Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Whether you love dogs or deer or weddings or wee ones, we've got a little something for everyone.

beautiful bride, toddler hugging tree, woman looking at phone and scowling with man singing behind her
@justintylerfox/TikTok, @kyrahuston34 on Tiktok (via Instagram), The Holderness Family/Facebook

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

Confession from your friendly neighborhood "10 things" curator: I'm not a dog person.

I love other people's dogs—a lot—but I've never had, nor do I want, a dog of my own. Cats are more my jam, with their quirky idiosyncrasies, aloof independence and ability to use a litter box.

That being said, this week's list is somewhat dog heavy. I don't know how that happened, exactly, but the doggos are bringing the smiles this week. (We've also had an extra measure of dog content on the site recently, from dog weddings to exploring why small dogs live longer to a chocolate lab saying "No, thanks" to pets in the cutest way, so maybe there's just some canine mojo in the air.)

We've got plenty of human delights here, too, from a surprise engagement ring reveal nobody expected to a woman who raised a deer who still comes to visit her to an adorable tree-hugging (literally) toddler. So whether you love dogs or deer or weddings or wee ones, we've got a little something for everyone.


Enjoy!

1. Vintage photos of dressed-up cats and doggos are downright delightful

@historyvintage

#vintage #oldphotos #1800s #victorianera #edwardianera #1900s

Okay, but Brünnhilde wins here. Good to know that people haven't really changed that much when it comes to pets, only technology has.

2. 90-year-old grandma captured on camera prepping dog for a walk

Oh elders, why are you just the best sometimes? Gracie's such a lucky pup.

3. Texas community tackles homelessness by not just providing houses, but a genuine community

Amazing, right? Learn more about Moblie Loaves & Fishes' unique approach to homelessness here.

4. This toddler can't stop hugging trees and no one is going to try to stop her

"Like she's embracing an old friend." How lovely is that. Thank you for the reminder, little one.

5. Woman raised an abandoned deer to be wild, but he keeps coming back to love on her anyway

Dang it, now I want a pet-but-not-a-pet deer, too.

6. Groom reveals the strange, sweet reason his bride's engagement ring had a tiny 'rock' in it

@justintylerfox

It's the long awaited follow-up video! Including a look at her wedding ring AND footage of her famous "leap of faith"! @GetRippedWithRaven @Smitha Lee #fyp #foryoupage #viral #funny #wedding

Nobody expected that story. What a thoughtful way to immortalize their unique love story. And phew, going to be hard to top those wedding vows. Read the full story here.

7. Good luck ever saying no to this dog, whoever you are

Who could say no to those eyes? No one, that's who.

8. Grandpa sends a 'lunch note' every day via email and it's the sweetest thing ever

God bless grandpas.

9. 'Maycember' parody of 'September' explores what May means for parents

May is busy like December, but without the pretty lights and holiday spirit to carry you through it. Seriously, May is mayhem for parents of school-aged kids. (Happy Mother's Day, moms!) Read the full story here.

10. Slide into the weekend like these puppers sliding down their hill.

I'm pretty sure that's what pure, unadulterated joy looks like.

Hope that brought some smiles to your faces, friends!

