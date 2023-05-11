+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

VHS collector finds old home video of a dog wedding and it's delightfully bizarre

These people totally went all out for their pets.

dog wedding, vhs tapes, wedding, dogs
@zombieking758/TikTok

Matt McCarthy says the weirdest footage he's ever found was that of a dog wedding. Makes sense.

Weddings come in many different shapes and sizes. And species, apparently.

Ask actor and vintage video cassette tape collector Matt McCarthy what the weirdest footage he’s ever uncovered was, and he’ll give you the same answer every time: the dog wedding.

Not just any dog wedding, but a truly elaborate affair—complete with a throng of party guests, two-tier wedding cake and an Elvis impersonator.

In a video posted to his TikTok account, where he entertains over 149,000 followers with his obscure discoveries, McCarthy shows a cassette labeled “Gigi and Barney's Wedding, Beagles Love" dated June 5, 1994.

“Can you believe this summer will be their 29th wedding anniversary? I wonder what they’re up to now,” he quips while dropping the cassette into a VHS player.

At first, we see grainy static that eventually clears to reveal the blushing bride and dashing groom, dressed in a veil and tux.

@mccarthyredhead Replying to @zombieking758 #moviecollection#vhs♬ original sound - Matt McCarthy

There are, of course, some rules to this shindig, which an officiant of some sort shares with the guests, sparing no doggy puns: No tears allowed, just barking. And all hush puppies (shoes, apparently) must be removed. Giggles ensue.

Joining paws, Gigi and Barney then exchange vows. “For better or worse, for fleas or no fleas, for shedding or no shedding.”

"By the power invested in me by the puppy law foundation, I now pronounce you a canine couple," the officiant says. "You may lick your bride, Barney."

And then…party! The camera quickly cuts to an Elvis impersonator, who surely must consider this to be one of his stranger gigs, followed by wedding guests congratulating the lovepups. Barney even gets to cut the cake…with a little help from their human companions.

"VHS tapes," McCarthy says at the end of the clip. "The possibilities are endless."

It might be the strangest footage McCarthy has ever dug up, but it’s also the most loved, going by the TikTok comments.

“I didn’t expect when I opened up TikTok today I’d be witness to a vintage dog wedding 🥰 Life is beautiful,” one person wrote.

“I am forever changed,” added another.

McCarthy literally has hundreds of obscure VHS finds. A good lot of them are tapedtelevision programs (Remember when we had to do that?) featuring old commercials that thrust you down memory lane so fast you’ll get whiplash.

You can find McCarthy and his impressive videotape collection on TikTok. And to Gigi and Barney: Congrats. You two were clearly loved, and we hope your marriage was joyous and flea-free.

From Your Site Articles
joy
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Joy

Groom reveals the strange, sweet reason his bride's engagement ring has a tiny 'rock' in it

Justin Fox shared the surprise significance of the ring during his vows and had everyone laughing—and swooning.

Justin Fox/TikTok

Justin Fox revealed the significance of his bride's unique ring feature during his wedding vows.

When Justin Fox gave his bride, Raven, her engagement ring, she noticed it had an odd feature. Sitting under a glittering array of diamonds, just under the head of the ring, was a tiny white rock—or what appeared to be a rock—where it looked like a diamond should be.

Raven asked Fox if it was a mistake, and he said, "No, that's the way it's supposed to be." He told her that one day he would explain the significance of that little rock.

That "one day" turned out to be their wedding day, smack dab in the middle of their vows in front of all their friends and family. And the meaning of the "rock"? Well, that turned out to be one of the oddest but sweetest engagement ring stories ever.

In a video that has gotten over 4 million views on TikTok, Fox shared how—and why—his bride's ring has the surprise feature.

Keep ReadingShow less
love
Family

Eye-opening video explains why children stopped walking to school and why that trend should end

Why did kids just stop walking to school?

via User 13967846/Pixabay

Two kids wearing backpacks walk to school together.

