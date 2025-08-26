35 free public library services frugal people swear saves them tons of money
"My library saves me hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year."
Popping into your local library can save you big bucks. Not only is the library itself the perfect example of affordable entertainment and access to free books, libraries are also excellent resources for other free and discounted perks.
Few people know this better than those who live a frugal lifestyle. Having a public library card can help you unlock innumerable ways to save money. As one person in the subreddit r/Frugal noted, "My library saves me hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year. Between the museum visits, library books, and audiobooks I take out. It's worth my $50 a year tax to my county."
From free access to technology, subscriptions, and more, these are 35 ways frugal people take full advantage of their public library access to save money.
"Especially true if your library does inter-library loan. I live in San Francisco and the librarian found a copy of a book about the Maoist movement in India that I was looking for. There was one copy in the entire country - at the University of Indiana. She called them and even though they weren't part of inter-library loan system, they graciously agreed to ship it to SFPL for me to check out." - TheMegFiles
"The library I frequent also has puzzles to check out! Saves at least $10-$15 every time!" - debress
"Ours got cake pans because of the popularity of The Great British Bake-Off." - eczblack
"My library has embroidery machines. Whenever I get tired of my closet I just add some flowers or whatever instead of buying more clothes." - RiceStickers
"Our library has that and, and then some! Tools (too many to list, many power tools), Bicycles, Electronics (games, controllers, speakers, etc), Games (board and card), Health and Wellness (air quality monitor, blood pressure), Home (baking, sewing, cookware), Instruments, Jigsaw Puzzles, Memory Kits, Outdoor Activities (giant games, bird watch kits, +more), Science (STEM kits, microscope, telescope), Sensory Kits and Fidget toys. I just remembered they had two 3d printers! (They charge $0.10/g which is a great deal I'm told)." - jradio
"YouTube. I haven't paid for entertainment in 10 years. Anything in interested in hearing/seeing/learning is all on YouTube." - diy_surgeon
"Just found out mine has discounted passes to over 440 locations, including a local archery range that I never knew was there." - dunyuhhh
"A lot of libraries include digital access to the Wall Street Journal, you have to renew it online every 3 days, but it's totally free for the users. The library does pay an annual fee to provide this service. If your library is already paying, you might as well take advantage." - AshleySchaeffer-BMW
"I use my library’s Libby for audiobooks. I’ve read over 1500 books in the last 5 years. No way I would have bought all of those." - Purple-Prince-9896
"My library has access to multiple language learning software, all Udemy courses, like 2 or 3 different streaming services and a BUNCH of other stuff. Not saying they all do that but ppl seriously sleep on the library." - boomer1204
"Some even have tickets for museums and such, also seeds for gardening!" - HomemakingHeidi
#libraryhaul #freethingstodo #thingstodoforfree #freeresources #locallibrary #booktok #augustcurriculum
"And libraries are the perfect place to stop in when traveling - I always look up the local library on road trips or when I'm in a new city. Free place to use the bathroom, get water, look at books or magazines, stretch my legs, take a journaling break, etc. Highly recommend." - Available-Chart-2505
"Our library has a card to local swimming place. You can loan it 2 times a year and go 2 times." - alputik
"My old city library had a full makerspace (3d printers, laser engravers, quilting and sewing machines) and a small-ish (3-5 people depending on if you wanted to bring in instruments and such) recording studio." - DariusJenai
"Mine rents out snowshoes!" - 800-lumens
"Mine has free Ancestry access, which I can also log into from home via the library's website, which is super convenient!" - majin_chichi
"Mine has a toy library, a music instrument library, and themed backpack kits to borrow. The backpacks I've used so far were bird watching with books and binoculars, early reading with learning aids and games, and wildlife/hiking with compass, books, binoculars. And survival guide." - w4ntsm0r3
"Mine also lets you borrow video games!" - afterglobe