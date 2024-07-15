How do you know someone is very smart? Here are 15 'subtle signs' people notice.

If you're one of the more than 53 million individuals dealing with arthritis pain, you may benefit from adding CBD to your pain management plan. CBD is growing popular among Americans seeking to manage moderate to chronic pain, and for many, it's become part of their daily regimen.
While CBD may not be the end-all for your arthritis pain, it can provide some discomfort relief and may even offer additional wellness benefits like reduced stress, relaxation, and improved sleep. If you're curious about this cannabinoid’s pain-relieving properties, check out our top choices for the best CBD for joint pain.
1. Best Overall CBD for Joint Pain: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
2. Best Topical CBD for Joint Pain: R&R CBD Pain Creams
3. Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Products for Joint Pain: Canna River CBD Pain Gummies
4. Most Potent CBD for Chronic Inflammation: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
5. Best Fast-Acting CBD for Arthritis Symptoms: Soul Rapid Relief Cream
Potential Benefits of CBD
CBD is growing in the wellness industry as a natural aid for various ailments, such as chronic pain relief and stress. While research is still evolving on the short- and long-term effects of CBD use, many promising findings indicate CBD could be an excellent solution for pain relief, improved mood, better sleep, and reduced stress.
- Pain relief: The potential of CBD as a pain reliever is one of the more common reasons people use CBD. Many researchers have explored CBD as an option for chronic pain relief, especially as an alternative to opioids. Pure CBD is non-intoxicating, making it a much safer chronic pain relief option than opioids, which can be highly addictive.
- Improved mood: One potential benefit of CBD is easing anxiety and mental tension. Many people enjoy CBD for its calming effects, which help them unwind and relax after a long day. Some research is even looking at ways to use CBD as a treatment for mood disorders. Although it's not yet proven to help mood disorders, preclinical and clinical evidence suggests it could provide relief for conditions like bipolar disorder or depression.
- Reduced stress: Because CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system, which is a system in the body that helps regulate stress, research indicates that CBD is effective in relieving stress.
- Better sleep: Many people who use CBD find it helps them fall asleep. Part of this is because CBD may help lower stress and reduce pain, which could inhibit people from falling asleep. Initial research also suggests that CBD may help relieve insomnia, leading to better sleep.
Best CBD Products for Joint Pain
What we love
The Aspen Green Relief gummies are a physician-formulated blend of full-spectrum CBD oil and THC meant to alleviate pain while promoting recovery. These certified USDA organic gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Each flavorful piece contains 50mg CBD and 2.5mg hemp-derived THC, plus various other phytocannabinoids like CBG and CBC for the ultimate entourage effect.
What customers love
Customers rave about the Aspen Green Relief gummies, mentioning they are some of the most effective full-spectrum CBD gummies they've tried. People mention that with regular use, these gummies cut discomfort and help individuals get a restful night's sleep. The pain-relieving properties of these gummies have worked on knee, elbow, and neuropathic pain. This full-spectrum CBD extract works wonders for those who use it in conjunction with other remedies.
About Aspen Green
Aspen Green promises customers pure CBD options for optimal well-being. The company's pillars are quality, integrity, and transparency, which it implements at every step of its process, from sourcing to selling the final product. All products from Aspen Green come from organically farmed hemp, are physician formulated, and tested by third parties for potency and safety.
Pros:
- Subscription discounts available
- Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO
- Certified USDA organic
- Physician formulated
Cons:
Specs:
- CBD type: Full-Spectrum CBD
- Size: 30-count container
- Strength: 50mg CBD and 2.5mg THC per gummy
- Flavor(s): Cherry
Learn more about Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies today
What we love
Massage your stubborn joint pain with doctor formulated R&R CBD pain cream. This extra-strength, full-spectrum CBD topical cream blends up to 5000mg of cannabinoids like CBD, THC, CBG, and CBN to help relieve acute to chronic pain. Additional active ingredients in their proprietary formula include jojoba oil and MSM to reduce inflammation, and arnica montana to promote recovery.
What customers love
Customers love R&R CBD products, and many mention that the company makes some of the most effective products they've tried. Customers also note that they are long-time users and have had positive experiences with R&R's customer relations team.
