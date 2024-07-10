People are convinced an Australian's cheeky little neighbor is a 'Bluey' character
It's seriously uncanny.
It's been six years since "Bluey" debuted in Australia, and since then, the show has grown into a global phenomenon. Though it's aimed at kids, the series has created a passionate following among people of all ages who adore the heart and humor the Blue Heeler dogs from down under have to offer.
And it's been just over seven years since an adorably cheeky little girl, Harper, made her way into the world, and she has also grown into a viral Aussie phenomenon.
Harper lives next door to Brandon and Jordan Nolan, the twin music duo Take Two, in Sydney. Her interactions with their family seem like they come straight out of an episode of "Bluey," right down to the uncanny similarity between Harper's voice and the young "Bluey" cast members (whose identities remain anonymous).
Many of the interactions take place through the fence between their yards and Harper is never shown fully (a wise choice). The neighbors will share things over or under the fence, with Harper pranking the guys more than once with something that looks like food but contains dirt.
In a particularly hilarious video, Harper shares the "legit" cheesecake and ice cream she made as part of their bake-off competition. Seriously, 5-year-old Harper sounds just like Bluey's little sister, Bingo, with the quick wit to match.
Watch:
@alwaystaketwo
Replying to @Zoe_heem My 5yr old neighbour challenged us to a bake off.. here is her cake!! Is it safe to eat but?? 🤷🏼♀️🍰 (Part 3) 👩🍳♥️ #foryou #fyp
Harper also met Brandon's baby boy, Grayson, when she was 5, and that video is also an instant classic.
@alwaystaketwo
Replying to @46username Part 2 of my 5yr old neighbour meeting my son for the first time 😆♥️👶🏻 she loves him but still hates us.. 🤷🏼♀️ #foryou #fyp
When she was 6, Brandon went for a walk with her and talked to her about him moving 10 minutes away. Her reaction is perfect.
@alwaystaketwo
Today I had to tell my 6yr old neighbour I’m no longer going go be her neighbour anymore.. *NOT CLICK BAIT* 😭💔🏠 ##foryou##fyp(Like for Part 2)
Now that she's 7, her voice sounds a bit more like Bluey than Bingo, and still just as surreal to hear in real life asking questions like, "Have you been achieving much in life?"
@alwaystaketwo
My 7yr old neighbour’s dad is a doctor👨⚕️😡👊🏻 and he couldn’t fix my shoulder after I paid him.. here’s my argument with her #foryou #fyp
It's hard not to hear the resemblance to the "Bluey" characters, as evidenced by the comments.
"Is that bluey and bingo on the other side of the fence!? 😅"
"Literally thought 'how could bluey and bingo are their neighbors?'"
"There needs to be an episode of Bluey where they get new neighbors and the girls befriend them like this."
"Bluey and Bingo living next door is wild."
"Please tell me that we all think the same thing because we are parents? It took me one second to say Bluey!"
"Omg I’m not the only one that thought omg BINGO!!!"
You can follow @alwaystaketwo on TikTok for more fun with Harper and her neighbors.