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Education

When it comes to love, prehistoric humans have a lot to teach us all.

Discover seven things about pre-modern love that everyone — single, married, and everything in-between — really needs to know.

Canva

Maybe we've doe some DEvolving in the love department

We're taught that "traditional love" goes something like this: Be a virgin, find a soulmate, get married, NEVER CHEAT, share resources, have kids, and dance at your 50th wedding anniversary.

It's a lot of pressure. And, frankly, if it really worked that way, divorce rates would be at 0%.

Keep ReadingShow less
history
Heroes

A simple way to be happier and do more for the planet, according to 'The World's Happiest Man'

What if you only had to do one thing every day to feel more joy?

Photo by Jon Schmidt/upload.wikimedia.org

Portrait of Matthieu Ricard

Matthieu Ricard, often called "the happiest man in the world," says that the way for all of us to live sustainably on this planet is to adopt a culture of thinking about each other. And not just the others who are here right now, but also people we'll never meet.

He tells us some stuff that you're probably tired of hearing. We're exhausting our planets resources. Humanity has completely screwed everything up on this planet.

But stick around because he's going to get crazy surprising.

This is not a speech about recycling.

He points out that our situation is even more serious than you might have known. We're rapidly exceeding the planetary boundaries that make Earth habitable.
Keep ReadingShow less
joy
Trending Stories