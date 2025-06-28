'Best by' and expiration dates are mostly arbitrary. Here are the times they really matter.
Most foods are safely edible well beyond the dates on the packaging, but there are a few you don't want to mess with.
You're getting ready to cook dinner, so you start pulling ingredients out of your pantry. As you pick up a package of pasta, you realize you bought it a long time ago, so you search for a date. The "best by" date passed two months ago. Is it okay to eat it? Will it make you and your family sick? Is it worth taking a risk? Is there really a risk at all with pasta?
That's only the beginning of the questions when it comes to dating food items. What's the difference between "sell by" and "best by" and "use by" and "expiration" dates? What if the package just has a date with no words or letters to indicate which of those it is? Does "best by" mean it just isn't fresh past that date? Does "expires" mean it might kill you if you eat it?
What if a food just has a date but no other indicators on it? Photo credit: Canva
You're not alone. Food packaging dates are befuddling because get this: there are no real regulations or national standards that determine how they're decided.
In reality, a lot of foods—especially dry packaged foods—can be safely consumed well past any of those dates. They may lose optimal freshness, and they might taste stale, but generally speaking, the dates don't mean what people think they mean. In fact, they don't really have a well-defined meaning at all.
Is this a package date? Sell by date? Use by date? Best by date? Photo credit: Canva
“It is a complete Wild West,” Dana Gunders, executive director of ReFed (a nonprofit trying to end food waste) told CNN. "Many consumers really believe that they are being told to throw the food out, or that even when they don’t make that choice, that they’re sort of breaking some rule."
According to America's Test Kitchen's science editor Paul Adams, the dates on foods are almost entirely about freshness and taste quality and not about safety. The USDA website states, "Manufacturers provide dating to help consumers and retailers decide when food is of best quality. Except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product’s safety and are not required by Federal law."
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Which brings us to the handful of foods whose expiration dates actually do matter and that you shouldn't overlook or ignore because there is some food safety risk involved. No one wants listeria, salmonella, botulism, or other forms of foodborne illness (more commonly known as food poisoning).
Along with baby formula, it's important to pay attention to dates on fresh meat and fish, deli meats, and unpasteurized cheeses. But for the vast majority of other foods, using your senses to check for signs of spoilage and having a sense of how long certain foods will last once opened will tell you more than the date on the package will.
Your senses can tell you a lot about whether food is good to consume.Photo credit: Canva
Signs of spoilage include an "off" smell or taste, a change in color, and changes in texture (many foods develop a slippery or slimy feel when they start to spoil). If you see signs of mold, in some cases the whole package should be thrown out (such as bread) or the moldy parts can be cut off (such as hard cheeses, cutting off an inch past the mold). For fresh fruits and vegetables that start to get moldy, a general rule is if it's hard/firm, you can cut the moldy part off plus an inch, and if it's soft/squishy, throw it out. (The USDA has a helpful chart to see which foods can still be used with mold cut off and which should be tossed.)
Knowing how long foods generally last once opened or purchased will also help you gauge when a food is too iffy to consume. FoodSafety.gov has a handy cold food storage chart that you can even download as a PDF if you want to print it out and put it in your kitchen for quick reference.
And, of course, there's the wise adage, "When in doubt, throw it out." But with the few exceptions listed above, dates on packages aren't the primary thing that should lead you to doubt.