About R&R
R&R was among the first CBD brands to earn the USDA Organic Certification in 2019. A veteran and employee-owned company, R&R infuses all its products with a proprietary organic extract from local farming partners to produce a quality product. R&R also operates an FDA-registered facility and is registered with the FDA and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Pros:
- Subscription discounts available
- Both full and broad spectrum available (with or without THC)
- Comes from certified organic-grown hemp
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
Specs:
- CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD
- Size: 2.5fl oz container
- Strength: 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg CBD per container
- Flavor(s): N/A
Learn more aboutR&R CBD Pain Creams today
What we love
The Canna River Pain Gummies are perfect if you're looking for a flavorful CBD option that tastes like candy. Choose from four delicious options, all naturally flavored and colored. These gummies provide the ultimate pain relief with 50mg of CBD and CBG to help your body and mind feel at ease.
What customers love
Aside from tasting great, customers say the Canna River Pain Gummies are great for pain relief and inducing sleep. Many people use these gummies to help with arthritis pain and muscle soreness.
About Canna River
The Canna River's mission is to provide customers with quality CBD products at affordable prices. All products come from non-GMO hemp sourced from Oregon. The company also provides free carbon-neutral shipping for a more sustainable product. In addition to gummies, Canna River also sells CBD tinctures, topicals, and vapes.
Pros:
- Free of gluten and alcohol
- Plant-based
- Made with natural flavors and colors
- Cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only comes in one potency
- No subscription pricing to help save on recurring orders
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad-Spectrum CBD
- Size: 30-count container
- Strength: 50mg CBD and 50mg CBG per gummy
- Flavor(s): Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry, Strawberry Mango
Learn more about Canna River Pain Gummies today
What we love
Sometimes when you have a pain flair-up, it might take an extra-strength product like CBDfx CBD gummies to do the trick. These broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain up to 200mg of CBD per serving. They're made with all-natural ingredients and organic hemp, so you can feel confident you're only putting quality ingredients into your body.
What customers love
CBDfx CBD gummies have nearly 2000 reviews about flavor and quality. Customers say they've helped with pain relief, elevated mood, and better sleep. Customers also mentioned how easy it is to order and how quick shipping is.
About CBDfx
CBDfx started in 2014 with a mission to improve the quality of CBD products in the industry. The company uses a single-pass CO2 extraction method on all products to produce an ultra-premium CBD oil made from USA-grown hemp plants, guaranteeing a safe experience with maximum benefits. Besides gummies, CBDfx sells CBD oils, capsules, topicals, vapes, and pet products. The certificate of analysis on any of their CBD oil products is easy to find, a crucial point for safety.
Pros:
- Subscription discounts available
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Made with all-natural ingredients and organic hemp
- Cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only comes in one flavor and size
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad-Spectrum CBD
- Size: 60-count container
- Strength: 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg of CBD per gummy
- Flavor(s): Mixed Berry
Learn more about CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies today
5. Best Fast-Acting CBD for Arthritis Symptoms: Soul Rapid Relief Cream
What we love
When the joint pain hits, you need a fast-acting CBD topical like Soul Rapid Relief Cream. This soothing cream contains 1500mg CBD and menthol to help ease even the most stubborn pain. It also contains organic coconut oil to help moisturize the skin while relieving discomfort. This topical comes from organically farmed hemp and contains no THC.
What customers love
Customers rave that the Soul Rapid Relief Cream is fast-acting and helps soothe sore muscles and joints. Many users mention this cream is a staple of their workout recovery and something people use to assist with arthritis pain.
About Soul
Soul began with two siblings who wanted to eliminate the guesswork associated with good health and natural wellness. They designed their CBD products to be effective, great-tasting, and doctor-formulated. Soul’s products are made with clean ingredients and triple-tested for quality assurance.
Pros:
- Subscription discounts available
- Organically farmed
- Made with USA-grown hemp
- Fast-acting
Cons:
- Only comes in one size and strength
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad-Spectrum CBD
- Size: 3.4fl oz container
- Strength: 1500mg CBD per container
- Flavor(s): N/A
Learn more about Soul Rapid Relief Cream today
What Is CBD and How Does It Provide Join Pain Relief
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many active compounds in cannabis from hemp plants. It's closely related to the compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), also found in cannabis, but without producing a “high.”
When CBD is extracted from hemp, it comes with various other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavoids. All elements combine to provide an entourage effect, essentially the ultimate calmness and relaxation, but not a high.
CBD interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system. This bodily system plays an essential role in helping to regulate many functions throughout the body, including pain. Many CBD products also include other natural substances known for their anti-inflammatory properties to act as a potential pain management solution. If you can’t just rely on CBD oil to relieve pain, consider working it into your routine for overall wellness.
