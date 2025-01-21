16 amazing animated series and movies to add to your comfort show list
Because cartoons aren't just for kids.
In times of stress, comfort shows can provide just the right amount of escapism, familiarity, and emotional relief. When the world seems to be crumbling around us, sometimes the only way to actually relax is to thrust ourselves into the world of fiction, where characters reflect the best parts of ourselves (or at least the funniest parts) and storylines are soothingly predictable.
As far as what types of comfort shows to watch, many might gravitate towards sitcoms or reality shows. But man, are those folks missing out on what feels like a golden age of animation. It’s not just kid cartoons anymore, nor the sardonic slapstick styles of “made for adult” cartoons like The Simpsons or Family Guy. We’re talking deeply compelling storylines set against incredibly striking visuals. What’s not to like? You get everything you enjoy about good TV, while getting to escape into art.
And, animated films and television shows haven’t only added more depth, but breadth of variety. We’ve curated a list of some for you to consider during your next binge. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or do both at the same time, there’s sure to be something worth watching.
Whimsical + Fun
These are more nostalgia driven, and have a bit of a classic cartoon feel. For when you want to just let your inner child come out for a bit.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
This animated Nickelodeon show premiered in 2005 and also made our previous “comfort shows” list because it's just that good. Sure, it’s made for kids, but viewers of all ages continue to appreciate the show’s quirky, loveable characters and interwoven mindfulness lessons. What's more, ATLA does a lot of heavy lifting in its storylines. Though the packaging of the show is indeed whimsical and fantastic, it fearlessly tackles deep topics such as genocide, the destruction of war, nationalism and imperialism, social justice, loss, the importance of protecting the environment, and the value of love, friendship, and family. There's a reason its remained extremely popular since its debut twenty years ago.
Bluey
Bluey is even more of a kiddie show, and yet is perfect for kids and parents alike because of its relatable, realistic family dynamics, tackling complex emotions in a child-friendly way with clever humor and wholesome portrayals of everyday life. And because every character on the show, including the parents, share their discoveries, many adults find the show to be healing.
Adventure Time
Speaking of progressive kid’s shows, if you’re looking for an animated show that features a charming bromance, gender swaps, body positivity, and fun slang like “oh my glob!” then check out Adventure Time. It premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010 but still holds up with or without the power of nostalgia thanks to how it portrays growth, relationships, trauma, and the beauty of life and friendship.
Over the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is an American animated miniseries that centers on two half-brothers who travel through a mysterious forest called The Unknown to find their way home, encountering a variety of strange and fantastical things on their journey. Since premiering on Cartoon Network in 2014, the show has become a cult classic of sorts, and surged again in popularity thanks to a three-minute stop-motion short celebrating its 10th anniversary this past November. When you enter The Unknown prepare to be enthralled by a spooky, yet whimsical story that belongs in a Brothers Grimm's collection, brought to life by an incredible voice acting cast and score.
The Dragon Prince
The Dragon Prince, later known as The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos, was a clear attempt to tonally pick up where Avatar left off (it was written by the same writers, after all). And in many ways, it follows a similar fantasy quest template. We have a bit of an enemies-to-lovers thing going on as Callum, a human training to be a mage, and Rayla, a Moon elf, begin their quest whilst taking care of the infant Storm Dragon, the titular Dragon Prince during a time of conflict between magical beings and mankind. But the story definitely finds its legs, creating its own unique blend of goofy charm and mature plotlines.
Epic Action
Moving into more mature, complex territory here, this next batch of shows are great options for folks who think cartoons aren’t for them. These are more like the works of Shakespeare, set in a painting.
Arcane
This show is, in a word, STUNNING. Both in terms of visuals and storytelling. Yes, it’s based on the League of Legends video game, but you can be the antithesis of a gamer and still appreciate it’s complex characters, deep emotional themes, and well-crafted world. Talk about a brilliant meditation on classism and trauma.
The Legend of Vox Machina
Again, this animated series is captivating whether you’re into Dungeons and Dragons or not. Though there’s plenty of silly humor in this one, it is well balanced with serious (downright heartbreaking) moments as well. If you’ve got a soft spot for found family dynamics, enjoy.
Blue Eye Samurai
After becoming a near overnight mega hit on Netflix, Blue Eye Samurai was dubbed not only one of the best animated shows on the platform, but one of its best shows period. You could almost think of it as an elevated anime, that tonally feels like a spaghetti western samurai film hybrid alá The Magnificent Seven. Beyond the revenge plot is also an inspiring story of transcending societal expectations, all in order to find one’s own greatness. This is made evident by one of the key characters, Akemi (voiced by Brenda Song) declaring “I want to be great” during a pivotal fork-in-the-road moment. That’s all we’ll say about that.
Based on a Comic Book
Sure, cartoons are not a hard sell for comic book fans, but when put into animated form, even non-nerds can enjoy the high stakes storylines and compelling characters that come with the genre, making it even more accessible.
Harley Quinn
The animated series on Max exudes all the qualities that most people love about this iconic comic book henchman-turned-villainess in her own right. It’s vivacious, it’s fun, and it’s bonkers. Plus, and perhaps most importantly, the romantic relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy is put front and center and refreshingly full of queer joy.
X-Men 97
There’s a reason this show has been hailed a masterpiece, and nostalgia has very little to do with it. This animated series succeeds at what all the live action iterations have failed to do in tackling Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original themes of prejudice, racism, and the importance of fighting against them.
Invincible
Invincible has all the campy comic book fun that we grew up with as kids, and yet still goes down very, very dark roads. In a similar vein to Amazon’s The Boys, it portrays the reality of being a hero, and how being idolized does not a hero make. Arguably though, unlike The Boys, there's as much heart as there is grit.
Movies
Because not everyone has the wherewithal to binge yet another series. animated movies offer plenty of comfort, too. You might notice that most of the movies on this list came from 2024—and rightfully so because it was a good year for animation.
Flow
This little independent Latvian film is making a huge splash this awards season, and for good reason. The dialogue-free story—which centers around a lone black cat and its unlikely crew of a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a Golden retriever—is less of a movie and more of a beautifully profound meditation on life itself. It’s whimsical, poignant, breathtakingly gorgeous, and worth many, many watches. Primarily because the first watch is so stressful seeing those animals get into hairy situations.
Wild Robot
Ever wanted an animated film that feels like a ”warm hug from a mother?” Then this is the film for you. Based on a somber children’s book by Peter Brown that deals with grief, loss, and found families, the movie is just deeply resonating. Definitely a “grab your tissues” kind of watch. But a very cathartic one.
Spirited Away
Truthfully any of Hayao Miyazaki’s works could fit the bill, but Spirited Away specifically feels like being thrust into a Japanese fairytale. And yet, there are universal themes of self-discovery, facing fears, and the importance of identity. Don’t expect a cut-and-dry hero-vs-villain storyline here, but prepare to walk away with lasting wisdom.
Inside Out 1&2
Similarly, Pixar’s animated films about dealing with complex human emotions doesn’t have a true antagonist, and it’s because of that that audiences are able to explore mental health and/or emotional struggles we have all had and see them in all new, hopefully more compassionate ways. Both the original and its sequel are part film, part therapy.
We understand that times might be especially anxiety inducing, particularly those experiencing loss or stress from the California wildfire emergency. That’s why Upworthy has created a resource guide for those who need help, and those who want to help. Perhaps after regulating and finding calm (hopefully with one or more of these shows!), it might be a good read.