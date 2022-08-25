+
Pop Culture

Mashup of long-gone sounds from the '80s and '90s is a burst of pure nostalgia

Gen Xers and older millennials, this is for you.

'80s nostalgia, '90s nostalgia, tiktok
via Unsplash

A cassette tape from the '80s or early '90s.

The parts of our brains responsible for processing senses are also used for storing emotional memories. That’s why when we smell, hear or see things from the past we get that irresistible, bittersweet feeling of nostalgia.

A new video posted by @Rerunthe80s on TikTok is giving everyone who grew up in the ’80s and early ’90s the feels.

Gen X and older millennials, I’m looking at you.

In a TikTok called “Sounds from your childhood!” Rerunthe80s lays out a challenge. "I bet if you closed your eyes, you’d still know what most of these are!” the post reads.

The video is a series of quick clips that focus on the sounds of VHS tape boxes, VCRs, a rotary phone, the Velcro on a Trapper Keeper, the clicky-clack of a Walkman and more fun sounds that a lot of folks haven’t heard in decades.

“Holy cow, can anyone else smell these memories or is that just me?” Troy J commented. “Never thought I would miss these sounds,” Jurine Nieddu added.

@rerunthe80s

🔊 Sounds from your childhood! 🔊 I bet if you closed your eyes, you’d still know what most of these are! #1980s #1990s #genx #80skid #90skids

Kayden Kaidence perfectly described the vibe of the TikTok and the era when she said, “Everything had that nice chunky plastic sound to it, I miss those days,” she wrote

The funny thing is that most of those devices have now been replaced by smartphones. If someone told us back in the day that you could play music, movies and call people all on a device that fits in your pocket, no one would have believed them.

gen x
Pop Culture

What happens after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine? 19 viral photos tell all.

Ah, the beauty in winding down.

This article originally appeared on 11.19.16


Marcos Alberti's "3 Glasses" project began with a joke and a few drinks with his friends.

The photo project originally depicted Alberti's friends drinking, first immediately after work and then after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

But after Imgur user minabear circulated the story, "3 Glasses" became more than just a joke. In fact, it went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments in its first week. So Alberti started taking more pictures and not just of his friends.

Science

A new report says tigers have roared their way back from the brink of extinction

Coming back with a roar.

Photo by Max van den Oetelaar on Unsplash

Don't be so surprised.

At a time when news about the environment generally stirs up feelings of anxiety and fear, there is one bright spot that can change your stripes: Tigers are making a major comeback away from extinction.

Over the past seven years, tiger numbers have increased more than 40% across Asia, according to the latest International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species Assessment. Another report released on July 29 revealed that in Nepal, tiger populations have doubled.

Yes, both figuratively and literally, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.


tigers endangeredRawrGiphy

Counting tigers might sound like a dream job (at least for big cat lovers like myself), but it can be a daunting and costly task. Rather than traverse rugged terrains in search of the notoriously elusive beasts, scientists used to instead count in smaller areas and extrapolate the results to larger areas of similar environments.

Technological advancements in data tracking have made counting much easier, but it’s hard to be absolutely certain that tiger populations have increased as much as these reports indicate.

Still, even with that caveat, there’s much to be optimistic about.

conservation
Joy

A new study found this flirting strategy to be the most effective, regardless of your looks

It's science!

via Pexels

A couple enjoying a glass of wine.

This story originally appeared on 05.07.22


In the 1988 Disney classic “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the titular character is in an unlikely relationship with his voluptuous wife Jessica. Roger is a frantic, anxious rabbit with a penchant for mischief, while Jessica is a quintessential ’40s bombshell who stands about a foot and a half taller and isn’t “bad,” just “drawn that way.”

When private investigator Eddie Valiant asked Jessica what she sees in “that guy?” she replies, “He makes me laugh.”

This type of couple may seem like something we only see in the movies, but don’t underestimate the power of humor when it comes to attractiveness. A new study published in Evolutionary Psychology found that being humorous is the most effective way to flirt for both men and women.

relationships
