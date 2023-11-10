+
10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

Canva

Smiles can some from the simpelst of places, and that's what this week's round-up is all about.

It's a very special week indeed. Because not one, but two joy-inducing horses we made our round-up of things that brought a smile to our face. Giddy-up!

Not just that, but positive entertainment news, a misunderstanding that becomes comedy gold and some hilariously relatable parenting content also made the list. Every week your friends at Upworthy share moments just like these in hope that one—or all—might make your day a little brighter.

Check out these gems below.

1. Special therapy ponies bring loving companionship to elderly people in care homes

Sarah Woodland and her team of Dinky Ponies travel to care homes, schools, hospitals and more to offer some heartfelt equine joy. And just watching sweet interaction like the one above shows how magical their work is.

2. Man and his golden retriever have too much fun filming a home decorating prank video

@aguyandagolden My dog ruined my wall! #dog #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok ♬ original sound - AGuyandAGolden

Is it silly? Absolutely. But gotta hand it to the meticulous attention to detail in this one. Seeing little golden retriever paws typing away on a laptop and doing some hammering is so satisfying.

3. Woman makes silly faces at her sister's doorbell camera...then realizes she's at the wrong house.

Where would we be without a little doorbell cam comedy? This priceless reaction had other folks feeling second hand embarrassment.

4. New "Inside Out" trailer promises new emotions!

"Inside Out 2," the sequel to the 2015 hit Pixar movie, has released its official trailer, revealing that Riley's now teenage mind will be welcoming in a new emotion—Anxiety! And judging by a very quick clip at the end of the trailer, viewers might be meeting Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui as well.

5. Mom's "You Are Such a Good Dad" song is a catchy anthem for default parents everywhere

At this point, most of us are probably all too aware with the pitfalls of parental expectation between moms and dads. However, this song pokes fun in a truly lighthearted way. And the song is undeniably catchy.

6. Cat photobombs engagement video…because why not?

Look, he can't help being curious, okay?

7. Hollywood's longest actor strikes in history comes to a close

After four months, Hollywood actor's union SAG-AFTRA agreed to a tentative deal with major studios. Meaning more fair pay, and more programs we love.

8. Preschoolers use paint to decorate their teacher’s white dress. It becomes a work of art.

Ms. Katie gave her preschoolers a fun project, and ended up with a surprisingly beautiful rainbow dress she plans to wear for the rest of the school year.

9. Just a girl making snow angel with her horse. Enjoy.

Okay, adding "making snow angels with a horse" onto my bucket list.

10. Little girl with alopecia gets custom-made wig for free

The wig was provided by Lusta Hair through their Children’s Project, which provides free wigs for kids and teens with hair loss. Hearing this little girl say "that's my hair!" makes it clear why this kind of offering is so important.

Family

Make a complete (and healthy) Friendsgiving dinner in less than an hour

Appetizer. Entree. Salad. Side. Dessert. 60 mins.

Canva

O Organics make eating organic affordable

Friendsgiving might have started as a novel alternative to Thanksgiving, but today it’s an American holiday in its own right.

For many, especially millennials and Gen Zers, Friendsgiving offers an opportunity to get creative with their celebrations without being obligated to outdated, even problematic traditions or having to break the bank.

However, some of us might not want to go to the extreme of only having pizza and beer. What if there were a way to balance the decadence of a traditional Thanksgiving meal while still keeping it easy and laid-back? And could we make it healthy too?

As it turns out, we can.

Here’s a super simple breakdown of what your next Friendsgiving prep could look like. An appetizer, salad, side, entree, and dessert. All done in an hour—even quicker if you assign certain dishes to different partygoers. #spreadsheetsrule

But wait, it gets better—all of these meals can be made organic at an affordable price, using O Organics® at Albertsons. O Organics helps shoppers find quality ingredients at reasonable prices every day of the year. Friendsgiving is no different.

Without further ado, let’s get cooking!

