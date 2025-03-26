Husband captures his wife's bonkers sleepwalking adventure, then shows her the footage
She couldn't believe what she saw. And neither could we.
Sleepwalking is a natural phenomenon that continues to baffle humankind. While we might not attribute it to a spiritual possession or mental illness like back in olden times, there’s still so much we don’t know about it—what causes sleepwalking (other than genetics), why it happens more with children (only 1-1.5% of adults sleepwalk according to Cleveland Clinic), or how to prevent it aside from basic good sleep habits like avoiding caffeine at night and managing stress.
It’s partially because of all the mystery surrounding it that makes those rare moments of seeing sleepwalking in action so fascinating. That, and because the sleepwalker often does something incredibly odd, incredibly embarrassing, and incredibly entertaining without any recollection of it.
Sarah Kraffty is one of those rare adults that regularly sleepwalks. Her husband, Joel, had already been posting TikToks showing the aftermath of her late night shenanigans. Like this one below, showing three partially eaten and stomped on croissants found on the kitchen floor, along with a hairbrush inside a toaster oven, and a random concoction of a lime drizzled in olive oil with some Pez candies on a plate. Oh, and Joel’s two owl figurines in the kitchen, for some reason.
@brotherjoel @Sarah Kraffty season 1 episode 1 of Night crimes coming tonight #sleepwalk #fyp #fypシ #foryoupageofficiall #fypviralシ #humor #funnyvideo #funnytiktok #husbandwife #husbandandwife #wifereacts #fypage #fypage #nightcrimes #comedyvideo #parents #fy #sleepwalkingadventures #nighttime #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - Joel Maun
Turns out, Joel put up a creature cam to capture some of these “night crimes,” and now, over 1.5 million people have seen exactly what sleepwalking Sarah was up to. We could try to describe what happened, but honestly, just watch:
@brotherjoel @Sarah Kraffty caught on creature cam #sleepwalk #fyp #fypシ #foryoupageofficiall #fypviralシ #humor #funnyvideo #funnytiktok #husbandwife #husbandandwife #wifereacts #fypage #nightcrimes #comedyvideo #parents #fy #sleepwalkingadventures #nighttime #fypシ゚viral #nighttimeroutine ♬ original sound - Joel Maun
Holy moly, right? The singing to the owls, the single bite of croissant before chucking it to the floor, the creepy singing, THE MIRALAX? Wild. Understandably, people were floored.
“The toss of the croissant over the shoulder after one bite is such dream logic I didn’t expect to be so funny” one person commented.
Another joked, “is anyone a priest?”
Many could hardly believe what they had witnessed.
“She’s either really sleepwalking or the best actor I’ve ever seen. The half smile and distant stare,” wrote one viewer.
However, on that note, there were a few who also shared wild sleepwalking stories. For instance, one person shared, “my college roommate used to sleepwalk/eat. One night she woke me up and told me the room was on fire…it was not on fire. She would have full conversations. It was so weird and funny at the same time.”
Joel also posted Sarah’s equally funny, horrified reactions while watching said footage. I think this viewer spoke for all of us when they wrote: “I feel like watching yourself do something you have no recollection of is definitely scary but we do find this fascinating so thank you for sharing.”
Since going viral, Joel has posted a few more of these “night crimes,” each one as bonkers as the last—from rubbing pickles on her arms to riding a kiddie bike with one of those owls. No, really.
@brotherjoel @Sarah Kraffty done it again #sleepwalk #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypシ゚ #foryoupage #funny #couplestiktok #couple #foryoupageofficiall #humor #funnyvideo #wifereacts #husbandwife #comedyvideo #funnytiktok #latenightsnack ♬ original sound - Joel Maun
If you or someone you’re sharing a space with does sleepwalk, it might be a good idea to create as safe an environment as possible. This includes things like closing and locking all windows, blocking certain doorways, removing tripping hazards, etc. And if you do happen upon a sleepwalker, it is usually advised to not jar them by waking them up, and to instead gently guide them back to bed.
You can also take a page from Joel’s book, and be sure to capture it all on camera for future blackmailing…er, I mean, entertainment purposes.