5 things that people view as signs of 'stupidity' that are actually signs of intelligence
It's time to stop thinking of these as weaknesses.
There are some people that are just inherently intelligent while others have to work at it. As we age we run into more people that have varying degrees of intelligence whether it be from post graduate degrees or just life experiences. But there are sometimes instances where we may find ourselves questioning if someone is as smart as they are letting on.
It can be due to something they said, did or just from observing their general behaviors. Is this always a fair assessment though or are we making snap judgements based on what we personally perceive as markers of a person's intelligence? Well, it seems this is a question that has been on the minds of a few individuals.
People have been asking what are signs of intelligence that are often mistaken for stupidity. The answers just might surprise you.
Knowing what people view as signs of intelligence may also serve as a means to satisfy people's curiosity on whether they appear to be smart to other people. This could be a reason this question is so popular when someone dares to release the thought into the metaphorical void of the internet. Between two posts, one shared on Reddit and the other on X, here are the top 5 things people mistake for ignorance but are actually signs of intelligence.
Confused Dogs GIF by MOODMANGiphy
1. Asking questions
Sometimes people mistake asking a lot of questions as a sign of unintelligence when the opposite may be true. People who are smart know when they aren't well informed on a topic so they don't shy away from asking questions to gain clarity or to learn about resources to obtain more information on the topic.
"Asking questions. people love to act like it makes you look dumb, but honestly, the smartest ppl are the ones who aren’t afraid to admit they don’t know everything. Like, if you’re always questioning stuff, you’re actually trying to learn, while everyone else is just faking it lol," someone shares.
Amy Poehler Question GIF by NBCGiphy
2. Being quiet
It seems that the consensus is that everything doesn't require one's opinion, especially if they aren't well versed in the area being discussed. Quietly listening instead of interjecting can also show confidence in your knowledge of the topic at hand. If it's being adequately covered by others in the conversation, your voice may not be needed–knowing the difference seems to be key in someone deemed as intelligent.
Being quiet also gives you the opportunity to learn about others, another user points out, "That phrase as well as 'You have two ears and one mouth. Use them in that ratio.' Ring through my head regularly. These days, far more about others than to myself."
3. Mispronouncing a word
This may be surprising to some people but mispronouncing words can be seen as a sign of intelligence. The logic behind this is that you must be hitting the books more than engaging in mindless scrolling or consuming some other form of visual media outside of books.
"Mispronouncing a word. Just means that you have read the word somewhere and have not heard it," someone points out in a reply on X.
Elon Musk Snl GIF by Saturday Night LiveGiphy
4. Having an accent
There's oftentimes a misconception that people who don't speak the dominant language well or speak it with an accent are not as intelligent. This can be immigrants who have moved to the country or people simply visiting on vacation. In some situations immigrants hold advanced degrees or owned businesses in their home countries before relocating, which alone is impressive but one person adds this reminder.
"Having an accent seems to make people think you’re stupid. Reality is this person speaks more than one language, they’re not dumb."
5. Changing your mind
Some people see changing your mind as a sign of being uncertain or fickle but in actuality, it can be a sign of intelligence. When someone learns new information that conflicts with previous information and adjusts accordingly, this is seen as a positive attribute. For others, the changing of one's mind may be seen as something someone unintelligent would do.
Someone chimes in saying, "the uneducated call it flip-flopping, while some of us are willing to change our views in light of new evidence." While another clarified that they view "flip-flopping" differently, "I would only call it flip-flopping if they publicly change back and forth multiple times. I think this is often because they're trying to appeal to whomever they're speaking to rather than showing their true opinions."
Changed My Mind Hbo GIF by SuccessionHBOGiphy
Intelligence can be measured by many different standards and there's no true way for someone to immediately pick up on someone else's level of intelligence in all areas. Some people are well versed in certain topics while being clueless in another. Intelligence runs the gambit because no two people are exactly alike and no singular person can know everything with the depth of expert level research.