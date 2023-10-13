+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

rainbow smiley face
Photo by Yuyang Liu on Unsplash

Share a little joy.

It's been a heavy week for our world, friends. I always feel torn putting together posts like this in times like these, but in some ways it might be the best time for sharing small joys. While we can't pretend terror and war aren't happening, taking a moment to smile or laugh is life-affirming and a reminder that joy can coexist with tragedy. Indeed, it always does.

May this week's list of 10 things that made us smile this week provide a respite, however brief, for whoever needs one.

1. Barbershop quartet nails Britney Spears, NSYNC and more in modern ‘oldies’ medley

Absolutely delightful.

2. John Cena explains 'You don't see me' to a fan's British grandmother and it's so precious

@thehook

John Cena explains ‘You Can’t See Me’ to a granny 😂👵 #johncena #youcantseeme #johncenameme #wwe #playingwithfire #fyp #foryoupage

"I'm a bit of a rabble rouser…" Could John Cena be any more charming? Read the full story here.

3. Little girl singing with her grandpa is the stuff core memories are made of

And the fact that it's 4 Non Blondes is extra delightful.

4. There's a 1 in 3 chance you'll get the wrong order at this restaurant, but for the best reason

Inclusion at its best. Read the full story here.

5. Nearly 300 years ago, Bach wrote a hilarious and totally relatable song about a girl who was obsessed with coffee

johann sebastian bach and a girl drinking a cup of coffee

Bach's "Coffee Cantata" is a comic mini-opera that is totally related for coffee fanatics.

Public Domain (left) Photo by Hunter Newton on Unsplash (right)

The entirety of Bach's "Coffee Cantata" is an argument between a highly caffeinated young woman and her father, who keeps trying to punish her into quitting her coffee habit to no avail. It. Is. Glorious. Read the full story with the lyrics here.

6. Baby lion shows off its fierce and terrible roar (sound up!)

So little. So fierce. So adorable.

7. This closed captioning fail at a Portland Trail Blazers game is one for the ages

Never seen the national anthem done quite like that before. Read the full story here.

8. Comedian highlights how weird the 'normal' things humans do actually are

Holy cow, humans really are a strange bunch. Read the full story here.

9. This gull fast-feet dance is cute, but the fact that it's called 'worm-charming' is even better


10. Vets distract a nervous dog while it's getting its blood drawn in the best way

The energy and commitment, though. Can someone do this for me next time I get a blood draw?

uplifting
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

travel
Education

The one sign that someone is highly intelligent, according to literary genius Leo Tolstoy

He was a master of understanding the human condition.

via JulianPhilosophy/TikTok

Tolstoy's sign that someone is highly intelligent.

Leo Tolstoy was a Russian novelist known for epic works such as"War and Peace" and "Anna Karenina.” His life experiences—from witnessing war to spiritual quests—profoundly influenced his writings and gave him profound insights into the human soul.

His understanding of emotions, motivations and moral dilemmas has made his work stand the test of time, and it still resonates with people today.

kindness
Pop Culture

Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon

What would certain icons look like if nothing had happened to them?

Bored Panda

Mercury would be 76 today.

Some icons have truly left this world too early. It’s a tragedy when anyone doesn’t make it to see old age, but when it happens to a well-known public figure, it’s like a bit of their art and legacy dies with them. What might Freddie Mercury have created if he were granted the gift of long life? Bruce Lee? Princess Diana?

Their futures might be mere musings of our imagination, but thanks to a lot of creativity (and a little tech) we can now get a glimpse into what these celebrities might have looked like when they were older.

Alper Yesiltas, an Istanbul-based lawyer and photographer, created a photography series titled “As If Nothing Happened,” which features eerily realistic portraits of long gone celebrities in their golden years. To make the images as real looking as possible, Yesiltas incorporated various photo editing programs such as Adobe Lightroom and VSCO, as well as the AI photo-enhancing software Remini.

art
Health

How 7 things that have nothing to do with rape perfectly illustrate the concept of consent.

Well this is all a very brilliant way to show what it's all about.

mage from Everyday Feminism, used with permission by creator Alli Kirkham.

There are many different scenarios where consent is necessary.



In 2013, Zerlina Maxwell ignited a firestorm of controversy when she strongly recommended we stop telling women how to not get raped.

Here are her words, from the transcript of her appearance on Sean Hannity's show:

"I don't think that we should be telling women anything. I think we should be telling men not to rape women and start the conversation there with prevention."

So essentially — instead of teaching women how to avoid rape, let's raise boys specifically not to rape.

Pop Culture

Hairstylist shares difference between Gen Z and Millennial salon goers with hilarious accuracy

It all comes down to "Hey girl" vs "Hey queen!"

@rexartistry/TikTok

One generation is way better about taking up space.

While millennials and Gen Zer’s often get lumped together as the “young group,” they are certainly not the same. (Although, it is kind of hard to tell with all the Y2K fashion floating around.)

But speaking as a millennial, we definitely have different approaches to life, a lot of which seems to come down to a sense of self-assuredness. That goes for shopping, socializing, self expression…and even going to the hair salon, apparently.

Alexis Rex (@rex.artistry), hairstylist and owner of Rex Artistry Salon in Maryland, gave a brilliant (and hilarious) demonstration of some key personality differences between her millennial clients and her Gen Z clients in a now viral TikTok video.

humor
Joy

'Sandlot' star Patrick Renna is now a dancing dad viral sensation on TikTok

Just when we thought "The Sandlot" couldn't give us anymore joy.

@patrickrenna/TikTok

He's always had moves.

You could say that Patrick Renna has found his niche in lighthearted sports humor.

Back in the 90s, the actor played the forever quotable character Ham in "The Sandlot,” followed by his role of a scene-stealing goalie in “The Big Green.”

And now, at the age of 44 and a father of two, Renna is still bringing a little laughter to the sports world…one dance move at a time.

celebrity
Pop Culture

John Cena explaining ‘You can’t see me’ to a fan’s grandmother is so precious

"So, I'm a bit of a rabble rouser…"

@thehook/Tiktok

John Cena sat down to tea with a fan's granny and delight ensued.

John Cena is one of the most beloved celebrity wrestlers and actors, but it's not because of his wrestling or his acting. In addition to being generous and kind, he has a likeability that's hard to ignore. He embodies so much effortless charm and charisma that even people who have never watched a moment of WWE know who he is and say, "Oh yeah, that guy. He seems so nice."

So seeing John Cena sitting in a suit for a proper tea with a British grandmother is already a delight before either of them even open their mouths. Then their conversation begins, and it's about as wholesome as it gets.

Cena is known for his "You can't see me" hand wave move, which he had to explain to a fan's grandma when she said, "Do you know, my granddaughter, who is an avid fan, said that I wouldn't be able to see you?"

"I can explain," he said. And then he did, in the most granny-friendly way possible.

john cena
