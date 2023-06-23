+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

From delightful dancers to devoted delivery drivers to duck-loving doggos, here's this week's roundup of joy.

kid dancing on stage, dog in raincoat holding bag of duck food, kids joyfully hugging in a classroom
@zaidalbeiruti (via Upworthy/Instagram), @good.boy.ollie/TikTok, @createdbykrysti (via Upworthy/Instagram)

So much to smile about in this week's roundup

People are quite remarkable creatures, aren't we? We're capable of such goodness, altruism, compassion, creativity, joy—so many qualities that make the world a better place.

We're here to celebrate what makes humanity great, and this week's list of 10 things taps right into the heart of human awesomeness. (With a few adorable animals included as well, for good measure.)

If you're looking for a resaon to smile, we've got 10 of them for you right here. Enjoy!

1. UPS delivery driver goes above and beyond to hide a gift from a woman's fiancé

@ayoohannah

please enjoy my interaction with the best UPS Driver ***back story: I had a birthday gift delivered for my fiancé and i knew that the packaging was obvious & would give it away; so this is what my delivery driver did… he lied & all for me 🤣😅💃🤷🏼‍♀️🥳😂😭

Give Rick a raise. And allll the tips.

2. Kiddo returns to his old school and gets a welcome back that he'll never forget

Cayson! What a sweet bunch of kiddos. If this is the future, it's lookin' bright.

3. Speaking of awesome kiddos, check out how this young fella has his whole financial future planned out

@linsfam33

It was 10:30 on a Friday night. Our youngest had been quiet. So quiet that i thought he had gone to bed. Nope. He was just preparing a finacial presentation for us. 😂 #collegeplan #financialliteracy #fridaynight #kidsarethebest

Seriously, most of us full-on adults don't have this much number-crunching prowess. Read the full story here.

4. Good Boy Ollie goes out to visit the ducks and it's too wholesome and adorable

@good.boy.ollie

His favourite quack-tivity 🦆 🌧 #dogsftiktok #rain #ducks #labrador

SUCH a good boy, Ollie! And his little raincoat? Stop it.

5. Kid simply cannot contain his dance and his energy is infectious

Well, that was just about the greatest thing ever, eh? Go, kiddo, go.

6. The Freedom Singers from Skid Row blow everyone away with their version of 'Under the Bridge'

It has a whole new meaning coming from these talented singers. Read the full story here.

7. A woman asked people to bring dogs by her house to celebrate her dad's 100th birthday—and 200 showed up

Now that's pawrty!

8. Let's all agree to support one another like this cafe where a Ph.D candidate worked on their dissertation

More holding people "in life-affirming community," please.

9. And when we fall, let's pick one another up and keep going

This truly is what it's all about.

10. And if we have to fight, let's make it a fight like these baby sheep

So stinkin' adorable.

Hope that brought your heart some joy and delight!

If you'd like to receive these posts in your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

uplifting
Pop Culture

People born before 1990 are sharing their now-useless but 100 percent nostalgic skills

For instance, recording songs on tape from the radio while yelling at the DJ to shut up during the intro.

Canva, Veronica Lorine on Unsplash, Julentto Photography on Unsplash

From holding the phone on your shoulder to folding a map to knowing what "cornflower" and "goldenrod" are, here are pre-Y2K skills at their finest.

Hey there, millennials! Welcome to the "Holy crapoly, I have real-life memories from 20 years ago!" club. It's a strangely disorienting milestone to reach when you find yourself starting sentences with "When I was young…" or "Back in my day…" isn't it?

Your Gen X elders have been here for a while, but even we have moments of incredulously calculating how the heck we've arrived at this place. Time is a tricky little jokester, isn't he?

To highlight how much has changed for middle-aged folks since we were young, a user on Reddit asked people born before 1990 what useless skills they possess that nobody has a need for anymore. It's both a hilarious trip down memory lane and a time capsule of life pre-Y2K. (Do kids these days even know what Y2K was? Gracious.)

If you're down for some good-old-days nostalgia, check out people's responses:

Keep ReadingShow less
nostalgia
Education

Germany to pay Holocaust survivors over $1 billion in reparations. Here's where the money will go.

