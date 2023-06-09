10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.
What do you get when you combine a beautiful gentle parenting interaction, a whole school singing along with a 7-year-old performing "Peaches" in a Bowser costume and a flying squirrel pretending to be attacked by a broom?
You get this week's 10 things that made us smile, of course.
We hope you get as much joy and delight from these fabulous finds as we did. Enjoy!
1. 7-year-old performs 'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and the crowd went wild
The song was originally performed by Jack Black, and it shot up the charts. Love how the kid played off the audience's enthusiasm.
2. Mom shares her autistic son's joy at attending a 'sensory friendly' showing of "The Little Mermaid"
Sometimes inclusivity means welcoming everyone into a space and sometimes it means creating spaces where everyone can feel welcome. Find out more about sensory-friendly film showings from major theater chains here.
3. Story of a troubled kid transformed by kindness and art holds important lessons for us all
Swipe through to read the whole story. A good reminder that hurt people hurt people, and that sometimes "bad" kids need people to see the good in them and to help them see it themselves.
4. Man reunites with firefighter who saved his life when he was 2 years old and introduces him to his own 2-year-old son
A beautiful full-circle moment. Read the full story here.
5. Flying squirrel repeatedly fakes its own death by broom handle
\u201cThis flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene\u2026for attention. I think I\u2019m in love. \u201d— Sarah Bee\ud83d\udc1d (@Sarah Bee\ud83d\udc1d) 1685808791
Not a headline you see every day, but that's the only way to describe it. Absolutely an Oscar-worthy performance. Read the full story here.
6. Someone captured a dad creating a core childhood memory for his daughter at a concert
Here's to the dedicated dads who delight in dancing with their daughters.
7. This owl's legs. That is all.
Owls look so dignified and regal until you see the silly pantalooned legs they're hiding under their feathers.
8. Woman has the best response to people telling her she was too old for outfits she was trying on
@jessicabuwick
Thank you for coming #graudation #graduationdresses #formaldresses
Jessica Buwick's initial video was a comical showing of outfits that didn't work either because they were too short or tight or the style was too confusing to wear, and some people decided to be critical of her choices…of the things she didn't wear. Both videos are hilarious. See the full story here.
9. Mom shares a beautiful example of 'connection then correction' with her 4-year-old who was acting out
Gentle, conscious parenting for the win.
10. Kitten-on-a-guitar needs to be a whole new musical genre
@xiagopluscami
Practicando con thiaguin. #thiago #xiagopluscami #gatitobebe #algocontigo #cover #acustico #algocontigoritapayes #guitarra #naranjito #
I don't know about you, but I would pay good money to see this concert.
