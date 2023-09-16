+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Humor

Baby has perfect faces while pretending to be a 'tall woman' on her mom's shoulders

She's totally an adult and not just a baby sitting three other children under a trench coat.

funny video; tall baby; viral tiktok; parenting humor
Tyla|Facebook

This baby has perfect timing while pretending to be 'tall'

Cartoons and TV shows always made it look like stacking three kids on top of each other under a long coat could fool anyone. "Move along folks, nothing to see here. Just an abnormally tall man with the face of a toddler," is the vibe those scenes gave off and somehow the trick almost always worked.

But it's really not something that's ever come up in real life. No rogue kindergarteners attempting to get into a bar by hiding under a long overcoat. It seemed like one of those things you'd encounter more often growing up, you know...like the quicksand problem that plagued the country. Children are simply much more supervised than cartoons would have you believe. But just because there's supervision doesn't mean there can't be shenanigans.

TikTok user, Messi Ross uploaded a video of her toddler pulling the old stack people to pretend you're an adult gag. Except, mom was in on it.

Well, technically since she's clearly a toddler, it's not like she could pull it off on her own. Ross hoisted her toddler daughter up on her shoulders to go shopping and hilarity ensues. As they walk through the store looking like a very tell lady with a tiny head, the baby's facial expressions somehow matched up with her mom's actions.

Tyla uploaded the video on Facebook with captions making the video even more hilarious. Commenters are enjoying the silly shopping experience, too.

"This remind me of a movie The Little Rascals stymie and Spanky dress as gentleman went to take out loan," one person writes.

"I would die of laughing if I saw this in person. So cute and funny," another says.

"This is so adorable!!! Put a big smile on my face!!! Thank you!!!," one person writes.

Watch the video below:

From Your Site Articles
funny video
Badge
Prudential
Prudential
Sponsored

Meet the 18-year-old advocating for teen mental health, one inspiring podcast at a time

All images provided by Prudential Emerging Visionaries

Collins after being selected by Prudential Emerging Visionaries

True

A changemaker is anyone who takes creative action to solve an ongoing problem—be it in one’s own community or throughout the world.

And when it comes to creating positive change, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective can hold just as much power as years of experience. That’s why, every year, Prudential Emerging Visionaries celebrates young people for their innovative solutions to financial and societal challenges in their communities.

This national program awards 25 young leaders (ages 14-18) up to $15,000 to devote to their passion projects. Additionally, winners receive a trip to Prudential’s headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, where they receive coaching, skills development, and networking opportunities with mentors to help take their innovative solutions to the next level.

For 18-year-old Sydnie Collins, one of the 2023 winners, this meant being able to take her podcast, “Perfect Timing,” to the next level.

Since 2020, the Maryland-based teen has provided a safe platform that promotes youth positivity by giving young people the space to celebrate their achievements and combat mental health stigmas. The idea came during the height of Covid-19, when Collins recalled social media “becoming a dark space flooded with news,” which greatly affected her own anxiety and depression.

Knowing that she couldn’t be the only one feeling this way, “Perfect Timing” seemed like a valuable way to give back to her community. Over the course of 109 episodes, Collins has interviewed a wide range of guests—from other young influencers to celebrities, from innovators to nonprofit leaders—all to remind Gen Z that “their dreams are tangible.”

That mission statement has since evolved beyond creating inspiring content and has expanded to hosting events and speaking publicly at summits and workshops. One of Collins’ favorite moments so far has been raising $7,000 to take 200 underserved girls to see “The Little Mermaid” on its opening weekend, to “let them know they are enough” and that there’s an “older sister” in their corner.

Of course, as with most new projects, funding for “Perfect Timing” has come entirely out of Collins’ pocket. Thankfully, the funding she earned from being selected as a Prudential Emerging Visionary is going toward upgraded recording equipment, the support of expert producers, and skill-building classes to help her become a better host and public speaker. She’ll even be able to lease an office space that allows for a live audience.

Plus, after meeting with the 24 other Prudential Emerging Visionaries and her Prudential employee coach, who is helping her develop specific action steps to connect with her target audience, Collins has more confidence in a “grander path” for her work.

