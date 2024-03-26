Man's wholesome reaction to child on Omegle being told to commit suicide has everyone in tears
"You look like a cool guy."
Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Being a teenager is hard enough on its own but when you couple it with the rise of social media and sites like Omegle, it becomes even harder. Omegle is a real-time video platform that's sort of like pulling the lever on a slot machine. You never know who will appear in the little box in front of you, nor do you know what they'll say or do.
Cyber experts have warned parents of the dangers of websites like Omegle but as long as the site exists, teens will find a way to use it. A recorded video of an Omegle interaction recently went viral when posted on the Instagram page Soul Seeds for All. A young teen named Jesse, who looks uncannily like a young Corey Feldman, appears on the screen of a guy that appears to be early to mid-20s.
As soon as the Omegle video appears, Jesse informs the man, "the last person I talked to immediately told me to kill myself and then left."
Ashraf, the man listening to the boy responding in such a kind way that it's bringing people to tears. Instead of closing out the window or dismissing what the teen said, Ashraf says, "don't do that," then proceeded to intentionally build him up. He engaged the Jesse in conversation about his interests and enthusiastically told him that he looked like a cool guy, ending the video call by saying, "I hope you have an amazing life."
You could visibly seen Jesse's demeanor change the longer her talked to Ashraf. People in the comments were inspired by the man's interaction with the teen, some were even brought to tears.
"He just saved that boys life! So beautiful! Ash, you’re a beautiful soul," another writes.
"Well, sh*t, this has me sobbing crying. Beautiful words and a great example of just simply being kind to others," someone praises.
"I’m crying at how powerful this is. You could see the light come back into his eyes by the end of the conversation," a commenter writes.
"Ashraf in Arabic means most noble one. I’d say that fits," one person says.
Sometimes all people need is for someone to show they care. You can watch the entire wholesome exchange below.