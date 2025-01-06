Neighbors surprise their dogs by building tiny door in fence so their dogs could have playdates
The two pups were desperate to play together, now they're living their best lives.
With as social as dogs are it's not surprising that they can form close bonds with other pets, even if those pets don't live in their home. A dog can have a best bud at doggy daycare, a local dog park or in their own backyard, well...sort of. Dogs that share a fence because their humans live next door to each other can become fast friends. It's the dog they see every day, they know their smell, their bark and may even sneak toys under the fence to share.
The four-legged fur balls are creative when it comes to finding ways to play with other dogs that they can't physically reach. But eventually the lack of physical connection gets a little frustrating and since dogs don't have thumbs or access to tools, they rely on their humans to set up playdates. This is what happened when two neighbors realized their dogs were the very best of friends and would not stop trying to bust out of their shared wooden fence for some playtime.
The neighbors shared their dogs' shenanigans on their respective social media pages showing how their dogs were desperate to be playmates. One of the dogs can be seen dramatically lays on the ground with half of its head and a singular paw pushed under the fence to look at his friend in the most pitiful way possible.
The humans behind the accounts fritz_the_emotional_dog and fun_with_grump shared their adorable surprise for their clearly deprived dogs (insert heavy sarcasm) with Upworthy. In the video complete with Celine Dion singing "All by Myself" in the background, you see the dogs continuously trying to get to each other.
Shortly after a few clips showing the canine friends' antics, the video cuts to a small door built into the shared wooden fence. When one of the owners opens the new door, the dogs explode with excitement at the realization that they can finally get to each other.
The duo follow each other through the door running and playing from yard to yard while their owners speak in high pitched squeals as they watch the dogs play. People cannot get enough of the sweet gesture the owners did for the two pups.
One person writes, "This is by far the nicest thing I’ve ever seen . Total love absolutely big love. These neighbours are brilliant to do this for their dogs … well done!!!"
Another says, "This is just the most beautiful thing you guys did for those 2. love it."
"Omg this is just wonderful....how happy they both are xx," a commenter shares.
"My neighbor did this for our dog. I would sometimes come home from work. I would hear my dog barking as I was unlocking the front door but it would be silent in my house. Then I would realize the neighbors had opened the fence hatch (that they made) and my dog was barking from next doors living room window," someone else recounts.
The two dogs still continue their playdates via the tiny door in the fence and you can follow along with them on their owners' TikTok pages, fritz_the_emotional_dog and fun_with_grump.