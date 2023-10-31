Woman's sleep walking habits have people in tears from laughing at her sleeping antics
"I am Chris Hanson."
Let's be honest, most folks have no idea what they're doing in their sleep. Unless you're tossing and turning, you're blissfully unconscious for approximately six to eight hours if you're lucky. You have no clue if you stole the covers from your partner to wrap up like a human burrito or if you sat up abruptly to do the Macarena because you were dreaming of dancing at a friend's wedding.
Most people are likely doing nothing more exciting that snoring, drooling or accidentally backhanding their partner if they have one. There are some people that become chatter boxes when they're sleeping whether its coherent sentences or jumbled nonsense. But there are those rare ones that not only want to chit chat while they snooze but get up to do things that they may consider strange.
A woman that goes by the name Celina SpookyBoo on TikTok recently posted a video of her own sleepwalking shenanigans and commenters can't get enough.
In the video that has racked up over 28 million views, Celina sits up in bed with her eyes wide open while being recorded with a night vision camera. "There's goats. There's seven goats," she says before getting completely out of bed and doing what appears to be some sort of Irish jig. Celina says several random phrases before laying down on a storage bench at the foot of her bed and saying, "I'll have a grilled cheese, it's fine."
So many questions. Is she cooking the grilled cheese on the storage bench? Is someone else making her the tasty snack in her dream? It doesn't stop there. At one point she appears to almost be acting out the famous scene from Hamlet before appearing from the door way to declare, "I am Chris Hanson." You know, the guy from Dateline and To Catch a Predator. Commenters were amused by the random sleep walking activities.
"The little Irish step dancing is KILLING me," someone writes with a laughing emoji.
"IMAGINE WAKING UP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT AND YOU SEE SOMEONE STANDING COMPLETELY STILL AND THEY JUST SAY "It was the 11th of December," one commenter says.
"How do you make so much sense and so little sense at the same time," another person writes with a crying emoji.
Watch the entirely not weird at all sleep walking incident below: