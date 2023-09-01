10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.
Did you know that August 26 was National Dog Day? I'm more of a cat person, but I do appreciate other people's good doggos, and we have a whole collection of sweet pupper videos as just one of our 10 things that made us smile this week!
We also have a hilarious wedding album mishap, an adorable twin baby reunion, a mom's delightful prank on her college freshman, a try-not-to-laugh Magic Flute Challenge and more.
We could all use more reasons to smile, so kick back, relax and enjoy this week's roundup of joy!
1. Mom's mishap with her daughter's wedding album has everyone in stitches
Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly #shutterfly
This will be hilarious for as long as they both shall live. Check out the full story here.
2. Dapper British man offers strangers "devastatingly effective' compliments
Complimenting strangers in Notting Hill. Try it for yourself with Compliments on @Bumble #troyhawke #nottinghill #bumble #ad #compliments
What if we all perfected the art of the compliment? Read more about Troy Hawke here.
3. Scroll through some pupworthy adorableness from our National Dog Day roundup
So much doggo love.
4. Baby twins were separated for the first time ever and their nighttime reunion was so sweet
Will forever make me😭… cant think of anything stronger than the #twinbond ❤️ #twinsoftiktok #twins #twinsisters #babylife #twinlove #sisterlove #feelgood #babiesoftiktok #sharethelove #newmom #4u #sistersforever
There's no bond like a twin bond. Read the full story here.
5. Mom pranks her college freshman son with a full-size cutout of her for his dorm room
@Hakin Wagner Dad and i are always with you😂 #maryville #moveinday #college
I mean, he did say he wanted posters. Tee hee. Read the full story here.
6. Someone felt guilty that their birth played a role in their mom's passing, and a mom offered the best response
Speaking as a mom, YES. Exactly that.
7. Try not to laugh at this Magic Flute Challenge video (sound up from the beginning)
How long would you last? I lost it at the strangled rooster 😆
by u/enacheionut1991 in ContagiousLaughter
Watch each person's face. So dang funny. See more Magic Flute Challenge fun here.
8. Teacher gets his students' attention with the most awesome call-and-response prompts
Gotta find creative ways to get them to listen! #teacher #musicschool #teacher #primrose
WRESTLE WITH JIMMY! Weezer simply has to be part of a well-rounded education. Read the full story here.
9. She was about to go live when a kid interrupted for the cutest reason
Aw, kids are the best. Everybody needs a hug sometimes.
10. Glide your way through the weekend like this loon landing on a lake
Seriously, that's one of the most satisfying videos I've ever seen in my life.
Keep smiling, everyone!