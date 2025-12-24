Macaulay Culkin says his kids have seen 'Home Alone' but he hasn't told them Kevin is their dad
"I'm trying to keep up the illusion as long as possible, like Santa Claus."
For many parents of a certain age, showing their children Home Alone is a crucial moment of family bonding. That even applies to Macaulay Culkin, who stars in the 1990 blockbuster as Kevin McCallister. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen, the actor said it’s been a beautiful experience reliving the movie through his kids' eyes—but, for the time being, he’s resisting the impulse to tell them who played Kevin.
"My kids don’t understand yet," he said, noting how they do recognize his wife, Brenda Song, in episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. "I'm like, 'Yeah, that’s mama.' So they get that. But when they see Kevin, they always call him 'Kevin' because the illusion is still there. Just two nights ago, my son was asking questions. He wanted to see a family photo of, like, all my siblings. So I ran downstairs [and] got it, and immediately his eyes darted to me, and he goes, 'Hey, that kid looks like Kevin.' And I go, 'He sure does, doesn’t he?'"
While Culkin’s son is "starting" to put the pieces together, they still have a little time to live in this sweet in-between zone. "I’m trying to keep up the illusion as long as possible, like Santa Claus, that kind of thing," the actor said. "But I know some kid at recess is going to ruin it [Laughs]."
Reliving the film through his children has "changed the game" for Culkin, who sees the "joy" it brings them. "Before, it was a gig," he admitted. "Now it’s something I can sit next to and be proud of and show my kids. I don’t run from it. I don’t hide from it. If anything, I embrace it." That philosophy prompted Culkin to host a recent 35th-anniversary tour behind Home Alone, screening the film in theaters and staging a "fireside chat" Q&A afterward. "I pull kids up there and ask them absurd trivia questions about the movie they just saw," he said. "It’s really fun to kind of get it on the road, get it on its legs, and just seeing how it’s still alive. Those people are parents too, and they’re bringing their kids to it, and they’re appreciating it in a way that it’s supposed to be appreciated."