How To Find The Best CBD Products for Your Pain Symptoms
It's easy to get overwhelmed by the endless CBD options on the market. Not all CBD products are made the same, and it's important to find the right CBD option to manage your pain symptoms. You'll want to consider the CBD type, potency, intended benefit, form, scent, flavor, and affordability.
CBD Type
There are three types of CBD: broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD contain additional cannabinoids aside from CBD that work together to provide a more profound effect. CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD, containing no other cannabinoids.
Most CBD products for pain management come from a broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil. Both will provide similar results, the only difference being that full-spectrum contains small levels of THC.
Potency
Potency refers to the strength of the CBD product. Understanding the potency of a product is essential because too mild of a concentration of CBD may not deliver your desired results while a too-strong product can lead to adverse side effects.
In general, if you've never taken CBD before, it's best to start with a lower potency product (around 25 or 30mg CBD per serving). If you're a CBD veteran or low-potency products aren’t providing you with the desired results, try an extra-strength CBD product. In many cases, people trying to relieve arthritis pain or chronic pain tend to find better results with higher-potency CBD options.
Intended Benefit
CBD has many potential benefits, all of which you can achieve simultaneously. However, some CBD products include additional active ingredients to provide further relief for a specific ailment, such as pain relief.
When shopping for CBD to provide pain relief, you may notice natural anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, white willow, or Boswellia. These ingredients work alongside CBD to help reduce pain and inflammation of the joints and muscles.
CBD Form
CBD comes in different forms. The most common forms include CBD oil or tincture, gummies, capsules, and topicals. Most forms of CBD will provide similar results, and choosing a form is more about your preference for convenience and serving control.
While any CBD form can help with pain relief, many people find success with topical CBD products. When using a topical, you rub the CBD directly onto the affected area. Not only does the skin absorb CBD for fast-acting relief, but many topicals have additional active ingredients to help with other things that may be causing pain, such as inflammation.
Scents and Flavors
Oral CBD products, like CBD oils and gummies, tend to come in various flavors. Hemp has an earthy taste that you either like or don't. People who like the natural taste of hemp may go for an unflavored product or try something with a natural flavor. People who don't like hemp can look for artificial flavors or sugars that can help mask the taste.
Topical products may have a naturally or artificially enhanced scent, making them more pleasant to apply. Some products may also contain menthol, which can help with pain relief but also has a strong scent.
Affordability
CBD is available at a range of prices to fit any budget. Like any dietary supplement, expensive doesn't necessarily mean better. There are plenty of affordable options that provide incredible results.
If you are looking for CBD on a budget, consider brands that offer subscriptions that help you save on recurring orders. Subscribers often receive free or discounted shipping. You can also look for companies with a 30- or 60-day money-back guarantee if you try a product that doesn't work.
Types of CBD
When shopping for CBD products, brands will indicate whether the product is broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, or isolate CBD. This indication is the type of CBD. All types of CBD provide similar results, but small differences between the three are important to understand when choosing CBD products.
Full-Spectrum CBD
A full-spectrum CBD product contains all the natural cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from the cannabis plant, including small levels of THC. All these compounds interact to create the entourage effect, which leads to a greater sense of calmness, relaxation, and pain relief.
Broad-Spectrum CBD
Broad-spectrum CBD is similar to full-spectrum, containing many of the natural cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from the cannabis plant. However, broad-spectrum products undergo an extra process to remove any THC. It will still provide an entourage effect and benefit, although some people find the intensity of the effects to be lower than full-spectrum CBD.
CBD Isolate
CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD. Unlike broad and full-spectrum products, it contains no other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids. CBD isolate will be the mildest of the CBD types, but it can still provide similar benefits.
Types of CBD Products
CBD type refers to how you take CBD, whether that's a great-tasting edible, beverage, oil, or topical. Most CBD types provide similar results, so it's about finding something that works for you and your pain management regimen.
CBD Tincture
CBD tincture, also called CBD oil, is one of the most common types of CBD products. One of the plus sides to CBD oil is that you have more control over the dose than you would with a capsule or gummy. You can find CBD oil to help with pain relief, sleep, or stress. You can also find broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil.
CBD oil is easy to take. You can put it directly into your mouth or mix into a favorite beverage or smoothie. They come in tons of flavors, potency, and sizes, making them one of the more diverse CBD options.