Over 128,000 people will receive some form of compensation.

via Stroop Report/Wikimedia Commons

Polish Jews captured by Germans during the suppression of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The youngest Holocaust survivors are now in their late ‘70s, and the challenges that come with aging mean their needs have never been greater. That’s why the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany has agreed with the German Federal Ministry of Finance to provide $1.4 billion in direct compensation and social welfare services for survivors across the globe.

The agreement will bring the overall compensation that Germany has paid in Holocaust reparations to over $81 billion.

More than 128,000 Holocaust survivors will receive annual payments for the next 4 years of $1,370 per person for 2024, $1,424 for 2025, $1,479 for 2026 and $1,534 for 2027. The agreement also provides tens of millions for Holocaust education.

As the number of people who witnessed the Holocaust first-hand goes down every year, the greater the need to keep their memories alive to prevent it from happening again.

Keep ReadingShow less
holocaust
Pop Culture

British high schoolers try American Southern food for the first time and their minds are blown

"They look exactly like scones."

www.youtube.com

British high schoolers try southern food for the first time

Southern food is beloved by many, and those of us raised on it just consider it dinner, not a special cuisine. But since Southern food is pretty geographical, there are plenty of Americans who haven't had the opportunity to try authentic Southern food. There are a few soul food restaurants that get it right sprinkled across the country, but all are not created equal.

Since Southern cooking isn't available throughout all of America, it shouldn't be a surprise that it's not a staple across the pond. Josh Carrott, author of "Once Upon A Time in Carrottland," runs the YouTube channel Jolly, where he has people try new foods. He decided to invite a group of British schoolboys to try a few Southern staples. The boys are in year 9 in England, which means they're between the ages of 13 and 14.

Since Carrott isn't Southern, or even American for that matter, I can't say how the food was prepared. What I can say is that my very Southern grandmother would give the sausage gravy preparation the side eye, but other than that, it looked as authentic as possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
british kids try
Health

A growing trend has the majority of German men sitting to pee. Here's why.

There are two big reasons.

via Ralphs_Fotos/Pixabay and Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay

A symbol of a man using the restroom and the German flag

A sexist stereotype in America is that men who sit down to pee are less masculine than those who stand while urinating. Some even assume that men who sit down to pee have been emasculated by a woman who wanted to deprive them of their God-given right to pee while standing up.

It’s a little strange that some people’s masculinity is so closely tied to how they use the restroom, but it’s not an uncommon theme throughout the world.

The same stereotype exists in Germany, where men who sit to pee are known as sitzpinklers. However, due to a rapid change in public opinion regarding peeing standing up, most German men now pee sitting down, and being a sitzpinkler is much less of an insult.

Keep ReadingShow less
germany
Joy

Infant surrendered to Florida's Safe Haven Baby Box adopted by the firefighter who found her

“I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment.”

Canva

Zoey is one of 31 babies safely surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Back in January of 2023, Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box located outside the Ocala Fire Department received its first surrendered newborn after being installed in 2020.

It was 2:00 a.m. when a firefighter pulling an overnight shift at the station heard the alarm go off signaling that a child had been surrendered.

The moment that firefighter, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect his family's privacy, picked up the infant wrapped up in her pink blanket, something inside of him knew she should be his daughter.

“I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment,” he told TODAY.


Keep ReadingShow less
good news
Joy

44 years ago he became her protector after a terrible act. Today, they've been reunited in love.

Betsy and Irv are finally getting the happy ending they deserve. Together.

assets.rebelmouse.io

It’s pretty safe to say that everyone loves a good love story.

There’s a whole genre of music and movies dedicated to the idea of someone being swept off of their feet after circumstances tried to keep them from their true love. Romance novels could single handedly keep public libraries and bookstores afloat. Everyone loves "love" and the story of Betsy and Irv just takes the cake. Betsy Sailor attended Penn State University as a business major, which was almost unheard of in 1978 and Irv Pankey attended the university while playing football. The pair’s paths never crossed, until an unfortunate incident bonded the two forever.

Keep ReadingShow less
betsy & irv
Trending Stories