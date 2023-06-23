10 things that made us smile this week
From delightful dancers to devoted delivery drivers to duck-loving doggos, here's this week's roundup of joy.
People are quite remarkable creatures, aren't we? We're capable of such goodness, altruism, compassion, creativity, joy—so many qualities that make the world a better place.
We're here to celebrate what makes humanity great, and this week's list of 10 things taps right into the heart of human awesomeness. (With a few adorable animals included as well, for good measure.)
If you're looking for a resaon to smile, we've got 10 of them for you right here. Enjoy!
1. UPS delivery driver goes above and beyond to hide a gift from a woman's fiancé
@ayoohannah
please enjoy my interaction with the best UPS Driver ***back story: I had a birthday gift delivered for my fiancé and i knew that the packaging was obvious & would give it away; so this is what my delivery driver did… he lied & all for me 🤣😅💃🤷🏼♀️🥳😂😭
Give Rick a raise. And allll the tips.
2. Kiddo returns to his old school and gets a welcome back that he'll never forget
Cayson! What a sweet bunch of kiddos. If this is the future, it's lookin' bright.
3. Speaking of awesome kiddos, check out how this young fella has his whole financial future planned out
@linsfam33
It was 10:30 on a Friday night. Our youngest had been quiet. So quiet that i thought he had gone to bed. Nope. He was just preparing a finacial presentation for us. 😂 #collegeplan #financialliteracy #fridaynight #kidsarethebest
Seriously, most of us full-on adults don't have this much number-crunching prowess. Read the full story here.
4. Good Boy Ollie goes out to visit the ducks and it's too wholesome and adorable
@good.boy.ollie
His favourite quack-tivity 🦆 🌧 #dogsftiktok #rain #ducks #labrador
SUCH a good boy, Ollie! And his little raincoat? Stop it.
5. Kid simply cannot contain his dance and his energy is infectious
Well, that was just about the greatest thing ever, eh? Go, kiddo, go.
6. The Freedom Singers from Skid Row blow everyone away with their version of 'Under the Bridge'
It has a whole new meaning coming from these talented singers. Read the full story here.
7. A woman asked people to bring dogs by her house to celebrate her dad's 100th birthday—and 200 showed up
Now that's pawrty!
8. Let's all agree to support one another like this cafe where a Ph.D candidate worked on their dissertation
More holding people "in life-affirming community," please.
9. And when we fall, let's pick one another up and keep going
This truly is what it's all about.
10. And if we have to fight, let's make it a fight like these baby sheep
So stinkin' adorable.
Hope that brought your heart some joy and delight!
