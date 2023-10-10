+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

The restaurant in Japan where getting your order wrong is totally expected and accepted

It's a beautiful example of social inclusion for people with dementia.

japanese food
Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

At The Restaurant for Mistaken Orders, orders come as placed only 67% of the time.

Imagine you order salmon and green beans at a restaurant and the server brings you steak and potatoes. You'd say something, right? Tell them they got your order wrong? Expect them to fix the mix-up?

Not if you were dining at The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders in Tokyo, Japan, where part of the dining experience is not knowing whether you're going to get what you order. You have about a 1 in 3 chance that you won't, but those odds are in place for the best reason.

The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders employes people with dementia as servers, fully knowing that sometimes they're going to get customers' orders wrong. Customers who eat there know this fact as well. It's all just part of the adventure of dining at a restaurant designed to increase kindness and reduce isolation for people with cognitive impairments.

The pop-up restaurant is a collaboration between creator Shiro Oguni and a group home for people with dementia.

“Like everybody else, my awareness of dementia at first tended towards negative images of people who were ‘radically forgetful’ and ‘aimlessly wandering about,'" Oguni shared with Japan's government website. "But actually, they can cook, clean, do laundry, go shopping and do other ‘normal’ things for themselves."

Oguni was worried at first that people might criticize the concept of the restaurant, as if people with dementia were being treated as a carnival show or being made a laughingstock. But he says that when people see the smiles on the faces of the servers and how much joy and confidence they gain from having a purpose and being viewed as still capable, they are moved.

“The restaurant is not about whether orders are executed incorrectly or not,” noted Oguni. “The important thing is the interaction with people who have dementia.” It's a win-win. The people with dementia aren't as isolated, and 99% of the people who visit The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders leaves feeling happy.

"Dementia is not what a person is, but just part of who they are," said Oguni. "People are people. The change will not come from them, it must come from society. By cultivating tolerance, almost anything can be solved."

People love the idea of creating a space where people with dementia can work have other people to interact with.

"Kindness, inclusion, and compassion are the hallmarks of making someone feel like a human being despite adversity in their circumstances," shared one commenter on Instagram. "These people are sweet human beings who deserve not to be given up on by society."

"Instead of sticking them in a home and avoiding them, they are including them and giving them the ability to live, a sense of purpose, a reason to smile. I think it's a beautiful concept," wrote another.

"The beauty of a community choosing to meet people where they are instead of forcing them into a mold they no longer fit. Change the mold, change the result. Love this idea," shared another.

Many people pointed to the collectivist mindset in Japan, where societal well-being is more important than individual ambition, as something to aspire to. But even in Japan, The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders is a novel experiment that has proven to be a success.

"The image of ‘Cool Japan’ is recently gathering much enthusiasm, but I think ‘Warm Japan’ is just as important," said Oguni. "I want to promote a Japan that cultivates a warm, comfortable environment, so people will return home with smiles and a glow in their hearts.”

A beautiful goal for any nation to have. Learn more about The Restaurant for Mistaken Orders here.

From Your Site Articles
inclusion
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Family

A letter to my mother-in-law who spoiled my sons

"It's pointless to dwell on regrets, but I often think about how I had it all wrong. I was so wrong in how I perceived your generosity."

Tina Platamura


You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.

Tina Platamura

A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.

I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while trying to make sure you didn't spoil my children. I thought you would turn them into “selfish brats" by giving them everything they wanted. I thought they might never learn to wait, to take turns, to share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell crashes his son's frat party and becomes the DJ

Will Ferrell, great music and awesome parenting…all rolled into one.

@lupetwin8803

When your dad show up to the frat party and it instantly gets cooler.

It would probably be a college student’s worst nightmare to have his dad crash a frat party. Unless of course that dad is Will Ferrell.

Over the weekend, Ferrell was seen behind the DJ booth at a Sigma Alpha Mu party for his alma mater, the University of Southern California—the same college his son Magnus attends—channeling his popular role of Frank the Tank from “Old School.” Minus the streaking.
Keep ReadingShow less
video
Joy

Little girl's viral pink chair costume finally gets an explanation and it's perfect

"This little lady is going places."

