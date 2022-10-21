10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.
Hey there, lovely people. Let's talk about the kindness of everyday people.
A few weeks ago, I hit a deer on a dark, two-lane highway while driving a carload of kids home from a day at the theme park. In the 20 or so minutes it took to assess the damage to the car, three different strangers stopped to help me.
The first checked to see if we were OK. I said we were, but that I didn't know how to get the deer out of the middle of the road so other cars wouldn't run over it. He took care of the deer for me.
The second stopped as I was trying to figure out if the car was drivable. There was a section of the bumper that was dangling on the ground, and he helped me get it off so it wouldn't drag while I drove. He also checked the wheels and the lights and looked for leaking fluids, then said it looked like we were good to go.
The third stopped just as I was getting into the car to drive the rest of the way home. By then, everything had been taken care of so I thanked them for stopping and we all went on our way.
We often hear the stories of bad human behavior because they grab people's attention, but we don't hear as often about the average kind deeds strangers perform all the time. Hitting that deer wasn't fun, but it turned out to be a good reminder that most people really are kind.
We have some stories of human kindness for you in this week's "10 things" list, as well as some sweet animal videos, a little Jack Black and Elton John, a touching mother-son reunion, the world's most delightful hockey goalie and more. Enjoy!
1. Umm, why did no one at my high school job fair tell me 'panda snuggler' was a real job?!
I feel like this would have been a vital piece of information to have on hand when choosing a career path. Failed by the system, I tell you. Sign me up for all the panda snuggling courses ASAP.
2. Mic'd up hockey goalie delights people with his wholesome self-talk.
@nickthegoalie_1
Mine! #hockey #goalie #nhl #hockeyboys
As one commenter put it, "This is how I imagine a golden retriever's internal monologue." Yes, 100% golden retriever energy, and people can't get enough of it. See more mic'd up videos from Nick the Goalie here.
3. Baby bird hasn't figured out that the food doesn't automatically enter its mouth.
\u201cBirds are fed by their parents in their infancy. When the time comes to feed themselves, there can be some confusion when the food does not go into their mouth by itself.\u201d— Fascinating (@Fascinating) 1666133377
Oh, sweet baby birdie, this is so adorable and hilarious. "Why doesn't this worm get in ma bellyyyy?" This is why we teach kids to cook and clean before they leave the house.
4. Jack Black takes the time to serenade a 'School of Rock' fan.
Abraham is a 15-year-old who has a rare mitochondrial disease and is in palliative care. At a fundraising walk hosted by Jack Black, he got to meet the "School of Rock" star, and their interaction was such a pure, sweet moment. Love it when celebrities take the time to genuinely connect with someone. Read the full story here.
5. The kindness of this taxi driver and his wife is a prime example of the best of humanity.
These kinds of everyday human connections that don't make headlines happen far more than we know. Here's to people extending an extra measure of kindness just because they can.
6. Watch the incomparable Sir Elton John pull out a crumpled piece of paper and play 'Tiny Dancer' for the first time.
\u201c\ud83c\udfa4ELTON JOHN\n\n\ud83c\udfb5 TINY DANCER (1970)\n\nJust days after writing it, Elton pulls out a crumpled piece of paper, and plays his new song for the very first time.\u201d— James Leighton (@James Leighton) 1666111049
Wow. What a fun treat to see Elton John casually uncrumpling Bernie Taupin's "Tiny Dancer" lyrics like a high schooler pulling out a homework assignment, and then playing, for the first time, a tune so familiar to us now. The birth of a legendary song, and he makes it look so effortless. Amazing. Read the full story here.
7. People share dance moves from their homelands and it's pure delight.
Dance is such a wonderful way for humans to express themselves, and experiencing different cultures through it is just delightful.
8. The way this guy cares for his cat, Professor Pouncey, is the kind of pampering we all deserve.
@professor_pouncey
Did someone say... Heated Basket Version 2.0...? #bengal #cat #ebike #electricbike
Putting in my request for a heated bike basket big enough for a human, please and thank you.
9. Mom surprised her son when she came home from military deployment early.
And right after his sweet tribute to her, too. Dang, who is cutting all these onions?
10. Let's hippity hop into the weekend with the enthusiasm of this horse race-loving doggo.
\u201cTwitter needs this \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Puppies Heaven \ud83d\udc36 (@Puppies Heaven \ud83d\udc36) 1665789416
Hope that brought some smiles to your world! Come back again next Friday for another roundup of feel-good finds.