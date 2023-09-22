+
upworthy
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

huskies, a boy dancing, a toddler making a tall woman
@tikanni.kita.n.tehya/TikTok, @dappy_daps/Instagram, @messijross/TikTok

From dogs to dancers, we've got a whole list of smile-worthy finds.

Have you ever wondered if laughter counts as exercise? After all, your heart rate increases, your muscles seize up and sometimes you can't even breathe. That sure sounds like exercise.

Actually, laughter does burn extra calories. If you can keep the giggles going for 10-15 minutes, you can burn 40 calories. Do that a few times a day, and you've not only gotten in a decent burn for not a lot of work, but you've also given your immune system a boost and lowered your blood sugar levels.

If you're looking for a laugh, we've got a few things here that ought to do the trick. And we've got a bunch of other things that are definitely worth smiling about, so if you could use a mood boost, we've got you.

Enjoy!

1. Watch this papa singing to his baby boy during a 'Ragtime' rehearsal

Pardon me, but my ovaries just exploded. Next.

2. Dad proudly shows off his yo-yo moves and it's seriously impressive

The ski lift? Are you kidding me?

3. Owner of three huskies realizes she's the problem as they escalate into full husky mode

@tikanni.kita.n.tehya

When you finally realize you’re the problem #fypシ #huskylife #foryoupage #funnydogs #siren #howling #howl #dogcomedy #dogsvideo #cutedog #howlingwolf #viral #dog #husky #humor #doghumor #chaos #imtheproblem

How dare she ask such a question! Fluff outta here, Karen. (Also, why are huskies so very extra?)

4. Woman mistakes a stranger for someone she knows in the most epically embarrassing way possible

@mustlovedogskc

This is what happens when you’re a hugger! #Mybad #whoopsieDaisies #comedy #laughing #fyp

"Who does that? Me." Can you even imagine? Read the full story here.

5. Speaking of embarrassment, check out this kid's awesome response to his mom trying to embarrass him at school pickup

That kid's gonna go far in life. Love it.

6. Andy Grammer shares how he 'goes on offense' against grief and it's utterly heartwarming

@podcrushed

Go on offense with grief 🖤 #grief #loss #lossofaparent

Such a beautiful approach to navigating grief. Read the full story here.

7. People are having a chuckle over the notes a previous homeowner left during a bathroom remodel

"What's wrong with the way we did it?!?!?" HA. Swipe to see the bunny, too! Gotta love a couple with a sense of humor. Read the full story here.

8. Baby becomes 'tall woman' and her facial expressions are on point

@messijross

She living her best life

Adorable. Read the full story here.

9. This kid's got smooth dance moves for days

He's so serious about it, too. So good.

10. Heyyyy, introverts who let their freak flag fly around their select few, we see you

"If only people could see you now." We all know—or perhaps are—one of these people. Reserved in public, goofballs in private. Gotta love it.

Keep smiling, everyone!