Toy Story Dad|TikTok

Little girl's viral pink chair costume finally explained

Kids are interesting, especially between the ages of early toddlerhood and first grade. They can literally fall over laughing because you ripping paper is suddenly hilarious or develop a deep connection with a mixing spoon that they insist on taking everywhere. You really never know what they're going to do and as parents we just learn to go with it.

As long as it's not hurting them or anyone else, go for it. For nearly two years my daughter dressed up as Snow White every day, complete with plastic heels, only taking a break for wash days when all three costumes were dirty. So it's not a surprise when one little girl decided she wanted to be a pink chair for Halloween.

Recently, her parents posted a compilation video on their TikTok page, Toy Story Dad, partially captioned, "This is her world and we are all just living in it," giving an explanation on her viral chair costume.

Keep ReadingShow less
pink chair costume
Joy

Dog rescued from Romanian forest goes from terrified and lonely to joyous in triumph of love

There's no place like home.

via Noah's Ark Dog Rescue/TikTok

Mischa goes through an amazing transformation after being fostered.

Mischa is a mixed-breed dog discovered in a forest in Romania with her two siblings in March 2021. It’s believed she was just a month old when she was rescued. "They [Mischa and her siblings] were terrified of humans. If they hadn't of been rescued, they all would of died from cold and hunger in the forest,” Paula Biddle, a volunteer at Noah's Ark Dog Rescue in East Anglia, England, told Newsweek.

Even though Mischa’s and her siblings were fostered, she was returned to the kennel after she was sent to "didn't work out with the resident dog."

After spending just about all her life in kennels, the rescuers felt they were running out of time with Mischa because of her deteriorating mental state. As time passed, Misha "got more scared and started to shut down; she wouldn't come near us at the kennels so we had to do something," Biddle said.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Internet

Community rallies around teacher after she's put on leave for secret OnlyFans account

"If the state of Missouri doesn't want their teachers moonlighting then they should pay livable wages."

Fox 2 St. Louis|YouTube

Community supports teacher with OnlyFans account

It's a pretty well known fact that public school teachers are severely underpaid in comparison to the cost of living in their individual areas. They often have to buy classroom supplies and decorations out of pocket, while also securing extra school supplies in case some of their students are in need. Their work doesn't stop just because the last bell rang for the day.

It's nearly impossible for them to get work done during their planning periods. That's when they answer parent emails, attend IEP meetings or call guardians about concerns so they often have to take their work home. Grading tests, papers and homework is suddenly happening when they're supposed to be catching up on their favorite shows or spending time with their own children.

Most other industries a person working 20 extra hours a week would equate to a hefty amount of overtime on their checks. But teachers aren't afforded this luxury. These extra hours, though necessary, are unpaid.

Keep ReadingShow less
missouri teacher onlyfans

Unlock your body's full potential with the power of tailored nutrition

Redefine wellness with The Ultimate Nutrition System from BIOptimizers

Eating right feels like solving a giant jigsaw puzzle in today's fast-paced world. With a bombardment of diet fads and conflicting information, finding what works best for your body can be overwhelming. We're constantly hearing about the newest "superfoods" or "miracle diets," but the truth is, there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. Our bodies are unique, and our nutrition should be too. So, what if there was a way to cut through the noise and truly nourish our bodies based on our specific needs?

Enter BIOptimizers and its groundbreaking Ultimate Nutrition System. This isn't just another passing trend; it's a tailored approach to wellness. Created with dedication and backed by science, the Ultimate Nutrition System aims to give your body exactly what it needs to thrive. Whether you're trying to boost your brainpower, cleanse your system, or kickstart your digestion with enzymes, there's something here for everyone. It allows you to move beyond the guessing game and step into a world where your nutrition is genuinely optimized.

The BIOptimizers Story

Every game-changing idea starts with a story, and BIOptimizers is no different. Meet Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant, the dynamic duo behind this innovative venture. Wade, a three-time natural bodybuilding champion, and Matt, a genius entrepreneur, didn't just bump into each other one day and decide to create a company. They had their fair share of personal challenges. From facing health setbacks due to nutritional gaps to dealing with the exhaustion that comes from not feeding the body what it genuinely needs, they've been there, just like the rest of us.