Over the past 40 years, a sea change has occurred in how kids get to school. Throughout most Western countries, an increasing number of children are driven to school instead of walking or taking a bike. In a new video called “Why did kids stop walking to school?” About Here’s founder, Uytae Lee, cites the U.S. Department of Transportation statistic that in 1969, 48% of kids walked or biked to school, and that number has plummeted to just 11%.

Uytae Lee is an urban planner and videographer passionate about sharing stories about our cities. The video was produced in partnership with TransLink, Metro Vancouver's regional transportation authority.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg once played an epic prank on 'Goonies' director during his vacation from set

“I’ll get you.”

via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons and MaybeMaybeMaybe/Wikimedia Commons

Director Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner

“The Goonies” is a classic ‘80s film about energetic, fast-talking kids searching for One-Eyed Willie’s treasure. It’s fun for two hours, but the day-in and day-out grind of working with the young cast was a bit much for director Richard Donner.

“Everyone we cast was high energy, and after a while, it kind of started working on Dick. It’d tear him apart a little bit, a piece [at a] time,” the film’s writer-producer Steven Spielberg later recalled in “Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.

“And so by the end of the movie, in the last two weeks, Richard just kept saying, ‘Oh, my God, I got two weeks to go, and I can’t wait to finish, and I’m going to go to my house in Hawaii, and I’m gonna get away from all of this noise. It’s extraordinary, and I love ’em to pieces, but I can’t stand it anymore,’” Spielberg continued.

Donner’s exhaustion inspired Spielberg to pull an epic prank. He flew the cast of kids out to Donner’s house in Hawaii, including Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), Jeff Cohen (Chunk) and Martha Plimpton (Stef). He also sent the actors who played the obnoxious Fratellis, Anne Ramsey (Mama), Robert Davi (Jake) and Joe Pantoliano (Francis).

Video of the prank recently surfaced on Twitter, where Cohen can be seen telling him, “We’re gonna stay with you the whole time we’re here.” Astin adds: “We’re gonna do a sequel to the movie.”

At the end of the clip, Donner laughs as he flips the middle finger to someone off-camera, presumably Spielberg, saying: “I’ll get you.”


From Your Site Articles
movies
Science

Video shows African Union's vision to plant a 5,000-mile 'green wall' across the continent

The Great Green Wall will protect millions of people from the devastating effects of climate change.

via Our Eden/YouTube

A map of the Great Green Wall of Africa project

A new video by Our Eden traces the timeline of one of the most ambitious environmental projects in world history, the Great Green Wall in Africa. Eleven countries from the African Union have come together to build a 5,000-mile wall across the entire width of the continent made from trees and grass by 2030.

The project aims to prevent the entire Sahara Desert from moving southward into the Sahel region, which is home to over 100 million people and growing. The problem is climate change is causing the Sahara to expand into the Sahel at a breakneck pace of up to 30 miles every year.

Keep ReadingShow less
africa
Pop Culture

Woman has people in awe after guessing a man's full birthday using only a photo of his truck

Khan's "Consensual Doxxing" series is a masterclass in internet sleuthing.

@notkahnjunior/TikTok

Sleuthing school is in session.

Internet sleuth and TikTok creator Kahn (who goes by @notkahnjunior) has an uncanny ability to procure a complete stranger’s personal information through a meticulous social media search, even when that person has virtually no presence online.

Okay, just to put your mind at ease from the get-go—she only does this to willing participants.

It all started when Kahn stitched a woman’s video asking viewers to guess her age. Going a mile a minute, Khan rambled off an extensive list of social media clues, coming to a very, very educated guess of 30 to 31 years old. While it’s unclear whether or not her hypothesis was ever confirmed, Khan’s video went viral, with several others asking her to try to guess their birthdays.

And thus, Khan’s “Consensual Doxxing” series was born. Doxxing is the act of obtaining personal, potentially sensitive info about an individual or organization and publicly revealing it, often for nefarious purposes. And consent is…well I hope we all know what that means by now.
Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Trending Stories