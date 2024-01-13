+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Motherhood

Expectant moms are finding out about an unspoken 'stench' and are asking for a refund

"Cries in 3rd trimester."

motherhood; postpartum stink; smell after delivery; new moms; postpartum period
Sarah Biggers-StewartTikTok and Jen Hamilton|TikTok

Expectant moms are asking for a refund after learning of 'the stench'

No one has ever said that having a baby is easy. In fact, many people will happily tell you how difficult it is to not only get through the birthing process but the first few months after giving birth as well. But there's something that happens during the immediate days after giving birth to a human that is so foul that no one talks about it.

It's the quietest kept secret of child birth and it may not be because other moms don't want to share all the ins and outs of postpartum. In all honesty, it's probably not talked about out of sheer embarrassment and confusion on if they're the only person this has happened to because they also were not warned.

But thanks to social media, more seasoned moms and medical professionals are ripping the metaphoric curtains back to let the sun shine on this totally normal part of having a baby.

Sarah Biggers-Stewart does a weekly series called "Taboo Tuesday" where she talks about the more sensitive topics of parenting and womanhood. In one of her recent videos discussing postpartum someone writes, "that postpartum STANK omg. Was not prepared. Stewart created a video response to elaborate on the awful smell that comes after having a baby.

"I know it sounds grotesque because it is grotesque. And it really didn't matter what I did, the smell followed me for weeks. I'd use the bathroom and the smell would hang in the air to the point where I would tell my husband don't go in there," Stewart confesses.

This isn't something that's unique to these two moms that should probably be discussed in hushed tones over crying newborns. No, this is an actual thing that happens to a lot of women but just isn't talked about. Everyone's favorite labor and delivery nurse, Jen Hamilton was summoned by commenters to ease the fears of expectant moms. Alas, Hamilton had no ease to give, instead, she delivered the honest, smelly truth.

@thebiggersthebetter

Replying to @beca_1_c i wish i was lying but im not and women need to be prepared 🙈 #postpartum #givingbirth #postpartumrecover #girltalk #momtips #realtalk #momlife #protips #havingbabies #thirdtrimester #firsttimemom #newbaby #grwm #chattygrwm #babytalk

"Postpartum stink. I'm sorry to tell you, it's a thing," Hamilton starts her video reply. "Since we're talking about it–the stench. You will have an aroma about your biscuit that you can't help. Ain't nothing to be ashamed of, ain't nothing to be afraid of. It's just the way that it is."

She goes on to reassure the curious that it's not something that will be obvious to other people but that it will be most noticeable to the person who just had the baby. Hamilton also warns expectant moms to not be alarmed when the smell stays around for weeks. So what does this unspoken aroma smell like?

"The smell. If pennies were organic, meaning made out of actual living tissue and that tissue was dying and rotting. Am I selling you yet," asks Hamilton. "It's just a specific smell and you really just don't understand until you get there, you know? It will go away though, okay."

The videos were like a bat signal summoning the seasoned moms to enter the chat to confirm the weird stench exists, likely further horrifying the already horrified moms to be.

One mom writes "Omg I thought I had an infection when I smelled the postpartum smell. I was slightly worried."

Another mom chimes in, "death it smells like death. Currently 2 weeks postpartum."

"I smelled like a bag of onions...my entire body," one person writes. While another woman reveals, "it smells like a rotten forgotten menstrual product. It's been 5 years and that smell still haunts me.

@_jen_hamilton_

Replying to @Maggie

This nostril opening revelation has expectant moms and hopeful moms alike declaring they've changed their minds on children. Some have gone as far as to ask for a refund.

"38 weeks, how do I go about getting a refund," a commenter asks.

"Cries in 3rd trimester," someone writes.

"36 weeks here and I think I'm more scared of postpartum than delivery," another expectant mom expresses.

While no one enjoys talking about the uncomfortably personal side of giving birth and everything that happens after, it's a long overdue conversation. Armed with this information, expectant moms can talk to their doctors beforehand about the odor to get clarity on when the smell may indicate an infection that requires a visit.

In the end, it's best for the information to be out there so there are far fewer new moms suffering in silence thinking something is gravely amiss.

From Your Site Articles
postpartum stink
Community

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Identity

13 side-by-side portraits of people over 100 with their younger selves

These powerful before-and-after photos reveal just how beautiful aging can be.

via Jan Langer/Aktualne

Jan Langer's incredible photos are timeless.

Czech photographer Jan Langer's portrait series "Faces of Century" shows them in a different light: as human beings aged by years of experience, but at their deepest level, unchanged by the passing of time.

In the series, Langer juxtaposes his portraits with another portrait of the subject from decades earlier. He recreates the original pose and lighting as closely as he can — he wants us to see them not just as they are now, but how they have and haven't changed over time. That is the key to the series.

These are the rare faces of people who have lived through two world wars, a cavalcade of regimes, and the rush of advancements in modern life. These photos, and the stories of the lives lived by the people in them, show not only the beauty of aging, but how even as we age, we still remain essentially ourselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography
Science

Viral video shows how to find your vestigial organs

Your tailbone was once an anchor for … your tail.

Image from Vox on YouTube.

Evolution of the body is divergent.

The human body is an amazing organism, to say the least.

To watch an athlete dunk a basketball or a ballerina turn a pirouette is to witness an extraordinary machine at work. But the human body is also a biological junkyard of useless ideas it has yet to ditch as we evolve.

Keep ReadingShow less
health
Pop Culture

Millennial asks Gen Zers what they do for fun, and the answers are surprisingly different

There's something very different about Gen Z

@ashleyteacozy/TikTok

Every generation has it's own flavor of fun

The coming of age era known as your twenties are a time for experimentation, branching out, learning about different aspects of yourself, and of course, having stupid fun.

Of course, every generation's definition of fun varies. Just what might Gen Zers, those who navigated their teenhood through TikTok and basically came of drinking age during a global pandemic, do to elicit feelings of fun?

Thirty-two year old (read: millennial) Ashley Tea wondered this very thing. In a video that went viral on TikTok, she shared "I genuinely think millennials got to have a way better time than Gen Z does."
Keep ReadingShow less
community
Family

10 things most kids don't know about their mothers

1. You made her cry ... a lot.



Pregnant.

There it was, clear as day, two blue lines staring back at me from the small pregnancy test I had just purchased.

I double-checked...

One line = not pregnant.

Two lines = pregnant.

Photo via iStock.


Keep ReadingShow less
Democracy

These 27 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Republican or Democrat

This quiz is fascinating.


Recent polls suggest that Republicans and Democrats have slightly different tastes that have nothing to do with politics.

If you like cats, The Beatles, and Starbucks, you tend to vote Democrat. If you're into Toby Keith, Budweiser, and Dunkin' Donuts, you tend to vote Republican.

But an interesting new quiz claims to be 98 percent effective at determining people's political affiliations by asking questions that have zero to do with politics.

Keep ReadingShow less
politics
Identity

Artist captures how strangers react to her body in public and it's fascinating

Haley Morris-Cafiero's photos might make you rethink how you look at people.

Credit: Haley Morris-Cafiero

Artist Haley Morris-Cafiero describes herself on her website as "part performer, part artist, part provocateur, part spectator." Her recent project, titled "Wait Watchers" has elements of all her self-descriptors.

In an email to us, Morris-Cafiero explained that she set up a camera in the street and stood in front of it, doing mundane activities like looking at a map or eating gelato. While she's standing there she sets off her camera, taking hundreds of photos.

Keep ReadingShow less
art
Trending Stories