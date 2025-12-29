Many interior designers are returning to the '70/30 rule' and for some, it's a game changer
"The key to getting it to look right is removing the fear of doing it wrong."
Sometimes a blank canvas, whether it's decorating a home, an office, or even an outside space, can feel daunting. There are so many styles and options to choose from that, for some, it can feel scary to commit for fear of making the wrong choice. But many home designers advise that one good place to start is by looking at space proportion.
Sure, popular paint colors come and go. So do room layouts and rules about mixing and matching furniture. But the 70/30 rule of design is a concept that addresses balance in a space, and it is reemerging as a go-to choice for designers.
Interior designer gives tip for implementing the "70/30" rule. www.youtube.com, Julie Jones Design
Ruth Doherty explains in a piece for Home and Gardens, "Simply divide the room into a ratio of 70:30 and decorate 70% of the space with your anchor scheme and the other 30% in a different style (or styles), so you have a room that's visually interesting."
She quotes Martin Waller, who co-founded Andrew Martin, who explains the 30% part. "Your home should be a reflection of you and your personality, so the 70/30 split rule is perfect because it means you can add in everything you love. There are no boundaries to this look. If you have been inspired by a particular color or texture, whether from the pages of a magazine or from your travels around the world, use this as a starting point."
Waller continues, "The key to getting this look right is removing the fear of doing it wrong. It is about creating a mix—blending steel with stone, leather with hessian—and the first area to tackle should always be the walls. There is more wall than anything else in any scheme, so adding interest here is key. This can be achieved through textured wallpapers, wall murals, or through bold hits of color."
Some suggest thinking of the space in terms of "two main categories." From the Remarcable Design page, they explain, "At its core, the 70/30 Rule is about creating visual balance by dividing the elements in a room into two main categories, based on their visual weight or prominence."
It's pretty simple. For example, let's say a living room has mostly neutral colors. Perhaps the design style is French Country, bringing in lots of wood and wrought iron elements. That's the 70% part. But then one can choose surprising accents like a red wall or a metal sculpture, which can break up the space and make it feel more unique.
Doherty also cites designer Mark Lavender (of M. Lavender Interiors), who shares, "I think most designers follow the 70/30 split rule to some extent without necessarily counting up pieces to make sure the split is accurate. I think a truly well-curated room features pieces that complement each other in style while not necessarily all being the same style."
In the article, this is illustrated by a photo of a dining room wherein a warm blue paint inhabits most of the walls, but a printed flowery fabric is on the blinds.
This rule can be useful when designing backyards and gardens too. Alyssa Longobucco explains in an article for Country Living that the 70/30 Rule of gardening was "originally pioneered by famed garden designer Piet Oudolf" as a method "initially intended to guide the shape of a garden bed."
She quotes Helen Lambrakis (co-founder of Garden 26), who shares, "In design, we implement the 70/30 gardening method by creating a clear foundation first, anchoring garden beds with repeat bloomers and textural, long-performing plants. From there, we layer in the seasonal moments—the unexpected pops that shift with time and place. It’s a ratio that gives a garden both longevity and spirit.”
In whatever space one is using this rule, the ratio is meant to inspire that "wow" factor. Group 3 Interior Design's site points out that "Unlike other design ratios, such as the 60/40 or 50/50 rules, the 70/30 rule offers a more pronounced distinction between dominant and accent elements. This distinction allows for a clearer visual hierarchy, making it easier to guide the viewer’s attention through the space."