People are having way too much fun filming their lives like a Wes Anderson movie on TikTok
The result makes even the most humdrum event feel like something out of a storybook.
Even if you aren’t a fan of Wes Anderson movies in general, you gotta admit the man has a rich, distinct cinematic style that is uniquely his own. You can always spot an Anderson movie for its satisfying symmetry, vibrant color palette and planimetric composition that makes every frame feel more like a standalone painting than a film still. The result makes even the most humdrum event feel like something out of a storybook.
And this is why folks on TikTok are taking the film auteur’s aesthetic and running absolutely wild with it.The wholesome trend seems to have begun with Ava Williams (@avawillyums), who filmed herself on a train and perfectly nailed that signature Wes Anderson style. Warm hues, curated shots, chirpy music and all.
"You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson film when I get there," the onscreen text reads. We then see a title card with a timestamp and location (another classic Anderson touch) that sets Williams off on her whimsical train journey "Along the Shoreline East To Grand Central Terminal."Watch below. And yes, that delightful song is "Obituary" by Alexandre Desplat from Anderson's 2021 film, "The French Dispatch." Oh so fitting.
@avawillyums With a good imagination, everything is symmetrical. Let a girl day dream! #wesanderson♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat
It was watching that movie that inspired Williams to make her video in the first place. The 26-year-old enjoyed it with her parents only the night before during a visit that felt too short. Borrowing some of Anderson’s levity and infusing it with her own creativity seemed to be the perfect antidote for homesickness.
“I didn't want to really end my trip on such a sad note so I was hoping to make the most out of a situation that wasn't totally ideal,” Williams shared with Newsweek.
"I thought about how I could enjoy the trip if I basically romanticized the moment, made it more exciting and tried to enjoy the train ride in style," she added. "The video was really a way for me to document a moment I didn't particularly want to enjoy and try and enjoy it."
It wasn’t long before others hopped onto the #WesAnderson bandwagon, filming themselves as the lead characters in their own romantic, fanciful story, be it in a prime Anderson location like Paris or at a local Starbucks.
@twolostkids Sempre fingimos que estamos em um filme do Wes Anderson - Lost in Paris #wesanderson#shotoniphone♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat @tjastone I hope this blows up because I literally got hit by a car right after the first shot, lens destroyed, and now I can’t walk, enjoy 🤭 ______________________________ #tariqstone#cinematography#film#filmmaking#artstudent#cinematographer#cinematic#videography#video#cinema#camera#videographer#sanfrancisco#sf#photographer#lumix#lumixs5#moment#cinebloom#photography#art#filmtok♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat @irinahp Lisbon, but make it Wes Anderson ;) Here some of my favorite spots: 📍Ponto Final restaurant (try to make a reservation before) 📍Conoba Café (lots of vegan options!) 📍Miolo Café (perfect for brunch) 📍best Pastéis de nata: Castro & Manteigaria #lisbonportugal#lisbon#wesanderson#wesandersontrend#accidentalywesanderson♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat @josh_rimmey let me tell you about my shop #wesanderson♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat @keithafadi
I’ve recently discovered Wes Anderson and his films so here’s a quick & fun little video for this trend♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat
Honestly, Wes Anderson and TikTok seem made for each other. Anderson’s films often strive to find beauty in the mundane and celebrate quirkiness, which just so happen to be qualities of TikTok at its absolute best. It’s no wonder why the trend has taken off, really. Sometimes we just want to feel like we’re living in one big work of art. Thank goodness for the artists (and platforms) that help us achieve that.