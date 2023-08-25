10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Bees and babies and bears, oh my!
This week's list of 10 things that made us smile is full of wee ones and wild ones, and they're all here to bring us joy. We've also got some Elton John awesomeness and a groom raising the bar with his bride gift, so take a scroll and share the smiles!
1. Baby discovering the magic of ice cream for the first time is all of us
Oh yeah. Definitely feel that, little one.
2. In animals-helping-humans news, watch this bear fix a toppled traffic cone
I mean, that definitely looked deliberate. Thanks, Mr. Bear!
3. And in humans-helping-animals news, watch this one-winged bumble bee get to live its best life
BEEautiful indeed.
4. Marvel at the musical genius of Elton John as he makes up a song on the spot
Unreal talent from Sir Elton. Read the full story here.
5. A tale of two beaches is a beautiful reminder that life is how we view it
Life is all about perspective.
Learning this lesson at 14 is a gift. (via @DavidSHolz on X)
6. Doggo wakes up to the smell of a strawberry, then snacks in his sleep
@kelly_blackheart
Just immediately falls back asleep like sleep eating is a normal thing. #rescuedog #rescuedogs #dogsoftiktok #rhinothepup #dogs #enrichmentmeal #americanbully #bulliesoftiktok #asmr #dogseating #dogseatinggently #dogasmr
Taking notes. Why wake up fully to eat if you don't have to?
7. Mom handcrafts a hearing aid for her son's Woody doll and the result is awesome
Representation matters. Read the full story here.
8. A brief vision of the world we all want to live in
Singing with strangers at stoplights. It's all we really want.
9. Groom gifts his bride a photo album to go through with her girlfriends on their wedding day
@chlobellexx
Take notes gentleman 🥹💍👏🏼 Delivered with the sweetest love note I have ever read. I cannot express how much these meant to me! #weddingmorning #groom #weddingtips #weddingideas #giftsforbride #weddinggift #weddingday #theknotweddings #weddingtiktok #weddingtok
This guy raised the bar in the best way. Read the full story here.
10. May we all have the perseverance of this little one learning to sit in a chair
We all do things wrong when we're learning new skills, but the key is to keep trying—and to be super cute while doing so. :)
