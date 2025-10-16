upworthy
13 kids’ movies adults say are far more profound than most people realize

"Babe. There's a reason it got a Best Picture nom."

kids movies, movies, parenting, kids, 90s cartoons, nostalgia
Razor Shark/YouTube

Brb, just gonna watch all of these movies again.

Sure, Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters had dazzling animation, fun characters, and a soundtrack full of catchy earworms, but another huge part of why it became such a mega-success was its depth.

Beneath the eye-catching choreo and high-energy fight scenes were themes of identity, belonging, and self acceptance that hit harder than most grown-up dramas. It’s a reminder that some “kids movies” aren’t just for kids at all.

And, as one recent Reddit thread proved, it’s certainly not the only one that delivers an unexpected gem of wisdom.

Adults were asked which children’s filmsare way more profound than they get credit for” and their list might just change how you see your favorite childhood movies…or remind you why you loved them in the first place.

Here are some of the most-mentioned titles, and the surprisingly profound truths hidden inside them, according to Redditors:

A Goofy Movie

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I think it’s a simple enough father and son movie, but its main message is a really important one for life in general and particularly parent-child relationships: if you love someone and want to be closer to them you don’t make it all about trying to make them do things you want to do, you go and do stuff with them that they enjoy to do. And while it goes both ways, it’s especially true for a parent to take the lead on this with their child. You’re the adult. Your kid needs to know that the things they like are ok and a source of bonding, not separation or judgment from their parents whose approval they desperately seek. Don’t know many other movies that convey the point as well as A Goofy Movie does.”

Kung Fu Panda 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Your past is something that you have to confront no matter how traumatic or heartbreaking it is. Without confronting it, you will never be able to attain your true strength. That being said, the truth of your past does not dictate who you are, your choices do.”

Monsters University

@itsalwayscloudyinruralpa saddest scene in monsters university #monsters #monstersuniversity #monstersuniversityedit #mikewazowski #jamespsullivan #sulleyandmike ♬ original sound - itsalwayscloudyinruralpa

“What if that thing you’ve spent your whole life chasing really isn’t meant for you, and you can find value in another role. And accept who you are not. Mike learns that he just isn't scary, and that’s okay.”

“And the fact that neither of them graduate college and end up grinding the slow path. Sometimes life won’t be as expected and you don’t get the happy ending right away.”

Babe

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Babe. There's a reason it got a Best Picture nom. Never forget the importance of kindness, that so many ‘rules of nature’ are more arbitrary and flexible than most would admit, trust your instincts even if they seem crazy or if others might think you a fool.”

Matilda

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Hits even harder when you realize Ms. Trunchbull was a survivor of the 1972 Munich Massacre. My added on fan theory was trauma from the event (blamed in part in real life on poor security at the Olympic village) led to her strict disciplinary methods, rigorous attention to detail, and wariness of intruders in her own home.”

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Just a fantastic movie…Puss' realization of his own mortality is so well done, and the character chasing him down? ‘Death. And I don't mean it metaphorically or rhetorically or poetically or theoretically or any other fancy way. I'm Death, straight up! And I've come for you, Puss in Boots.’ And Puss' realization at the end of the movie is solid stuff.”

“Part of the reason this movie is so good is because it keeps the tone even throughout the scenes. The scary parts are scary, the emotional parts are emotional, the heroic parts are heroic. That dog could have very EASILY ruined every scene with a stupid quip or joke, but even that f***ing comic relief character has fully emotional moments and depth.”

The Prince of Egypt

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“It honestly goes hard thematically. It doesn’t sugarcoat the story it’s based on for the most part, and it treats questions of identity, faith, power, and responsibility with a surprising amount of seriousness for an animated film. What really sticks with me, though, is how it frames a person’s worth, not by their birth or status, but by the choices they make and the way they stand up for others. Plus, the music and visuals are just incredible. It’s one of those films that really grows with you as you get older.”

“I'm an atheist but I still enjoy this movie. The first time I watched it and got to the parting of the Red Sea, there's a moment when lightning lights up the standing wave and you can see a giant fish or whale swimming within the wall of water. I got a little choked up because it was so beautiful.”

The NeverEnding Story

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"’People who have no hopes are easy to control; and whoever has the control... has the power!’"

Jumanji

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Jonathan Hyde playing both Alan's Dad and Van Pelt is a subtle touch of how sometimes the monsters and villains are really of your own design; they only have the power you give them.”

The Secret of NIMH

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“[It] explores serious topics like genetic modification, animal testing, and a family's quest for survival. It can be terrifying for children but thought-provoking for older audiences. Its sophisticated world-building and the existential themes make it a profound and impactful film.”

Klaus

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"For themes of loss (and finding new meaning in life after loss), the harms of generational trauma and hatred, the emptiness of a selfish, privileged life, and on and on. Also Norm McDonald’s last movie role I think."

Ratatouille

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"It introduces Remy (a rat) who is yearning to create and has found food as his artistic medium to express himself. He wants to contribute his skills to the larger society (humans) but as a rat he is not considered the kind who could or should. Remy is also guilty of similar thinking in his initial opinion of Linguini, dismissing him as just the garbage boy. After the difficulties Remy and Linguini go through, they finally find they have believers in Collette, Anton Ego, and Remy's family and friends. In the new restaurant they open later it shows that there are other people who are now believers too."

The Land Before Time

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I would say ‘Land Before Time,’ but maybe we all agree it's profound? About children growing up, maybe without their parents, in a world that's ever changing and ever challenging. A glimmer of hope comes from friendships that are formed by creatures enduring similar yet different struggles. Even when it's happy, it's sad, but in a way, that's how life is.”

So maybe tonight, instead of endlessly scrolling, revisit one of these so-called children's movies again. And really listen this time.

nostalgia
Pop Culture