Appetizer: Charcuterie Board


Canva

Nothing quite hits like the fancy, grown-up version of Lunchables. Crackers, meats, cheeses, and various fancy toppings that can be combined in endless ways. The easiest form of culinary creativity there is.

You already know how to make one of these bad boys, but here’s a basic template if you’re needing a dose of inspo:

Meats: Some tasty choices here are salami, prosciutto, sausage, etc. I made a smaller-scale board and decided to go with salami. If you or your friends aren’t a fan of pork, sliced turkey or smoked salmon are some yummy alternatives.

Cheese: The possibilities are endless here. You can even opt for a dairy-free cheese option!

Bread or Crackers: Artfully arranged. Speedily snacked upon. Some O Organics options here and here.

Fillers: this is where the charcuterie really shines. Fill in the spaces with splashes of color and flavor. Be sure to go for both savory and sweet. That means olives, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, nuts, and a vibrant array of fresh or dried fruit. A yummy fruit spread doesn’t hurt either.

Time: 5 min

Salad: Squash And Feta Salad

Ingredients:

(3-4 servings)

1 small red onion (O Organics sells them in a bag)

1 bag O Organics frozen Butternut Squash

6 cups fresh O Organics spinach, arugula, kale, or whatever salad green you like

1/4 cup O Organics pecans

1/4 cup O Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil

O Organics Lemon and Olive Oil Salad Dressing

CrumbledO Organics Goat Cheese

Salt and pepper

Chop some onions. Sautee them in olive oil. Add a bag of frozen squash. Dress some salad greens with dressing. Add the onions and squash. Top with pecans, cheese, salt and pepper. Badda bing badda boom.

Time: 10 minutes

Side: Autumn Seasoned Air Fryer “Roasted” Potatoes

Canva

As any millennial will tell you, we love our air fryers. Nothing quite ticks all the quick, easy and healthy boxes quite like one. And if you haven’t yet had a perfectly crispy on the outside, buttery soft on the inside air fryer potato, then what are you waiting for?

Ingredients:

One 3 pound bag of O Organics red or russet potatoes—honestly any potato will do

2 Tablespoons O Organics olive oil

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

That’s it. No really.

Cut potatoes into one-inch pieces. Coat with olive oil. Sprinkle seasoning. Cook in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Toss the potatoes in the basket and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until tender and crisp.

Time: 20 minutes. TOPS.

Entree: Coconut Chicken Curry

cravingsomethinghealthy.com

Because who needs turkey? This one pot piéce de rèsistance is the very essence of Friendsgiving—unique, versatile and not without a little spice.

Being the entree, this dish calls for a few more ingredients, but is honestly not much more demanding. You’re basically looking at 15 minutes for prep, and about 30 minutes to simmer.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon O Organics olive oil

1 medium onion diced

2 teaspoons ginger minced

2 teaspoons green curry paste

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups O Organics Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth

1 large sweet potato peeled and cut into 1-inch dice

1 15-ounce can O Organics full-fat coconut milk

2 ½ cups O Organics cooked chicken breast

1 8.8 ounce package O Organics 7 Grains & Lentils Blend

1 16 ounce bag of O Organics frozen peas

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

Lime juice

Cilantro

Chopped O Organics cashews to garnish

Using a Dutch oven (or large pot with a lid), saute the onion and ginger in olive oil over medium heat, for about 4 minutes. Add the curry paste and curry powder and saute for one more minute.

Add the Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth and the diced sweet potato. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then cover with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and catch up with friends for 20 minutes while the dish simmers.

When the sweet potato is tender, shake the can of coconut milk well and pour it into the pot. Add the chicken, 7 Grains & Lentils Blend, and peas. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and let the curry simmer for another 10 minutes.

Congrats! You are finished. You can add salt, lime juice, cilantro, extra curry powder/paste, or garnish with roasted cashews. Each bowl is customizable.

Time: 40 min

Dessert: Holiday Kettle Corn Bark

onbetterliving.com

Of course, you can always opt for pie, but sometimes people might want to opt for something a bit more bite-sized when it comes to desserts—especially after a hefty meal. This sweet and salty finger food does the trick quite nicely.