CBD Gummies
If you're looking for a convenient CBD option that you can take on the go, you might like a CBD gummy. People tend to gravitate toward gummies because each piece contains a premeasured amount of CBD, so you don't have to worry about measuring the correct dose with each use. People also like gummies because they're discreet, as they look and taste like candy.
CBD Topicals
A CBD topical is a lotion or cream infused with CBD oil that you rub onto your skin. Topicals are primarily used for pain management, relieving discomfort from the area where you apply them. Many CBD topicals include menthol and botanicals to help with inflammation, making them a great option for joint or arthritis pain.
CBD Drinks
CBD drinks are growing in popularity as an alcohol alternative. They're not the best choice for pain management, but they provide a calming effect that may help relieve stress, tension, or discomfort. CBD drinks come in tons of options, such as infused sodas, seltzers, teas, and carbonated waters.
CBD Capsules
CBD capsules are perfect if you like the convenience of gummies but aren't a fan of the flavors or candy-like consistency. Like CBD gummies, capsules contain a premeasured amount of CBD per capsule, making them easy to consume or take on the go as part of your pain management plan. You can find capsules in broad and full-spectrum options like CBD oils and gummies.
Potential Side Effects of CBD
CBD is a dietary supplement. And with any supplement, there are potential side effects to using CBD, including:
- Changes to alertness
- Drowsiness
- Diarrhea
- Decreased appetite
- Mood changes
- Dry mouth
Side effects are more likely to occur if youconsume high amounts of CBD in one sitting or use higher-potency products. Most side effects will disappear after a few hours once the CBD wears off.
It's important to know that CBD may interact poorly with alcohol and prescription medications. If you're taking prescription medications, it's best to consult with a doctor before using CBD to ensure it's safe.
FAQs
Is CBD safe?
CBD is relatively safe when taken responsibly. Always follow CBD instructions when using a CBD product, and stop use if you experience any adverse side effects.
Is CBD legal?
CBD is federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill that removed hemp and hemp-derived products from the Controlled Substance Act. However, some states may have regulations on purchasing, selling, and using CBD, so it's always important to understand local laws before using CBD.
How much CBD should I take for joint pain relief?
The amount of CBD you take for joint relief will depend on your CBD tolerance and the type of CBD you use. If you've never taken CBD, start with the lowest recommended serving advised by the CBD product you're using. Depending on the product, the starting dose can range from 15 to 30mg of CBD. If you're not feeling the desired effects, slowly increase your consumption or look for a higher-potency product.
Will CBD make me high?
No, CBD is not a psychoactive compound and will not cause a high. Even full-spectrum products, which contain THC, don't cause a high because the amount of THC is so low; it won't give you the psychoactive effect. However, some products do have added THC, which may lead to a high. It's always important to read labels and ingredients to ensure you know what you're taking. You can also look at a product certificate of analysis, which breaks down what's in each product.
Can I take too much CBD?
While not advised, research indicates that the average person can tolerate up to 1,500mg of CBD per day. However, taking that much CBD is likely to lead to unwanted side effects such as dry mouth, changes in alertness, diarrhea, and irritability.
How fast does CBD work for joint pain relief?
CBD works at different speeds depending on the person and the product. Most oral CBD products, like oils or capsules, can start working in as little as 15 minutes or as long as 3 hours. Topical CBD can take anywhere from 1 to 2 hours.
Can CBD help with rheumatoid arthritis pain?
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that affects the joints, causing severe pain, swelling, and stiffness. CBD is not medical cannabis and is not a treatment or cure for rheumatoid arthritis; it may be beneficial within a larger pain management plan to reduce symptoms such as chronic pain. If you have rheumatoid arthritis, it's always best to consult with a doctor before using CBD, especially if you're taking prescription medications for your rheumatoid arthritis.
Can I take CBD with other pain medications?
Studies show that CBD does negatively interact with some prescription medications, such as anti-epileptics, antidepressants, and opioids. If you are taking prescription medication, talk to your doctor before starting a CBD regimen.
Will CBD show on a drug test?
CBD will most likely not show on a drug test. However, if you're using a full-spectrum CBD oil with added THC, regular use of the product may lead to a positive drug test.
Find The Best CBD Oil Product For Your Pain Relief!
You don't have to suffer from joint pain, and CBD may be the solution you need to manage your arthritis pain as part of an overall pain management plan. There are plenty of CBD oils, gummies, and topicals, with additional active ingredients to soothe discomfort. If a product isn't providing you with the pain relief you deserve, don't be afraid to try high-potency products or different brands until you discover the best CBD for your joint pain.
