Pop Culture

Shadow Ace returns to AGT with epic shadow dance on Howie Mandel’s head

Who knew Howie’s head made a great stage?

AGT; Shadow Ace; AGT premier; Shadow Ace returns; Shadow Ace Howie Mandel's head
NBC|YouTube

Shadow Ace returns to wow AGT crowd with shadow art.

Remember when you were little and learned you could make shadow puppets on the wall from the bathroom light that peeked through your bedroom? Most people learned how to make a fairly realistic-looking frog or rabbit, but that's about where the talent ended for most. Shadow Ace, an "America's Got Talent" alum, took that childhood skill and never stopped honing it.

The shadow artist first appeared on Season 18 of the iconic show, coming in 3rd place after charming the crowd with his shadow routine. But he still had more up his sleeve when he returned for "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" where he's competing on Howie Mandel's team. It's a good thing too, because it's Mandel's head that's used as his stage for his shadow act that will have you wanting to bust a move.

Shadow Ace starts off strong with the famous Sir Mix-a-Lot song, "Baby Got Back," and yes, he was somehow able to make his hands look like a person shaking their derrière.

Immediately, the judges still seated at the table start freaking out. Mandel's role in this whole performance is just to sit quietly with his famous shiny bald head still while Shadow Ace (real name Philip Jose P. Galit) makes all dancing shadows. The recently released video is part of the early release footage from the new Fantasy League edition of AGT, which premiered on January 1.

There's no mistaking the talent that Shadow Ace brings to the stage as he moves his hands through a series of shapes to reflect each new song that plays. There were points in the act when Mandel's head doubled as a DJ's turntable and a drum that sent the audience into laughing fits. The song selection is top tier, but you have to check out his moves below to get the full effect of the performance.

shadow ace agt
Science

Levi's CEO settles the debate on just how often you should wash your jeans

There are a lot of diverse opinions on the topic.

via Levi Strauss and Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

How often should you wash your jeans?

Social media has become a fertile breeding ground for conversations about hygiene. Whether it’s celebrities bragging about how little their family bathes or battles over how often people should wash their sheets or bras.

One of the debates that gets the most diverse responses is how often people wash their denim jeans.

Denim atelier Benjamin Talley Smith tells Today that jeans should be washed "as little as possible, if at all.” Laundry expert Patric Richardson adds they should be cleaned “after nine or 10 wearings, like to me, that is the ideal." At that point, they probably have stains and are "a little sweaty by that point, so you need to wash 'em," Richardson says.

Still, some people wash and dry them after every wear while others will hand wash and never hang dry. With all these significant differences of opinion, there must be a correct answer somewhere, right?

Pop Culture

'AGT' contestant tells an incredibly moving story with her unique sand art

Even among all the extraordinary acts on "America's Got Talent," Kseniya Simonova stands out.

America's Got Talent/YouTube

Kseniya Simonova tells a moving story using only the sand in her hands.

Usually, it’s singing, dancing and magic acts that take the lion’s share of applause on “America’s Got Talent.” But every once in a while, more out-of-the-box performances take the spotlight.

Kseniya Simonova, a Ukrainian sand animation artist, makes it onto that list.

Simonova, who won the title for “Ukraine's Got Talent” in 2009 and was a finalist for other “Got Talent” seasons, returned for the first ever “America's Got Talent: Fantasy League,” where fan favorite contestants form teams under each of the judges: Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Pop Culture

Woman learns a valuable lesson after guy ends their date and apologizes to the waitstaff

The date ended before the appetizers were even served.

Barbara NOT Barb|Twitter and Jonathan Borba|Canva

Woman learns lesson in kindness after date apologizes.

How you treat people in the service industry is often used as a measure of what kind of person you are. Arguably, the same could be said for how you treat anyone in a customer-facing job, whether it be the sales associate at a department store, the cashier at McDonald's or the janitor in your office building.

While people may think that these jobs are not skilled positions, they do require an immense amount of skill that has to be learned. The skill just isn't as valued by society as a whole, and sadly, that often leads to people treating those in customer-facing jobs poorly. But when a woman recently went on a date with a potential partner, her poor behavior towards the waitstaff caused him to pause.

The story was shared by a woman by the name of Barbara NOT Barb on Twitter with a lengthy thread about her daughter's recent interaction. Though the details were juicy, it quickly became obvious that kindness is the way to go.

Health

Doctor's 4-7-8 relaxation technique can help you fall asleep in an instant

It's the "most powerful relaxation method" he knows.

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

The 4-7-8 technique can help you fall asleep.

Are you having a hard time falling asleep? Dr. Andrew Weil has shared the “most powerful” relaxation technique he knows, and it doesn’t require any equipment or cost a dime. It’s known as the 4-7-8 method and it’s backed up by science.

Dr. Weil is an expert in integrative medicine and the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona.

The technique is simple:

Education

'Millionaire Habits' author shares 9 simple tips for nailing any job interview

From carrying a notebook to being real about your weaknesses, these tips might just make your next job interview.

Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash, Tweet by Steve Adcock on X

Job interviews are notoriously nerve-wracking, but a little prep can help.

Anyone who has applied for a job knows that putting together an impressive resume can get you in the door, but how a job interview goes is what makes or breaks a potential job offer.

Unfortunately, that fact makes a lot of people nervous. One study found that 92% of U.S. adults are anxious about job interviews—more than the percentage of people who feel anxious about going on a first date.

Fortunately, we have experts to share some best practices for nailing just any job interview, no matter the field. Steve Adcock, founder of millionairehabits.us and author of the upcoming book, "Millionaire Habits: How to Achieve Financial Independence, Retire Early, and Make a Difference by Focusing on Yourself First" offers nine simple tips for interviewing that can make a huge difference in how an employer sees you and help you stand out from the crowd in a positive way.

Science

Time to add 'horrifying giant beach worms' to Australia's list of WTF wildlife

They can grow up to 9 feet long and live all along Australia's populated eastern coasts.

UNILAD/Facebook

Australia's giant beach worms are often collected for bait.

In many ways, Australia is an ideal place to live. Its comfortable climate with plentiful sunshine, beautiful natural attractions, high standard of living and people-centered policies give the land down under a leg up on many other countries.

As long as you're willing to put up with its long list of "WTF is that thing?!" wildlife, that is.

Australia's wildlife is the "Florida man" of the animal kingdom, with countless examples of exceptionally terrifying creatures showing up where you least expect them to. Sure, there are cuddly koalas and cute kangaroos as well, but those don't outweigh the spiders the size of your face, the massive saltwater crocodiles, 100 species of venomous snakes, the nonvenomous but equally as scary pythons that can eat said crocodiles, the tiny but potentially deadly irukandji jellyfish, etc., etc., etc.

And thanks to people sharing on the internet, we now have one more reason we can never go live in Australia: Giant Beach Worms.