But these common challenges ignited a passion. They realized that achieving optimal health and performance wasn't just about hitting the gym or eating veggies. It was way bigger than that. They saw a world where many were struggling, like they did, trying to find the right nutrition balance. They wanted to change this. And not just for themselves but for everyone who believes in a better, healthier life. So, combining Wade's athletic prowess with Matt's business acumen, they embarked on a mission to revolutionize how we see and experience nutrition.

Their goal? Simple but powerful. To give everyone a fighting chance to achieve peak health and performance without getting lost in the maze of generic nutritional advice. BIOptimizers isn’t just about selling products; it's about changing lives. And with the Ultimate Nutrition System, Wade and Matt ensure we all have the tools to live our best lives.

The Ultimate Nutrition System

The Ultimate Nutrition System from BIOptimizers presents a unique blend of resources that cater to your distinctive health and fitness aspirations. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all package; it’s a meticulously crafted suite of tools, each designed to guide you towards your own version of optimal health.

At the core of the Ultimate Nutrition System is the emblematic emphasis on bio-individuality. It's not about following the herd but carving out a nutritional blueprint that resonates with your genetic, physiological, and lifestyle nuances.

Through the Ultimate Nutrition Bible, you'll glean insights into various dietary paradigms, understanding their transient and enduring impacts on your health. This isn't about transient diet fads; it's about fostering a sustainable nutrition plan that evolves with you, supporting your health goals in a dynamic, enduring manner.

Transitioning from knowledge to action, the Ultimate Nutrition Course serves as your companion in this journey, offering step-by-step guidance ensuring that the theoretical nutrition knowledge translates into tangible, beneficial actions. Alongside, the Ultimate Nutrition App acts as your daily ally, aiding in tracking and adapting your nutrition plans, marking your progress towards your health objectives.

But the journey doesn't end here; it’s embellished with additional value. The bonus material, ranging from supplemental guides to a copy of "From Sick To Superhuman," enriches your understanding, ensuring a holistic, well-rounded approach to nutrition. Engage with a community of like-minded individuals, sharing experiences, and learning together, all under the supportive umbrella of BIOptimizers.

The Ultimate Nutrition System doesn’t just stop at providing resources; it opens up a realm of possibilities, a community, and a pathway to continuous growth and transformation. It's about achieving your health goals and maintaining them, transcending the ephemeral results of trendy diets. With this system, you’re not just embarking on a short-term diet; you’re investing in a lifetime of nutritional wisdom and support, propelling you towards a healthier, more vibrant you.

Take Control Of Your Nutrition

Now comes the big question: are you ready to make a move towards a healthier, more optimized you?

Here's the thing. Reading about nutrition is one thing, but putting it into action? That's where the magic happens. With categories tailored for every need and products bursting with benefits, why wouldn't you want to give it a try?

Now, let's talk business. Getting your hands on this system is a breeze. Head over to BIOptimizers’ website, and you'll find all the categories we discussed. Browse through, read up on the products that catch your eye, and simply add them to your cart. And if you're unsure where to start, there are combo packs to give you a bit of everything.

Once you're done shopping, proceed to checkout, pop in your details, and voila! A world of optimized nutrition is on its way to your doorstep. What's even more remarkable is that the first-timers get a handy guide on how to kickstart their journey, ensuring you're never lost.

Order Now

The path to unlocking your body's potential is just a few clicks away. With the Ultimate Nutrition System, you're not just buying products; you're investing in a version of yourself that's energized, focused, and raring to go. The Ultimate Nutrition System is more than just a bunch of products; it's a ticket to a body that operates at its very best.

So, the ball's in your court. Remember the potential waiting to be unlocked and the difference you can feel with the right nutrition. It's time to make the move, grab the system, and welcome the vibrant version of you. Ready to dive in? The door to wellness is wide open, just waiting for you to step through! Click here to learn more.

Trending Stories