“I learned that my network could extend to multiple spaces beyond my realm of podcasting and journalism when industry leaders are willing to share their expertise, time, and financial support,” she told Upworthy. “It only takes one person to change, and two people to expand that change.”

Prudential Emerging Visionaries is currently seeking applicants for 2024. Winners may receive up to $15,000 in awards and an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s headquarters with a parent or guardian, as well as ongoing coaching and skills development to grow their projects.

If you or someone you know between the ages of 14 -18 not only displays a bold vision for the future but is taking action to bring that vision to life, click here to learn more. Applications are due by Nov. 2, 2023.
From Your Site Articles
heroes
Identity

13 side-by-side portraits of people over 100 with their younger selves

These powerful before-and-after photos reveal just how beautiful aging can be.


Centenarians — people 100 years or older — are a rarity. Their lives are often scrutinized as holding the key to aging.

Czech photographer Jan Langer's portrait series "Faces of Century" shows them in a different light: as human beings aged by years of experience, but at their deepest level, unchanged by the passing of time.

In the series, Langer juxtaposes his portraits with another portrait of the subject from decades earlier. He recreates the original pose and lighting as closely as he can — he wants us to see them not just as they are now, but how they have and haven't changed over time. That is the key to the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

After doubting the paternity of her best friend's son, woman begs her to get a DNA test

She couldn't live without knowing the truth.

via Karolina Grabowska/Pexels and Thravis3D/Unsplash

A woman is torn between a friendship and the truth.

Sometimes, the quest for the truth can push people to make extreme choices, especially when not knowing the answer eats away at them daily. Such is the story of Reddit user FooFooBunnyLa, who was so concerned over the identity of her best friend’s child that she forced her to get a paternity test.

Her best friend had a son with a man she claimed was a one-night stand, so she raised him alone. As the child grew older, FooFooBunnyLa started to get suspicious.

“The issue is this: this kid looks EXTREMELY like my husband like to an insane degree,” FooFooBunnyLA wrote on the Reddit AITA subforum. “The hair color, eyes, face, everything. He’s even been out with my friend and her son, and people have mistaken him to be the dad before. Needless to say, for three years now, I’ve had my suspicions, but I haven’t said anything. My husband is also close to my friend, and the timeline works out. We were all living almost in the same neighborhood around the time she got pregnant.”

Keep ReadingShow less
dna tests
Health

Quick thinking waitress had a gut feeling a boy was being abused. So she gave him a sign.

She's a hero.

via WFTV

Server Flavaine Carvalho was waiting on her last table of the night at Mrs. Potatohead's, a family restaurant in Orlando, Florida when she noticed something peculiar.

The parents of an 11-year-old boy were ordering food but told her that the child would be having his dinner later that night at home. She glanced at the boy who was wearing a hoodie, glasses, and a face mask and noticed a scratch between his eyes.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroes
Pop Culture

Psychologist breaks down the real reason we love true crime, and it's blowing people's minds

What is it about this pop culture juggernaut that has us hooked?

GIPHY, @melrobbins/TikTok

One in three Americans consume true crime content

Unlike the murder victims it centers around, there seems to be no end in sight for true crime, and the cult-like following it inspires. One in three Americans consume true crime content—be it in the form of a podcast, movies, television series, books, even online forums and videos—at least once a week. Thirteen percent of those folks would even say it’s their favorite genre.

But just what is it about this pop culture juggernaut that has us hooked? Danger and suspense? Mystery? Our fascination with the dark side of humanity?

Perhaps. But according to one psychologist, there’s another insidious reason lurking in the shadows of our subconscious.
Keep ReadingShow less
psychology

From childhood memories to modern munchies: Little Spoon caters to Millennial and Gen Z parents

They combine classic childhood favorites with modern nutritional standards – and it tastes amazing!

