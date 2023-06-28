+
Pop Culture

Delightfully wholesome family singing group masterfully recreates Disney's 'How Far I'll Go'

America's Got Talent is now a family affair 💓

agt, sharpe family singers
America's Got Talent/Youtube

Sounds like they'll go far

Remember the wholesome, joy-filled days of singing families a la The Brady Bunch or the The Osmunds? Well, the Sharpe Family Singers might have just incited a comeback.

Hailing from New Jersey, the vocal group is made up of mom and dad Ron and Barbra along with their four kids: Samantha, Logan and twins (yes, twins) Connor and Aidan.

The Sharpe’s already have a huge following on TikTok and Youtube, where they go all out to perform covers of well known pop songs. We’re talking full costumes and everything. Each video is a cheesy, harmony-filled masterpiece.


And now, after their mesmerizing audition for “America’s Got Talent” on June 27, it looks like they’re gonna have even more loyal fans.

Even before signing, the Sharpes stole the hearts of judges with their sweet story. Ron and Barbra had actually met on the very same “AGT” stage years ago, where they shared their first kiss in a show. As Howie Mandel joked, things went “from production to reproduction,” hence their four children.

What’s more, Ron told the audience that each kid grew up actually wanting to be part of the group. “Hey if you wanna hang out with your parents, that’s pretty cool.” How cute is that?

Then they proceed to blow the roof off the place with a cover of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

Behold:

While eldest child Samantha (who had auditioned for “American Idol” back in 2021) had an impressive solo, the entire family unit was incredible to watch…so sayeth folks from the Youtube comments.

One person wrote, “That was everything that song needed to be. Thank you! Great energy, beautiful harmonies, and really fun and uplifting.From the beautiful earthy warm honey tones of the young man's first solo line, the compelling solos of the oldest sister to the twins at the end, they sold that song and created magic for the audience.”

The sentiment was shared by the judges, from Simon Cowell who called the act “as American as apple pie” to Heidi Klum who told the Sharpes “I would love nothing more than to do this with my entire family.”


It’s clear that what’s even more inspiring about this family than their god given talent is how much pure joy they have performing with one another. And if you’re jonesing for more Sharpe family content, you can find it here and here.