Ingredients:

1 bag (6 oz) O Organics Kettle Corn Organic Popcorn (about 9 cups)

1 bag (10 oz) O Organics Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

8 oz white chocolate, broken into small pieces

1 cup pistachios, roasted and salted

2/3 cup O Organics Dried Cranberries

2 tbsp O Organics Organic Coconut Oil

1 tsp salt

Line a 12x17-inch baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Spread kettle corn on the lined baking sheet in one thin single layer. Put the semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle the melted chocolate evenly over kettle corn, reserving about a 1/3 cup for finishing touches. Sprinkle the pistachios and cranberries over the kettle corn evenly.

Follow the same melting instructions for the white chocolate, then drizzle evenly over the kettle corn. You can follow with any remaining semi-sweet chocolate for a layered effect. Let the kettle corn stand for 5 minutes.

Place the kettle corn bark in the freezer for 10 minutes to harden. Once the bark has hardened, break into pieces.

Time: 20 minutes.

OR…if you want to make life even easier…just grab some pints of ice cream and call it a day. No judgment here.

Time: literally a few seconds to open the freezer and grab some bowls.

And there you have—a no muss, no fuss, healthy and affordable Friendsgiving spread. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your chosen family.

Get to your nearest Albertsons today and find everything you need to make these yummy dishes! No Albertsons in your area? You can also find O Organics products exclusively at Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Pavilions.

Family

Dad found out his son bullied a kid at school and came up with a brilliant teaching moment

"I told him that we have the opportunity to make things right."

@thehalfdeaddad/TikTok

Dad on TikTok shared how he addressed his son's bullying.

What do you do when you find out your kid bullied someone? For many parents, the first step is forcing an apology. While this response is of course warranted, is it really effective? Some might argue that there are more constructive ways of handling the situation that teach a kid not only what they did wrong, but how to make things right again.

Single dad Patrick Forseth recently shared how he made a truly teachable moment out of his son, Lincoln, getting into trouble for bullying. Rather than forcing an apology, Forseth made sure his son was actively part of a solution.


The thought process behind his decision, which he explained in a now-viral TikTok video, is both simple and somewhat racial compared to how many parents have been encouraged to handle similar situations.
Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Joy

A closed Swedish library left its door open. The community reacted with pure goodness.

Now, that's what community means.

via Google

People reading at the Gothenburg City Library in Sweden.

Basketball coaching legend John Wooden once famously said, "The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching," and he has a great point. It’s one thing to do what’s right when you are afraid you’ll be punished for doing the wrong thing by an authority figure. It’s another to do the right thing because your peers will applaud you.

But the highest moral good is doing what’s right when no one is watching because that’s doing good for its own sake.

A story out of Gothenburg, Sweden, shows that in that community, the patrons of its library know a little something about doing good just because it’s the right thing to do.

On November 4, the Gothenburg City Library was closed for All Saints Day. The day is a holiday dedicated to remembering loved ones who passed by lighting a candle on their graves, or spending time with family and having a festive meal.

libraries

5 reasons savvy content creators are flocking to Pond5

Pond5 is setting the gold standard for royalty-free stock media

In today's digital age, content creators know the drill all too well. Finding the perfect stock media that's high quality and affordable can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But luckily, there’s Pond5, a platform where every click unveils a treasure trove of royalty-free assets tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern creatives. From vibrant visuals to captivating sounds, Pond5 emerges not just as an answer but as the ultimate game-changer in the world of stock media.



Extensive Media Library

Ever felt stifled by limited choices? We've been there. But with Pond5, that's ancient history. Boasting a jaw-dropping collection of over 35 million videos, it's like walking into a filmmaker's paradise. And in a world where originality is king, variety isn't just the spice of life—it's the very lifeblood of content creation. Whether you're crafting a cinematic masterpiece or a snappy social media clip, Pond5 ensures lackluster options don't confine your vision.