Oh, the simpler times! Pogs flipping in the schoolyard, the snap of a brightly colored slap bracelet adorning a wrist, and the joy of opening a lunchbox to reveal a smorgasbord of treats. The lunchboxes of the 90s and early 00s were filled with neon-colored fruit gummies, buildable pizzas or sandwiches with the crust meticulously cut off. Despite these artificial flavors and lackluster nutrition, the thrill of opening a vibrant, flavor-filled lunchbox remains unmatched.

Fast-forward to the 2020s. Now, as parents, we face a conundrum: ensuring our kids’ lunches and snacks are just as nutritious as they are fun. While we fondly remember our fluorescent fruit snacks, there's now a clear understanding of the need for real fruits, veggies, and fewer additives in those packs. Luckily, Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer kid’s food company, has taken on the challenge of reimagining the classics with the wisdom of today.


Lunchers + Snacks
Little Spoon
Lunchers Meal Subscription
$8+ per meal at Little Spoon


Little Spoon's Mission

Today's parents, equipped with an avalanche of research and access to global cuisines, are on a quest to strike a balance between fun and fuel when it comes to feeding their families. And Little Spoon is here to help. They craft meals and snacks that tick every box: fresh, organic, non-GMO, and absolutely delicious. This company understands the delicate dance between nostalgia and nutrition, offering dishes and snacks that feel familiar yet are crafted with today's well-researched standards in mind.

Tying the Old with the New

Remember that rush of excitement from flipping a POG or the satisfying snap of a slap bracelet? Little Spoon certainly does. And they've seamlessly woven the fabrics of our cherished memories into their modern narrative by partnering with iconic brands from the past. These limited-edition collaborations feature beloved relics like the co-branded POG™ and the ever-mystical Magic 8 Ball Keychain, bridging generations with a touch of retro flair.

But it's not just about looking back; it's also about embracing today. Little Spoon teamed up with present-day trendsetters: the edgy designs of Milk Teeth shirts, the practical elegance of STATE Bags' lunch boxes, and the playful vibes of Bauble Bar Kids' custom bracelets. They've curated a collection that resonates with the here and now, ensuring your kids rock the lunchroom with both style and substance.

In essence, Little Spoon's genius lies in its harmonious blend of the old and the new. It's a tribute to the past, an acknowledgment of how far we've come in understanding nutrition, and a pledge to keep pushing the boundaries for the sake of our kids' health.

For parents yearning for a fresh and health-conscious twist on their childhood favorites, Little Spoon has unveiled some epic new products. Introducing: Lunchers and snacks.

Lunchers: Healthy Build-It-Yourself Lunches

Little Spoon’s Lunchers are a game-changing solution that transforms lunchtime into a win-win occasion for parents and children alike.

Imagine a lunch that takes no time to prepare yet brings over 11g of protein in each meal, ensuring your young ones have the energy to fuel their day. Each offering is a carefully constructed masterpiece, boasting better-for-you ingredients to foster a lifetime of healthy habits from a young age. These are meals that seamlessly journey from your fridge to your child's bag, ready to tantalize their taste buds without any fuss.


Lunchers + Snacks
Little Spoon
Lunchers Meal Subscription
$8+ per meal at Little Spoon


But these Lunchers are more than just a quick solution; they are an experience. Each meal is crafted with non-GMO ingredients, featuring hidden veggies and superfoods to nurture your child's growth. It's a pioneering approach that ensures your kiddos are introduced to a world of balanced, nutritious recipes that don't skimp on taste or fun.

Snacks: Healthy, Junk-Free Snack Time

Navigating the world of kids' snacks can often feel like a precarious balancing act. Luckily, Little Spoon is here to add a sprinkle of joy and a ton of nutrition to your kiddo's snack time, fostering healthy habits without compromising on the fun of snacking.

Dive into the delightful world of Veggie Loops, where the humble chickpea takes center stage. These baked, not fried, crunchy loops combine craveable flavors and hidden veggies, promising a snack that's as fun as it is nourishing. Crafted with avocado oil and packing 2-3g of protein per serving, they're a true testament to plant-focused snacking.

