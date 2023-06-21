+
Pop Culture

Skid Row singers leave 'America's Got Talent' audience in tears after 'Under the Bridge' cover

Their gospel rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic was truly unforgettable.


America's Got Talent/YouTube

The Freedom Singers performing "Under The Bridge"

On the June 20th episode ofAmerica’s Got Talent,” a group called the Freedom Singers brought the house down with what Howie Mandel called “more than” just an audition and something that was actually “needed.”

The eight singers forming the group hail from “Skid Row,” a 54-block neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles known for having one of the largest communities of unhoused people in the country.

These core members, formerly unhoused themselves, came together in the Arts and Culture department at the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), an organization dedicated to helping individuals in Skid Row and beyond.

“Skid Row is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles where five people per day die on the streets, houseless people. So, for us, Freedom Singing brings us close together; it is that medium that we’ve always used to come together as America,” one of the male singers explained.

One of the female singers described her and her mother’s “traumatizing” experience of being unhoused on Skid Row, having all of her personal belongings being taken away by city officials and “being left with nothing.” Finding the Freedom Singers and LA CAN became the “blessing” that helped her rebuild.

The founder of the group, Micayla De Ette, then told judges that the Freedom Singers represent not only those who are unhoused, but also those who are in transitional housing and those who have lost people on the streets.

“And so when we see someone on the street, I want to encourage you not to look the other way,” she said.

The group then performed a soulful, gospel rendition of “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The hit song, originally a poem written by RHCP lead singer Anthony Kiedis, depicts a low point in his life during substance abuse recovery and even refers to an unspecified bridge in downtown Los Angeles—making the choice of song all the more poignant.

With angelic harmonies and soaring solos, the Freedom Singers truly made the song their own, not only bringing all four judges to their feet but moving host Terry Crews to tears.

“All your voices together harmonize so beautiful, and I want to thank you,” said Crews, his voice breaking with emotion. “I want to thank you so much for what you do for the community, for what you do for so many people. I am completely touched right now.”

Earning four “yes” votes, the Freedom Singers will move on to the next round as Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” continues. But they’ve already succeeded in sharing their powerful message.

Joy

Cat owner put a first person camera on their collar and accidentally filled the world with delight

Mr. Kitters' point of view is highly entertaining.

@mr.kitters.the.cat/TikTok

We get to see the world through Mr. Kitters' eyes.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a cat? To watch the world from less than a foot off the ground, seeing and hearing things humans completely miss, staring out the window for hours while contemplating one of your nine lives?

Well, thanks to one person, we need wonder no more—at least about what-they're-seeing part.

The TikTok channel Mr. Kitters the Cat (@mr.kitters.the.cat) gives us a cat's-eye view of the world with a camera attached to Mr. Kitters' collar. And the result is an utterly delightful POV experience that takes us through the daily adventuring of the frisky feline as he wanders the yard.

Joy

Packed With Purpose turns ordinary gifting into extraordinary impact

The Certified B Corp Bundle from Packed With Purpose is a delicious gift basket that truly gives back.

In today's throwaway culture, where gifts feel devoid of meaning and often end up collecting dust, an innovative company is shifting gift-giving dynamics from generic, forgettable items to meaningful contributions that foster real, positive change. Packed With Purpose nurtures a positive shift in our gift-giving culture, underlining the potential for presents to carry far more weight than mere objects.

Born out of a vision to create more meaningful connections, Packed With Purpose doesn't just sell gift boxes—they curate experiences that celebrate quality, integrity, and impactful indulgence. The company's mission goes beyond the concept of a 'feel-good' gift. They are here to create an impact that reverberates far beyond the moment of unboxing. Each item in their carefully curated gift sets is meticulously vetted, ensuring they align with the company's ethos of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical business practices.

Funny video compares the differences in how new moms and 'veteran' mothers parent their kids

Veteran mom for the win.

via Tova Leigh/TikTok

"Veteran" mom and "new" mom parent differently.

When a couple has their first child, they start out with the greatest of intentions and expectations. The child will only eat organic food. They will never watch TV or have screen time and will always stay clean.

But soon, reality sets in and if they have more kids, they'll probably be raised with a lot less attention. As a result, first-born kids turn out a bit differently than their younger siblings.

"Rules are a bit more rigid, attention and validation is directed and somewhat excessive," Niro Feliciano, LCSW, a psychotherapist and anxiety specialist, told Parents. "As a result, firstborns tend to be leaders, high achievers, people-pleasing, rule-following and conscientious, several of the qualities that tend to predict success."

Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

Family

Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right

Now, that's being a good dad!

via Tia Savva/Facebook

Tia Savva has an invested father.

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period.

(That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)

So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products.

Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