Cost-Effective Solutions

Let's talk money. Every content creator has a budget. And let's be honest: stretching those dollars can be a tightrope walk. That's where Pond5 shines. Not only do they offer killer competitive pricing on premium assets, but they also sprinkle in some sweet deals and promotions. With Pond5, you're not just investing in more than just top-tier media. You're bagging the best bang for your buck.



High-Quality and Trustworthy Content

Alright, let's cut to the chase: quality matters. Pond5 gets that. Every piece of media? Vetted. Every video clip? Reviewed for excellence. It's like a curated gallery where only the best make the cut. And if you're thinking, "Sure, but can I trust them?" let that stellar 4.8 Trustpilot rating answer your question. It's not just a number; it's the voice of thousands who've been there, done that, and left mighty impressed. With Pond5, you're not just sourcing content. You're embracing top-notch reliability.

Streamlined Search and User Experience

Have you ever felt lost in a maze of media? Pond5's got the antidote. Their slick, user-friendly interface feels like a breath of fresh air in a stuffy room. And with search capabilities that are second to none, finding that perfect clip feels less like a wild goose chase and more like a breeze. After all, in the fast-paced world of content creation, time is gold. Pond5 ensures every second counts so you can focus on what you do best: creating magic.



Unique and Exclusive Content

In the media world, standing out is the name of the game. Enter Pond5's treasure trove of exclusive footage and one-of-a-kind media pieces. It's like having a VIP pass to a world where ordinary just doesn't cut it. These aren't your everyday stock offerings; they're handpicked gems that elevate your content. With Pond5, you're not just blending in with the crowd—you're stepping into the spotlight, ready to dazzle.

Learn More

In a nutshell, Pond5 offers wide variety, unbeatable pricing, top-tier quality, seamless navigation, and exclusive content. Content creators, it's time. Click here to dive into Pond5 and transform your vision!

Joy

Airbnb host wakes his guest up in the middle of the night so she wouldn't miss the northern lights

Best. Host. Ever.

@penslucero/TikTok

Pency Lucero taking in the Northern Lights

Seeing the northern lights is a common bucket list adventure for many people. After all, it ticks a lot of boxes—being a dazzling light show, rich historical experience and scientific phenomenon all rolled into one. Plus there’s the uncertainty of it all, never quite knowing if you’ll witness a vivid streak of otherworldly colors dance across the sky…or simply see an oddly colored cloud. It’s nature’s slot machine, if you will.

Traveler and content creator Pency Lucero was willing to take that gamble. After thorough research, she stumbled upon an Airbnb in Rörbäck, Sweden with an actual picture of the northern lights shining above the cabin in the listing. With that kind of photo evidence, she felt good about her odds.

However, as soon as she landed, snow began falling so hard that the entire sky was “barely visible,” she told Upworthy. Martin, the Airbnb host, was nonetheless determined to do everything he could to ensure his guests got to see the spectacle, even offering to wake Lucero up in the middle of the night if he saw anything.

Then one night, the knock came.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Woman uses filters to prove that social media isn't real and people are thanking her

She's beautiful either way, but man, the filters are wild.

Mimi Webb|TikTok

Woman proves social media is fake by using filters.

Social media has made it very easy to alter your appearance using filters. They may come in handy when you need to record a video but look a bit under the weather—just turn on a soft glow or a makeup filter, and boom, you're camera-ready in less than two seconds. But there has been a lot of talk around the use of filters and teen girls' self-esteem and unrealistic expectations seemingly placed on women.

One woman has taken it upon herself to strip away the filters to prove that, while she is beautiful, her face doesn't actually look the way it does with the filter on. The most interesting thing about these filters is that they're so good, you can't tell they're filters. Gone are the days of filters that made everyone look like a Glamour Shot from the 90s. These filters move with you and even have pores so no one can tell it isn't actually your face.

Well, it is your face—kinda.

Keep ReadingShow less