Then, there's the dippable delight - Dipsters. These aren't your ordinary dips; they're clean, oat-based dips that pack a powerful punch of flavor. Sweetened with maple syrup and made with a comforting blend of olive and coconut oil, each dip has a hint of hidden veggie, making snack time a nutritious affair.

Introduce your kids to the vibrant world of Fruit Rippers, a rippable fruit snack made with real fruit and devoid of any artificial flavorings or colorings. Talk about a certified crowd pleaser.

And let's not overlook the Oatbakes, soft-baked bars made with real fruits and veggies and a superfood trio of chia, flax, and hemp seeds offer a perfect blend of taste and nourishment with every bite.

Order Now For 25% Off Your First Purchase.

The journey from slap bracelets and POGs to nutrition-filled, fun lunches is more than just a walk down memory lane—it's about embracing new standards without losing the fun of old favorites. As we ride the wave of change, it's vital we offer our children the best of both worlds: a hint of our cherished past and a healthier future.


Lunchers + Snacks
Little Spoon
Lunchers Meal Subscription
$8+ per meal at Little Spoon


And right now, there’s never been a better time to give Little Spoon a try. That’s because new customers get 25% off their first order. So click here to learn more, and let Little Spoon transform your kids’ lunchtime into a delightfully healthy trip down memory.

Badge
Ocean Wise
Be Ocean Wise
Planet

Easy (and free!) ways to save the ocean

The ocean is the heart of our planet. It needs our help to be healthy.

Ocean Wise

Volunteers at a local shoreline cleanup

True

The ocean covers over 71% of the Earth’s surface and serves as our planet’s heart. Ocean currents circulate vital heat, moisture, and nutrients around the globe to influence and regulate our climate, similar to the human circulatory system. Cool, right?

Our ocean systems provide us with everything from fresh oxygen to fresh food. We need it to survive and thrive—and when the ocean struggles to function healthfully, the whole world is affected.

Pollution, overfishing, and climate change are the three biggest challenges preventing the ocean from doing its job, and it needs our help now more than ever. Humans created the problem; now humans are responsible for solving it.

#BeOceanWise is a global rallying cry to do what you can for the ocean, because we need the ocean and the ocean needs us. If you’re wondering how—or if—you can make a difference, the answer is a resounding YES. There are a myriad of ways you can help, even if you don’t live near a body of water. For example, you can focus on reducing the amount of plastic you purchase for yourself or your family.

Another easy way to help clean up our oceans is to be aware of what’s known as the “dirty dozen.” Every year, scientists release an updated list of the most-found litter scattered along shorelines. The biggest culprit? Single-use beverage and food items such as foam cups, straws, bottle caps, and cigarette butts. If you can’t cut single-use plastic out of your life completely, we understand. Just make sure to correctly recycle plastic when you are finished using it. A staggering 3 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans annually. Imagine the difference we could make if everyone recycled!

The 2022 "Dirty Dozen" ListOcean Wise

If you live near a shoreline, help clean it up! Organize or join an effort to take action and make a positive impact in your community alongside your friends, family, or colleagues. You can also tag @oceanwise on social if you spot a beach that needs some love. The location will be added to Ocean Wise’s system so you can submit data on the litter found during future Shoreline Cleanups. This data helps Ocean Wise work with businesses and governments to stop plastic pollution at its source. In Canada, Ocean Wise data helped inform a federal ban on unnecessary single-use plastics. Small but important actions like these greatly help reduce the litter that ends up in our ocean.

Ocean Wise, a conservation organization on a mission to restore and protect our oceans, is focused on empowering and educating everyone from individuals to governments on how to protect our waters. They are making conservation happen through five big initiatives: monitoring and protecting whales, fighting climate change and restoring biodiversity, innovating for a plastic-free ocean, protecting and restoring fish stocks, and finally, educating and empowering youth. The non-profit believes that in order to rebuild a resilient and vibrant ocean within the next ten years, everyone needs to take action.

Become an Ocean Wise ally and share your knowledge with others. The more people who know how badly the ocean needs our help, the better! Now is a great time to commit to being a part of something bigger and get our oceans healthy again.

Trending Stories